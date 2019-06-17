Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
world

Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason'

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a "virtual act of treason" for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia's power grid.

The Times reported on Saturday that the U.S. has bored into Russian utility systems in an escalating campaign meant to deter future cyber activity by Russia. It comes as the U.S. looks for new ways to punish Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and prevent a recurrence.

The Times, in its official public relations account, called Trump's accusation "dangerous" and said it had told officials about the story before it was published and no security issues were raised.

The newspaper, basing its reports on three months of interviews with current and former government officials, said this campaign was conducted under new cyber authorities granted by Trump and Congress. But it also reported that two administration officials believed the president had not been briefed in detail, fearing he might countermand the action against Russia or reveal sensitive information to foreign officials.

In a pair of tweets sent Saturday night, Trump asserted the story wasn't true and denounced reporters as "cowards."

"Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country," he wrote.

The story reported the deployment of American computer code into Russia's grid and other targets to act as a deterrent. The newspaper also said the U.S. Cyber Command, part of the Department of Defense, has explored the possibility that Russia might try to initiate selective blackouts in key states to disrupt the 2020 election.

In a second tweet, Trump added about the story: "ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

The New York Times' response also noted that the paper described the article to government officials before publication. "As our story notes, President Trump's own national security officials said there were no concerns."

The paper said there was no evidence the U.S. had actually activated the cyber tools.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel