Trump shows off his new Tesla at White House in show of support for Musk

President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to plummeting Tesla share prices by briefly turning the White House into a showroom, announcing he was buying one of the electric cars manufactured by close advisor Elon Musk, and threatening anti-Tesla protesters with "hell."
The unprecedented product endorsement by a sitting president for a company founded by his top donor comes after Tesla shares cratered amid market fears spurred by Trump's tariffs and backlash to Musk's controversial role in slashing the US government.
"I said, 'you know, Elon, I don't like what's happening to you, and Tesla's a great company,'" Trump said to reporters Tuesday while standing alongside Musk in front of a red Tesla sedan on the south portico of the White House.
"He has never asked me for a thing, and he's built this great company, and he shouldn't be penalized because he's a patriot," Trump continued.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has empowered Musk to slash federal government spending and head counts as leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
But DOGE's high-profile cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance, including protests, court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.
The turmoil has also tarnished the Tesla brand, with sales plummeting in Europe, share prices tumbling and multiple reports of cars being vandalized.
Unhappy Tesla owners have even slapped bumper stickers on their vehicles claiming they had purchased them "before Elon went crazy."
Trump warned of unspecified crackdowns on protesters.
Asked by a reporter if they should be "labeled domestic terrorists," Trump said "I'll do it."
"You do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform his intent to buy a Tesla in support of Musk, promoting the vehicles to his followers.
"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!," Trump wrote.
"I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," his post continued.
Musk, the world's richest person, responded on his X platform, thanking the president.
While Musk enjoys Trump's confidence, polling shows the tech billionaire is deeply unpopular among ordinary Americans, and his cuts to government budgets have sparked angry confrontations between Republicans and their constituents at town halls.
Tesla share prices rallied in part Tuesday after closing more than 15 percent down on Monday, as uncertainty over Trump's import tariffs and threats roils U.S. financial markets.
Tesla has also seen its sales drop across Europe in recent weeks following Musk's controversial support for far-right groups, including Germany's AfD during the country's recent election campaign.
Tesla sales in Germany -- Europe's biggest auto market -- plunged more than 76 percent year-on-year in February, official data showed. Overall sales in the European Union almost halved, on year, in January.
In early March, a dozen Teslas were torched at a dealership in France in what authorities treated as an arson attack, and the firm's facilities have also been vandalized in the United States.
Tesla has lost more than one-third of its market value since mid-December as Musk deepens his association with Trump.
Meanwhile, Musk said his X platform was hit Monday by a major cyberattack, raising questions as to whether the politically divisive billionaire is being targeted or his decision to gut staff at what was once Twitter is haunting the social network.© 2025 AFP
I'veSeenFootage
The president of the United States endorsing the product of a member of his administration. How is this not corruption, exactly?
plasticmonkey
Using presidential power and influence to help a buddy’s business. And threatening peaceful anti-Musk protesters with “hell”.
Was this what Trump voters wanted?
Asiaman7
Tesla “has lost more than 50 percent of its value — the equivalent of some $800 billion — since cresting in mid-December,” according to the below article on Yahoo Finance.
—
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/musk-melts-down-tesla-stock-212504241.html
wallace
Current and former presidents and vice presidents are not allowed to operate motor vehicles on the open road.
Drive it at one of his golf clubs.
Underworld
Elons got a lot of excess stock, now that people around the world want any EV but a Tesla.
chotto_2
He hates electric cars though, right?
And it was probably given to him for free: he's bankrupt.
I bet he is going to find a way to lock swasticar man up and takes his billions just like his idol Putin has done
factchecker
He'll probably crash it just like how he's crashing the global economy right now.
bass4funk
I remember a former president going after a lawyer doing a favor for….anyway….
https://x.com/maxabrahms/status/1897014644679827751?s=46&t=YGWP_lcRZjddiWlx4QxURQ
Peaceful? Hmmm
Yup!
Peter Neil
a tipping point is near when americans will say enough of this trump/musk insanity.
Blacklabel
Egg prices, gas price and inflation all down.
Our border is secure, illegals being kicked out. Waste being cleaned up. Not Democrat government shutdown allowed.
Ukraine war wrapping up, Gaza not far behind.
nothing being destroyed for our country.
Peter Neil
trump said it’s illegal to boycott tesla. both of them are stark raving lunatics.
Blacklabel
I think Trump actually said it’s illegal to attack Tesla dealerships with gunfire and explosives as well as illegal to vandalize or destroy the property of others by setting it on fire.
and he is correct, that is factually illegal.
these people are not “boycotting” they are doing terrorist activities.
plasticmonkey
What nonsense. Twisting yourself into a pretzel trying to defend the blatant abuse of presidential power.
patkim
Sorry Trump, but it is not illegal to NOT buy a car in protest. Forcing someone to buy a car by threatening them is illegal. In fact, by abusing your platform and position to bribe and sway people to do something is a clear violation of the Hatch Act. We know that the stock market is crashing, we're on the brink of a recession, and inflation is continuously going up, but this is not a good way to solve the problem. By the way, Trump took away any funding and incentives to buy EV cars, so why should people buy Teslas in the first place? So stupid and counterintuitive if you ask me.
Blacklabel
This Antifa dude was planting explosives , not pretzels.
supportive of this?
deanzaZZR
Tesla is struggling in its second largest market, China.
https://www.straitstimes.com/business/companies-markets/tesla-is-flailing-in-china-and-the-rapid-rise-of-byd-is-to-blame
plasticmonkey
No. I am not supportive of violence.
You supportive of using the White House to promote a product made by a close advisor who gets billions in government contracts?
Asiaman7
“Thanks, Obama.” I mean, “Thanks, Trump.”
For devaluing the U.S. stock market.
For devaluing the U.S. dollar.
For devaluing our savings.
Blacklabel
Why are all of you trying to claim Trump is saying you can’t boycott Tesla and must buy one or some nonsense?
he’s clearly saying you can’t light them on fire or set explosives at a dealership.
which used to be obvious?
agondocz
Carlos Slim may have cancelled a $22 billion Starlink order.
plasticmonkey
I know true believers like you will vigorously applaud anything Trump does.
I’m referring to those non-MAGA folks who voted for Trump.
bass4funk
Not nonsense, you can’t tell us to unseen what we’ve all seen, even YOU are not that good
plasticmonkey
And the best way to message that is to use the WH lawn as a car showroom.
And sorry, MAGA. Musk is widely despised. This advertising stunt won’t change that.
I wonder if our MAGA posters have bought a Tesla in support of chainsaw warrior Musk. It’s the patriotic thing to do!
Blacklabel
im “ok” with it, its not anything I really care about either way when its totally in the open, not hidden like liberals did.
thought you guys loved EVs?
JJE
Smooth looking ride.
One can see the vitriol certain quarters harbor for decent Made-in-America First products.
Says more about them.
syniksan
The pair on here would clap whenever he breaks wind.
bass4funk
And? Biden used people of the alternate persuasion
Great! I would be way more pessimistic if libs liked the guy.
There are many ways to support the guy, don’t need to buy his car