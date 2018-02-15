Trump breaks silence on domestic abuse; Kelly out of sight

President Donald Trump at last broke his silence to explicitly denounce domestic violence in the wake of allegations that a top White House aide had abused two former wives. Chief of staff John Kelly, under fire for mishandling the matter, stayed largely out of sight, his future in doubt and the White House in tumult.
The chaos surrounding the departure of aide Rob Porter put a harsh spotlight on Kelly, the retired general who was brought on last summer to instill military-like discipline in the free-wheeling West Wing. Questions persisted about what and when Kelly knew about the abuse allegations against Porter, who resigned as staff secretary last week after the accusations became public.
West Wing aides have had their faith in the chief of staff shaken, and morale has plunged to levels not seen since last spring's firing of FBI Director James Comey and the August uproar over Trump's refusal to denounce white supremacists after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
This White House scandal erupted initially without the president's involvement. But Trump fed the fury last week when he defended Porter and questioned the #MeToo movement that sprang up in recent months to protest the mistreatment of many women.
In Trump's first comments after Porter resigned, he praised his former aide. Next, he appeared to cast doubt on the ex-wives' allegations by tweeting: "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."
Finally, on Wednesday, Trump said the words that Democrats and Republicans alike had been listening for:
"I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, but you all know it."
The denunciation of domestic violence was greeted with relief by some West Wing aides. But a sense of unease about Kelly's fate persisted.
For months, Kelly — with help from Porter — had established a semblance of stability in a White House often rattled by an unpredictable president. That has eroded in a week's time, as accounts about the handling of the Porter matter continue to shift and some aides come to believe Kelly lied to save face and save his job.
Trump has complained to confidants that Kelly let the scandal spin out of control and that the constantly shifting narratives make the White House — and, by extension, Trump himself — look amateurish and incompetent, according to one person familiar with the discussions but not authorized to discuss them publicly.
The president has floated names of possible replacements for Kelly, including National Economic Council head Gary Cohn, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and businessman and GOP heavyweight Wayne Berman.
There was no sign that a move was imminent, according to four people with knowledge of Trump's recent conversations. The president is known to frequently poll his advisers about the performance of senior staff but is often reluctant to actually fire aides.
McCarthy tried to douse speculation about a possible change, saying: "I have not spoken to the president about anything about a job, and I never have. And there is no job opening."
Berman has not been approached about the job, according to a person familiar with his thinking but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Mulvaney has previously denied angling for the post.
Kelly has indicated he would step aside if he lost the faith of the president. But he has not offered to resign, according to a White House official and an outside adviser. Neither was authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly and spoke only on condition of anonymity.
A retired four-star Marine general, Kelly took the post last July and immediately tried to rein in a West Wing that was riven by rivalries and plagued by inexperience He fired attention-seeking aides such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, curtailed access to Trump for outside advisers and insisted that even powerful West Wing staffers, like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, receive his blessing to reach the president.
But as Kelly shook up the West Wing and had some success at clamping down on public backstabbing, he also made some enemies inside and outside the building. They were quick to pounce on a vulnerable chief of staff, leaking negative stories about him this week.
A number of aides who earlier had rallied around Kelly were dismayed and disillusioned by his handling of the domestic abuse allegations. Officials, up to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took to couching their comments with the caveat they did not have firsthand knowledge of some of the details.
At a senior staff meeting last Friday, Kelly tried to press his own timeline concerning Porter in a way that played up his decisiveness once he learned the details of allegations, according to some aides. But Kelly, aides said, had encouraged Porter to try to weather the initial allegations.
But White House officials had known for months of at least the broad charges of abuse against Porter by his ex-wives, as revealed Tuesday by FBI Director Christopher Wray. Wray's testimony to lawmakers contradicted the accounts of West Wing officials.
Kelly, a dark cross on his forehead to mark Ash Wednesday, kept his distance from reporters as he helped manage the White House response to the mass shooting at a Florida school.
The Porter drama has placed a renewed focus on the role of White House Counsel Don McGahn, who first informed Kelly about Porter's situation last fall.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
serendipitous1
The White house has been 'in tumult' every since Bozo became POTUS.
Madverts
Stormy Daniels is about to break her silence too.
Should be fun, if only to torture the super hypocrite evangelicals and their sleazy Donald.
rainyday
On seeing just the headline my serious initial reaction was "Gee I wonder if Trump came out for or against domestic abuse."
I figured it was about even odds either way. This guy is just horrible.
smithinjapan
Still no mention of Porter's ex-wives -- only defense, and not denunciation, of Porter.
Chicanoinjapan
Headline should be changed to 'Trump is forced to pretend to care about domestic abuse victims'.
Unless you're a die hard trump loyalist he will never show any genuine sympathy.
zichi
Kelly's days are numbered but Trump does not have a replacement yet!
viking68
It took two weeks to figure out how to communicate a failure that has been going on for almost a year since the FBI originally reported this abuser was a security risk?
The failure would still be going on if it were not for a foreign newspaper highlighting Trump's newest prime time reality TV show, the Trump Amateur Hour.
The Trump WH doesn't even have it together enough to obfuscate effectively, leaving them looking like the bumbling fools they are.
A typical Trump remark, off the cuff and lacking credibility. Leads with himself, repeats the same thing several times, assumes everyone knows and believes him to cast doubt, doesn't mention the victims because he is the main show, and ends with himself.
And then, he doesn't answer the bigger question of why a domestic abuser was in his office for a year and why he defended the guy for two weeks.
Derek Grebe
Madverts -
I can't wait for Stormy Daniels to spill the beans. What an utterly inept bunch of morons this administration is. Breaking the confidentiality agreement by announcing that it existed, and thus freeing Daniels of her side of the Omerta deal.
I bet her phone hasn't stopped ringing. She's in for a bumper payday.
I wonder if the Evangelicals will offer a second Mulligan when the sordid details all come out? I'd hate to imagine the outrage there would be if Obama even signed an autograph for a porn star. Remember when wearing a tan suit, or asking for mustard on a hot dog was the level of scandal we could expect?
I'm also sure Trump doesn't have a spotless record when it comes to domestic abuse. Melania looks haunted, and his first wife is on the record as saying he raped her.
nakanoguy01
i initially had high hopes for kelly. he was supposed to be one of the adults in the room protecting us from trump's baser instincts. but he's just as incompetent, racist and swampy as trump. his down fall can't come fast enough for me.
PTownsend
and dangerous.
Once again Ol' Bonespurs is using his lifelong motto 'the buck stops somewhere else'. 'Kelly did it, not me', just the latest example. Always someone else.
Toasted Heretic
Trump's alleged treatment towards women, not to mention the well-documented assaults are probably one of the reasons he's reluctant to speak out more on this topic.
As for Kelly? How many people does it take to manage a President like Uncle Fester and where does the buck stop?
Vernon Watts
Get real people. A billionaire who probably had drop-dead gorgeous women literally throwing themselves at him is going to have an affair with porn star who is a walking petri dish of STDs...
Jimizo
No accounting for taste. Trump doesn’t strike me as a man with discerning tastes.
No problem if the wife finds out and kicks up a fuss either. Just show her the door and get a new one in.
hachikoreloaded
He was coached to Not finish the sentence with, "but I will grab them..."
Laguna
derek,
With Trump, the number of Mulligans he's received far passes that number. Everyone knew that an "adult" had to be in the house with Trump as POTUS; two factors not considered were that few "adults" were willing to accept that poisoned chalice, and that those who were were not exactly "adults." The problem is not just who Trump chooses; it is the dysfunction his leadership allows. The White House is now a hive of conniving and lies. The only surprise is that it took a full year for this to break out.
zichi
instead of draining the swamp, promised in his campaign the tide marks on the WH walls have reached new higher levels.
bones
How much scandal can one administration endure.?
it seems like there is a new scandal every other day.
Tommy Jones
The incompetence of this administration is no longer shocking. What is shocking is the apologists who refuse to acknowledge that incompetence.
lostrune2
Well, they were caught out on a lie when they said Rob Porter's background check was still ongoing so claiming they didn't know, but tried to pass it off to outside law enforcement and intelligence institutions for the backlog
But then the FBI Director Wray's testimony to Congress admitted that a partial background report was sent to the White House as early as March, and the full report was completed by July last year
BurakuminDes
An absolute disgrace that it took him days to renounce domestic violence - and begrudgingly at that. I wonder what other secrets about his own past - relating to misigynistic behaviour, possibly DV and payoffs to women - are lurking in his cesspit of a past?
Alfie Noakes
Even that's not shocking anymore: they're exactly the kind of people one expects them to be.
katsu78
You know you've done something wrong when people have to ask you if you actually support spousal abuse.
Wait, let me rephrase that: Normal people know they've done something wrong when people have to ask if they actually support spousal abuse. Sometimes spoiled self-entitled tiny-handed man-children with aspirations of totalitarianism sneak through the without the self-awareness to realize just how bad it is that people have to ask.
SuperLib
.....Trump need help with this?
Serrano
"Stormy Daniels is about to break her silence too."
Yeah, every word she utters will of course be absolutely true and accurate!
Trump addresses domestic violence abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvsKNKZkPEY
Madverts
That's right little fella. The porn star will have more credibility than the liar in chief. P-grabber his sleazy self.
Deal with it.
Vernon Watts
I do not condone any sort of violence against women; that said, all the news reports say they are just allegations against Rob Porter. If someone can post a link to an actual police report filed against Porter it would be much appreciated. Porter had to resign due to bad optics, but why did his first wife wait over 10 years to go public and the second wife waited over five years? Just wondering...