Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many in a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies from his fervently loyal supporters.
Libertarians, who believe in limited government and individual freedom, blame Trump, a Republican, for rushing through the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine when he was president and for not doing more to stop public health restrictions on the unvaccinated during the pandemic.
When Trump took to the stage in Washington, there were loud boos and jeers. A smaller section of the crowd, Trump supporters, cheered him.
Shortly before he appeared, one Libertarian Party member shouted: "Donald Trump should have taken a bullet!"
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the hostile reception.
Trump, who was president between 2017 and 2021, immediately mentioned the total 88 felony charges he faces in four federal and state prosecutions.
"If I wasn't a libertarian I am now," he said. He denounced the administration of President Joe Biden, his challenger in the Nov 5 election rematch, and Biden's fellow Democrats as being part of a "rise in left-wing fascism".
Trump was trying to appeal to libertarians, who have more in common with Republican policy positions than Democrats on issues including taxes and the size of government, in what is expected to be a closely fought election.
He added: "We should not be fighting each other." He asked libertarians to work with him to defeat Biden, an appeal which was greeted by many boos, although the vast majority in the crowd were fiercely opposed to Biden and his administration.
Libertarians garnered only 1.2% of the national vote in 2020, or about 1.8 million votes, but November's election could be decided by just tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, so Trump is seeking to peel away some libertarian support.
Trump's appearance at the libertarian gathering, unusual for a Republican White House candidate, also signaled how seriously he and his campaign take the threat of third-party candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has long opposed vaccines and mandates, and who spoke to the convention on Friday.
Trump has been ramping up attacks on Kennedy, who is running as an independent, recently calling him a "fake" anti-vaccination proponent.
Opinion polls suggest Kennedy will siphon votes away from both Trump and Biden, but it is not yet clear which of the major-party candidates will be hurt more by Kennedy's long-shot White House bid.
Libertarian Party organizers said Biden was also invited to speak to the convention but he declined to attend.
"The Libertarian Party can make a big difference. If we unite we will be unstoppable," Trump said to a mix of applause and jeers.
Trump said he was a "libertarian without even trying to be one," and that the Libertarian Party should endorse him, another line greeted by boos and jeers.
Undeterred, Trump poked fun at the crowd, saying if they did not back him, they would continue to garner just a tiny portion of voter support in national elections.
He pledged to put a libertarian in his cabinet if he wins the election, which was met by cries of "bullshit!"
Trump did get huge applause for one promise. A rallying cry for libertarians is the case of Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a life sentence for creating and operating the website Silk Road, which allowed users to secretly buy and sell drugs and other illegal products.
Libertarians believe Ulbricht's 2015 sentence represents government and judicial overreach. In front of a crowd holding "Free Ross" signs, Trump promised to commute Ulbricht's sentence if he wins back the White House.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
funkymofo
The crowd was 150,000 and they all loved me.
JJE
He has a point. The rise of left-wing fascism is a troubling development.
bass4funk
Trump is a genius, the guy completely flipped the political script, he started going into liberal States and talking to minorities who were loyal Democrat voters, I don't think he can get a state like NY or CA., but he has been siphoning off voters from Biden, and he will do the same with Trump-hating Republicans and Libertarians. You don't need to win these hostile blue states, pull a few hundred because it is all about the math.
Moonraker
Nuts yelling at a nut. This is where we are, folks.
GuruMick
Yes, "Trump is a genius "... a "stable genius "
Look at all his failed business ventures.
He knows when and how to get out when the bills come in.
2020hindsights
JJE
What?
dagon
Because Trump, like most of the right wing libertarians, are libertarians in name only.
They are against government benefits going to the poor, needy, less well-off, universal health care, so-called "entitlements".
But like Trump they love corporate welfare and socialism for the rich and want their businesses to have every government protection and advantage.
https://www.nydailynews.com/2020/10/27/his-corporate-welfare-trump-has-shoveled-cash-to-massive-companies/
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Sure doesn't look like it!
Jimizo
Libertarians tend to be a bit cracked but even they know Trump doesn’t come through on his promises.
JJE
Left-wing fascism is the disease. DJT is the antidote.
Reread the article (7th paragraph). He said it there while denouncing Biden.
Blacklabel
None of those people voting for Biden that’s for sure. So really no harm if they decide they don’t like Trump either and waste their votes on some no name.
so props to Trump for showing up and showing out. Some people just don’t want to hear good news and are happy to keep losing in order to have something to complain about.
Jimizo
@Mods
I copy and pasted the quote from the actual article only to get ‘improper language usage’.
Doesn’t make much sense to me.
OssanAmerica
Trump will say anything, promise anything, to get your vote. So that he can avoid being prosecuted for his crimes. And he will commit more crimes if he gets back into office, and will be working hard to change the law to allow serving THREE terms. The man is a cancer on the body of our country.
bass4funk
And look at his constant comebacks, so kind of, yes.
And when to make it big, and smart.
Uhh, that's not true, Libertarians can be a fickle bunch at times, but they're not dumb and most know he didn't run the country into the ground the way Biden has and still is doing. They just have to decide, do they hate Trump more than their country or do they want 4 more years of disastrous chaos? Again, he won't sway all, but a few he surely can. So it is a brilliant move to go there whether they boo him or not, Dems just won't subject and humanize themselves to be booed. Their pride and ego would get in their way.
bass4funk
?? Lol
JJE
Trump is definitely thinking outside the box. The other day he held a huge rally in the Bronx, rappers onstage, right in AOC's backyard.
Certain quarters blew a gasket. He should be in jail be now and bankrupted.
bass4funk
No, Trump is a populist conservative.
Not against it, we just think only the very, very unfortunate should be entitled to receive those benefits, not just any healthy or lazy person who chooses not to work and just wants to spoon off the system.
Of course that protects the people at the bottom, but if you can get a job from a poor person or a pay raise from a socialist, then let me know.