President Donald Trump called the response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico "an incredible unsung success," even though nearly 3,000 people died Photo: AFP
world

Trump boasts of response to deadly Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

By ZACH GIBSON
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where almost 3,000 people were killed last year, as another major storm barreled toward the eastern United States.

Speaking to reporters as Hurricane Florence closed in on the U.S. East Coast, Trump said last year's operation was "an incredible unsung success."

Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico in September 2017, wreaking widespread devastation and causing $90 billion in damages.

It is ranked as the third costliest cyclone in the United States since 1900. In comparison, the death toll from 2005's Hurricane Katrina -- the costliest hurricane in U.S. history -- was far lower, and estimated at 1,833.

The mayor of San Juan, the capital of the U.S. commonwealth of more than three million people, was outraged.

"I'm sorry, sir, shame on you," Carmen Yulin Cruz said on CNN. "You did not do a good job in Puerto Rico.

"If he thinks that 3,000 people dying on his watch is a good news story or is an unsung success... nobody's going to be singing his praises," she added, calling the operation a "despicable act of neglect" by the Trump administration.

"If (Trump) doesn't learn from his mistakes, he's going to make them again and people are going to continue to die."

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello also criticized Trump for not providing additional federal funds still needed for emergency housing and debris removal.

"No relationship between a colony and the federal government can ever be called 'successful,' because Puerto Ricans lack certain inalienable rights enjoyed by our fellow Americans in the states," he said in a statement. "The historical relationship between Puerto Rico and Washington is unfair and un-American. It is certainly not a successful relationship."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great job, Trump. Knocked it out of the park. As usual.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

As usual, Trump is trying to make everything about himself. Even such an immense tragedy. What a pathetic little man.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

And he gives himself an A+. Of course.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump said last year's operation was "an incredible unsung success."

Another example, as if more were needed, reinforcing the claims by so many that Trump's lost touch with reality. Or perhaps just another of his blatant lies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeah, good job, Trump.

From an article (in April)

Today, on the nine-month anniversary of the storm, there are still thousands of Americans who don’t have electricity in remote parts of Puerto Rico. It’s the largest blackout in US history. It’s the second-largest power outage in the world on record.

It has fueled a housing shortage, a suicide crisis, a spike in the murder rate, and likely more than 4,600 deaths. That a territory that’s home to more Americans than 21 states should suffer with so little for so long is a national disgrace. A hurricane is a force of nature, but a blackout is a human disaster, compounded by failures at every tier of government.

https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s/www.vox.com/platform/amp/energy-and-environment/2018/6/13/17413828/puerto-rico-blackout-power-grid-hurricane-maria

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He pumped his fists going to a memorial for people who died in the worst attack on the US. Then he told people that Florence was going to be tremendously wet. And followed that up by saying that Puerto Rico didn't have power before the hurricane last year, which meant his administration's response was great.

I really, really don't understand why people like this guy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He pumped his fists going to a memorial for people who died in the worst attack on the US. 

So what?

Then he told people that Florence was going to be tremendously wet. And followed that up by saying that Puerto Rico didn't have power before the hurricane last year, which meant his administration's response was great.

So we Puerto Rico is not responsible for some of that? As an Island nation everything bad that happens in on the mainland, but everything good that happens is on them? Yeah, in the liberal mind it makes sense.....I guess...

I really, really don't understand why people like this guy.

I can you you 2 dozen reasons.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

