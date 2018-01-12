Trump cancels UK visit, saying he will not unveil new U.S. embassy

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a visit to London scheduled for early this year, saying he was disappointed with the "Obama administration having sold" the U.S. embassy in the British capital.
"(The) reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday.
However, the embassy website showed that the decision to move the location was taken months before Barack Obama took office in January 2009.
The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in the UK said in October 2008 the embassy would be relocated for security reasons.
"Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!," Trump said on Twitter.
The Daily Mail earlier reported the cancellation of Trump's UK visit in which he was expected to inaugurate the new embassy.
The United States is leaving behind an imposing 1960 stone and concrete embassy in London's upmarket Grosvenor Square - an area known as 'Little America' during World War Two, when the square also housed the military headquarters of General Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The new embassy on the South Bank is a veritable fortress set back at least 100 feet (30 meters) from surrounding buildings - mostly newly-erected high-rise residential blocks - and incorporating living quarters for the U.S. Marines permanently stationed inside.
The $1 billion construction, overlooking the River Thames, was wholly funded by the sale of other properties in London.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Maria
More alternatives facts, aka lies, from the US Drear Leader.
Not exactly the gift that keeps giving, he's more like the sewage pipe that keeps spewing filth into the oceans.
Laguna
Well, aside from the facts that all he said was incorrect (lies, assuming he retains facilities to discern veracity) and that his visit would result in massive protests - kudos to the US president!
Tommy Jones
So, Trump yet again blames Obama for something that was done before Obama became president and uses that fictional Obama mistake as an excuse to not do something.
Remember when the president knew what he was talking about?
Bintaro
I'm sure it's not at all because he's hated there. Not at all.
What a dotard.
elephant200
He should blame Bush Jr. not Obama!
Jimizo
At least try to come up with a more believable excuse.
I’ve got no plane. The existence of Air Force One is a hoax orchestrated by the Chinese?
What a spineless, dishonest man.
Alfie Noakes
He's like a little child. This is really bad, embarrassing, cringeworthy, grotesque. He really does have problems....
Northernlife
Trumps is just such a doofus he has an obsession with Obama like a few posters we see on here...oh my ROLF and all of that...
cucashopboy
As a Brit, this news made my day!
theeastisred
Almost every single word of that tweet was untrue. That must be a record even for him.
browny1
It's not as some have suggested that Trump is a coward for not fulfilling his presidential duties - and a proud duty that is, the opening of the grandest embassy in the capital of US's closest ally - no it's not cowardice.
It's because of his bone spurs. They're playing up again.
bass4funk
Good on Trump! That made my day!
PTownsend
Trump didn't get to build a hotel on the property the US sold.
Thunderbird2
@cucashopboy
Same here... you really can't make this up... the man is a genuine parody of himself.
Jimizo
What’s good about it?
zichi
The sale of the former embassy offset the costs of the new one which will be more secure, more bomb proof than the former one. Another decision by a child like president.
Goodlucktoyou
He is hated, will cause massive riots and English people have to pay 100million dollars a day for him and his boss, son-in law.
zones2surf
There is more to this than meets the eye. But, regardless, a good thing, regardless of your political leanings.
albaleo
Seems we just have to whisper "Obama bad" to give some people a stiffy.
CrazyJoe
Trump doesn't view an opportunity like this as a diplomatic gesture to one of our strongest allies. Instead, he sees it only as an opportunity to be involved in pomp and circumstances so he can pretend to be the king that he'll never be. He's such an embarrassment to our country.
Kobe White Bar Owner
As a Brit it happy he is not coming, keep the cretin ur side of the pond pls. I'm sad for my American cousins who are lumped with this buffoon, may 3 year past quickly and safely!
CrazyJoe
Let's be honest--the petulant president is angry that a visit would not be a state visit and that he wouldn't get to ride in a horse-drawn coach with the Queen and stay at Buckingham Palace. I sure hope that the Obamas are invited to the May nuptials--that should result in a putrid mango head explosion! So sad that dotard seeks the acceptance of the royal family, but he is too narcissistic to participate in polite society.