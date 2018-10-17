Trump calls porn star Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' and Sen Warren 'Pocahontas'

A budding diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia, Hurricane Michael's wreckage to clean up, stock market jitters, and... President Donald Trump's standout act Tuesday was to brand porn star Stormy Daniels "Horseface."
That wasn't all.
The U.S. leader, who revels in making up nicknames for opponents and critics, also launched tweets about "Pocahontas" Elizabeth Warren, a liberal senator seen as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, whom Trump ridicules for trying to prove she is part Native American.
But the equine insult was the most startling moment of a day when the White House officially signaled that "THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled" -- apparently leaving him free to cut loose on Twitter.
Stormy Daniels, a blond 39-year-old whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had a defamation suit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge on Monday. The judge also ruled that Daniels should pay Trump's legal fees.
Trump was gleeful.
"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer," he tweeted.
Daniels is one of numerous women alleging they have had affairs or have been sexually harassed by Trump, who is currently married to a Slovenian-born former model, Melania.
In a recent salacious book, "Full Disclosure," Daniels claimed to reveal the then future president's tendency toward petulance, "tantrums," and the mushroom-like shape of his penis.
But in his jubilant tweet Tuesday, Trump pronounced: "She knows nothing about me, a total con!"
Daniels, reputed to be a hard-driving businesswoman who moved from stripping to adult films to parts in mainstream movies, gave as good as she got -- by Twitter, of course.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president," she tweeted.
"In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."
Before tearing into Stormy Daniels, Trump let off three mid-morning tweets devoted to Warren, a Democrat who has been one of the president's most biting critics.
Trump has long mocked her assertion to have Native American blood, latching on to a disproven theory that Warren used her tribal heritage claim to advance an academic career at Harvard University.
What was once just a bizarre political sideshow has morphed into a full-blown obsession in which Trump routinely jokes about "Pocahontas" Warren before thousands of laughing people at his rallies.
Pocahontas was actually a historical 17th century figure, made most famous by an animated Disney movie. But Trump has made the label stick to Warren, overshadowing her ambitious political agenda.
On Monday, Warren thought she'd put the matter to bed when she answered a wager originally proposed by Trump himself, producing DNA results to show that she does indeed have a sliver of Native American genes.
By Tuesday, though, the gambit had backfired with Trump mocking the extremely modest proportions of tribal blood and pointing out that even the Cherokee Nation -- which Warren has said an ancestor belonged to -- has rejected the DNA test's relevance.
"Even they don't want her," Trump gloated. "Phony!"© 2018 AFP
TumbleDry
What a childish show DT is giving.
At least it seems to work on his crowd and anger liberals which is the goal.
The bar can go lower it seems.
Jimizo
What an immature idiot this man is.
Blacklabel
Media wasnt covering that the Stormy Daniels defamation case was tossed out of court. Also horseface and broke creepy porn lawyer have to pay all his legal fees. Now they are. Master at changing the news cycle to suit whatever he wants.
Avenatti is helping Repubs win the midterms with his silly attacks on Trump and other Dems. Warren is showing us first hand misuse of racial and identity politics. Timing couldn’t be better for both.
klausdorth
Once again: he got no manners what so ever!!
That's the least you can expect from a POTUS and any other decent human being!
The stress is, of course, on decent!
plasticmonkey
I'm sure there are some Trump supporters who don't find this funny.
Right, Trump supporters?
Bintaro
Trump yesterday : "Who cares ?"
He does apparently.
Anything to avoid talking about Saudi Arabia I guess.
plasticmonkey
It's in the 5th paragraph.
SuperLib
He seems more suitable for a trailer park.
lincolnman
Let's see, the Creepy Porn President (CPP) has an adulterous affair with horse face porn star, denies he had the affair, denies paying off horse face porn star, and is later forced to admit he did pay the horse face porn star $130K to keep quiet about the affair. It sure says a lot about his preference for female companionship...
Meanwhile the White House sinks further into the sewer...
Blacklabel
Prior to an article that they could use to attack Trump they were barely covering the defamation case. We didn’t hear much of anything about it until after he called her horseface, now it’s in this article.
an “equine insult” this article says. Kudos to the author that’s funny. Gonna see a bunch of horses manufacturing outrage soon. Is there a #wearenothorsefaces yet?
Blacklabel
In all seriousness Dems should really know that Avenatti, Warren and Keith Ellison are costing you the midterm elections. you so desperately expected to win to get rid of the bad Orange Man now it’s gone thanks to these clowns. Bad timing and bad messaging.
SuperLib
Sure, black, but you support attacking women's looks and using slurs for Native Americans....so...
plasticmonkey
Trumpsters crow about their leader's use of Twitter as talking directly to the public and his uncouth manner as "telling it like it is". But when his tweets and insults get reported on, Trumpsters are outraged.
Tell me, are "horseface" and "Pocahontas" as funny as the earlier rightwing sidesplitters about Obama's teleprompter or Al Gore inventing the internet?
Aly Rustom
Trump calls porn star Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'
so what he's actually saying is he's into horses...
CrazyJoe
Ladies and Gentlemen, the President Of The United States.
Christ.
Didn’t he previously tell her she resembled his daughter Ivanka?
Blacklabel
No, I support libs getting distracted by nonsense so that you lose the midterm elections. Because I don’t want your economics, illegal immigrant love or your judge appointments.
it can’t be a slur if the person isn’t a member of that group. Warren is not. So it’s sarcasm and mockery. Has Disney removed the movie with the same name as this supposed slur?
And if you make all of your money from your looks by stripping and selling your body on film, your looks are fair game.