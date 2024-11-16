 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Steven Cheung walks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump votes on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director and Gor as personnel director

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Steven Cheung will serve as his White House communications director and Sergio Gor will run the personnel office. Both have been advisers to the president-elect since his 2016 campaign, Trump said.

Both positions could be influential in the new administration, helping to develop its public messaging and internal workforce.

Cheung led communications for Trump's latest campaign, where he gained a reputation for combative and insulting attacks on the Republican's opponents. A native of Sacramento, California, he worked in Republican politics and for the Ultimate Fighting Championship before joining Trump’s team in 2016.

Gor ran Winning Team Publishing, which he started with Donald Trump Jr. The company has published books by Trump and his allies. Gor also led the super PAC Right for America.

The Presidential Personnel Office will likely be a focal point of Trump's efforts to shape his administration's staff with loyalists.

Trump issued a statement describing Cheung and Gor as trusted advisers, adding that he was “thrilled to have them join my White House.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

