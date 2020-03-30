Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Trump brags about high TV ratings for his coronavirus briefings

4 Comments
By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday bragged about the millions of people tuning in to view his daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, saying on Twitter that his average ratings matched a season finale of "The Bachelor."

"Because the 'Ratings' of my News Conferences etc. are so high, 'Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers' according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY," Trump tweeted. "'Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.' said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!"

Trump's daily coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, the New York Times reported on March 25, citing data from Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Trump had abandoned the custom of having regular press briefings at the White House, but brought them back this month to update the public on his coronavirus task force.

The New York Times said viewership of the briefings had risen because people were concerned about the virus and stuck at home. Trump's briefing on March 23 drew nearly 12.2 million viewers on the major cable news channels, the newspaper said.

Millions more than usual are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, it said, but reliable numbers are available only for cable news.

MSNBC cut away from the March 23 briefing after about an hour, later saying in a statement that "the information no longer appeared to be valuable to the important ongoing discussion around public health."

During the briefings Trump hade made inaccurate claims about his administration's response to the virus and undercut warnings by public officials.

On March 26, Trump said the pandemic "was something that nobody has ever thought could happen to this country," even though public health officials warned for years that the country was unprepared to respond to a pandemic.

Trump and top administration officials for weeks downplayed the outbreak, which began in China in December, before shifting their tone about the severity of the health crisis more recently.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

When there is a pandemic combined with a recession and a lockdown, people need and want to stay informed. What did the President expect? People to ignore him and look away during these times? Everyone needs to know, what are you going to do? They are also expecting their stimulus checks.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"Because the 'Ratings' of my News Conferences etc. are so high, 'Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers'

Trump's ego first. A person who makes himself the center of this is one who shouldn't be a leader. Of course Americans are going to want to know what the president says. Too bad his messages are so unclear and wobble from day to day. Too bad he's such a terrible speaker. Too bad what he says has to be questioned because he's lied so many times before. Let Dr. Fauci and the experts speak to the nation. Give Trump a script to read and require him to say only what's on it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is a sure case of Narcissistic Personality Disorders (NPD) what a sick little puppy the POtuS is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yep, it’s all about him.

The man has no class whatsoever.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The reality show president is primarily concerned about his ratings, and uses them as his metric of personal success.

I don't think any of us should be surprised.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

On March 26, Trump said the pandemic "was something that nobody has ever thought could happen to this country,"

Trump trying to convince his followers; no one else. His legacy will include being known as Vector-in-chief, the male who sponsored COVID45.

Bill Gates has been warning of a pandemic for years, as have notable disease and flu experts. Former White House officials have also previously warned of an upcoming pandemic threat.

https://www.businessinsider.com/people-who-seemingly-predicted-the-coronavirus-pandemic-2020-3

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What did the President expect? People to ignore him and look away during these times?

No, but a lot of Donny’s most ardent supporters in these threads have advised us to ignore him and”listen to the experts.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel