Trump brags about high TV ratings for his coronavirus briefings

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday bragged about the millions of people tuning in to view his daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, saying on Twitter that his average ratings matched a season finale of "The Bachelor."
"Because the 'Ratings' of my News Conferences etc. are so high, 'Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers' according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY," Trump tweeted. "'Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.' said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!"
Trump's daily coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, the New York Times reported on March 25, citing data from Nielsen Holdings Plc.
Trump had abandoned the custom of having regular press briefings at the White House, but brought them back this month to update the public on his coronavirus task force.
The New York Times said viewership of the briefings had risen because people were concerned about the virus and stuck at home. Trump's briefing on March 23 drew nearly 12.2 million viewers on the major cable news channels, the newspaper said.
Millions more than usual are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, it said, but reliable numbers are available only for cable news.
MSNBC cut away from the March 23 briefing after about an hour, later saying in a statement that "the information no longer appeared to be valuable to the important ongoing discussion around public health."
During the briefings Trump hade made inaccurate claims about his administration's response to the virus and undercut warnings by public officials.
On March 26, Trump said the pandemic "was something that nobody has ever thought could happen to this country," even though public health officials warned for years that the country was unprepared to respond to a pandemic.
Trump and top administration officials for weeks downplayed the outbreak, which began in China in December, before shifting their tone about the severity of the health crisis more recently.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
JJ Jetplane
When there is a pandemic combined with a recession and a lockdown, people need and want to stay informed. What did the President expect? People to ignore him and look away during these times? Everyone needs to know, what are you going to do? They are also expecting their stimulus checks.
PTownsend
Trump's ego first. A person who makes himself the center of this is one who shouldn't be a leader. Of course Americans are going to want to know what the president says. Too bad his messages are so unclear and wobble from day to day. Too bad he's such a terrible speaker. Too bad what he says has to be questioned because he's lied so many times before. Let Dr. Fauci and the experts speak to the nation. Give Trump a script to read and require him to say only what's on it.
Kobe White Bar Owner
This is a sure case of Narcissistic Personality Disorders (NPD) what a sick little puppy the POtuS is.
BigYen
Yep, it’s all about him.
The man has no class whatsoever.
Strangerland
The reality show president is primarily concerned about his ratings, and uses them as his metric of personal success.
I don't think any of us should be surprised.
PTownsend
Trump trying to convince his followers; no one else. His legacy will include being known as Vector-in-chief, the male who sponsored COVID45.
Chip Star
No, but a lot of Donny’s most ardent supporters in these threads have advised us to ignore him and”listen to the experts.”