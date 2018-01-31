Trump campaign to feature donors on State of the Union feed

Looking for a little publicity?
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is trying to raise cash from his first State of the Union speech and giving donors a taste of the spotlight.
Those who contribute will have their names displayed under the livestream of the speech on the campaign's website Tuesday night.
Trump's middle son, Eric, says in a fundraising email that, "Even if you choose to only give $1, the proof of your support will send shockwaves around the world as they see every American who proudly stands behind our President."
The government watchdog group Public Citizen is criticizing the campaign for using the speech as a campaign fundraising event.
The group's president, Robert Weissman, says Trump "is commercializing and corrupting yet another national institution."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
CrazyJoe
Omg. He's monetizing the SOTU speech. The shameless huckstering never ends. Will he flash one of Ivanka's bracelets too?
borscht
Great!
Now we will know who bought and paid for the Dorito! And who he is obviously working for!
Instead of parading around with tiny US flags stuck in their lapels, all politicians should have a list of their owners on decals plastered on their suits. So we know who they are working for … obviously they’re not working qfor the good of the American people, the country, or the planet.
katsu78
Once a shameless swindler, always a shameless swindler.
Tommy Jones
Not shocking at all. It's only on the re-election campaign's website, do not the corruption it seems at first blush. Only the semi-literate Trump supporters will be watching SOTU from that source.
cleo
This could (I hope) backfire on Trumpy. True, it will tell his adoring supporters who is on their side - but it will also tell the rest of the world who is backing Trump and his braindead policies. A public list of individuals and companies the international community can then actively choose not to support.
Brilliant idea.
Blacklabel
As it says only on the re-election campaign website. If it bothers you, watch it from another source.