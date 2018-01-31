Trump campaign to feature donors on State of the Union feed

Looking for a little publicity?

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is trying to raise cash from his first State of the Union speech and giving donors a taste of the spotlight.

Those who contribute will have their names displayed under the livestream of the speech on the campaign's website Tuesday night.

Trump's middle son, Eric, says in a fundraising email that, "Even if you choose to only give $1, the proof of your support will send shockwaves around the world as they see every American who proudly stands behind our President."

The government watchdog group Public Citizen is criticizing the campaign for using the speech as a campaign fundraising event.

The group's president, Robert Weissman, says Trump "is commercializing and corrupting yet another national institution."

