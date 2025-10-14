 Japan Today
Trump to Meloni: 'You don't mind being called beautiful, right?' Image: AFP
world

Trump calls Italian PM 'beautiful' at Gaza summit

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt

U.S. President Donald Trump had some choice words for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the only female leader on stage at a Gaza summit in Egypt on Monday: "She's beautiful."

The three-times-married 79-year-old admitted that he risked being accused of sexism with the comments about hard-right leader Meloni, who was standing behind him on the podium.

"I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said in the middle of a speech about his peace efforts for the Middle East.

"If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."

Turning round to address the 48-year-old, Trump said: "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."

Meloni's immediate reaction could not be seen, as Trump's back was between her and the cameras.

Trump went on to call Meloni, an ideological ally when it comes to immigration and cultural issues, "incredible".

"And they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful politician," he added.

Meloni was the only woman among around 30 leaders gathered on the stage behind Trump for the summit, where they signed a declaration pledging to help push through peace for Gaza.

Trump has previously been criticized for sexist remarks.

