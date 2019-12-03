Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Photo: AP
world

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

1 Comment
By DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign said Monday it will no longer give credentials to Bloomberg News reporters to cover campaign events because of coverage “biases,” an accusation that the news organization rejects.

The decision comes a week after the news service’s founder, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

In response, Bloomberg News said it would cover but not investigate its boss, the former New York mayor, and his Democratic rivals. But Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said reporters would continue to investigate the Trump administration, as the sitting government.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called it a troubling decision to “formalize preferential reporting policies.” He said Bloomberg reporters would no longer be credentialed to cover campaign events until the policy is rescinded.

“As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly,” Parscale said.

Micklethwait said the accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign,” he said.

The Trump campaign’s action illustrates the difficult position Bloomberg’s candidacy has imposed on the news organization he founded in 1990.

By saying reporters could not investigate Bloomberg or his Democratic rivals, some critics have said this would prevent the news organization from doing in-depth reporting on the campaign. Bloomberg officials say it’s a position they’ve navigated before when he was mayor.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Remember all the times Obama denied press credential to people who he feared might criticized him!!!

Yeah!!!

Me neither.....

To qualify as unbiased in the eyes of this administration, one must stand up and applaud every gust the president emits, tell everyone how good it smells, etc.. Being denied press credentials is quickly becoming a prerequisite of credibility rather than a mark of disrepute.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining