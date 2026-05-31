Trump calls for replacing U.S. 250th anniversary concerts with MAGA rally

U.S. President Donald Trump called Saturday for the cancellation of upcoming concerts celebrating America's 250th anniversary after several musical acts backed out, saying they should be replaced by a political rally headlined by himself.
"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Cancel it."
Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event's politicization.
The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major event on the National Mall organized by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.
"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips'" about performing, Trump said earlier on Truth Social, one day after a fourth and fifth act announced their departure, out of a total of nine artists originally announced.
"So I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime...and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists.'"
Trump said he was ordering aides to assess "the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally" on the mall, where he would deliver a speech "rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!"
On Friday, artists including country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison, said they were dropping out of the concert series.
"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels posted on Facebook.
Trump has openly tried to stamp his mark on the celebrations, most notably by staging an mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14 -- his 80th birthday.
The remaining line-up of musicians, whose prime came and went decades ago -- such as Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory -- has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media.© 2026 AFP
9 Comments
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HopeSpringsEternal
Too bad US so infested with toxic partisanship, as July 4th 250th Anniversary is supposed to unite the country!
stormcrow
But of course!
This is all about Trump, not America!
ClippetyClop
Just insane.
It's like a scene from 'The Boys'. But more insane, embarrassing, and real.
runner3
A maga rally! So he only wants to include 5% of the US population.
deanzaZZR
What a complete loser. lol
Cephus
"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Cancel it."
Spot on! The public is dying to hear encouraging words of hope again. Not F word after every sentence.
HopeSpringsEternal
Pres. Trump does not view MAGA in a 'political context', as not running for re-election, but rather a philosophy of National Pride, things like border security, free and fair trade, strong defense, immigration enforcement, greater Freedom & Prosperity, Low Crime, etc. for ALL Citizens!
The 250th Birthday on July 4th = National Pride EVENT!
garymalmgren
Oh! What a great idea.
And after the rally all of the suckers can march down to. ........ and trash the place.
Don't worry about the consequences. You will be pardoned and if you are really lucky, receive compensation for you actions.
What a fun day we will have. It will be the greatest day in the whole history of the greatest country in the world.
Happy Independence Day.
marc laden
Here the copy paste news media portal is missing the points. Whatever way Trump tries to appeal the left musicians no one will be happy as Trump popularity is always high. Trump is clever he does not wants to spend tax payers money to listen the left lunatics complaining on the stage after receiving millions. Trump is right.