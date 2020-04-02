Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
US President Donald Trump, shown here during a irus briefing on April 1, said China's numbers seemed "a little bit on the light side" Photo: AFP
world

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

0 Comments
By MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after U.S. lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference. "Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."

Trump insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping.

However, controversy around Beijing's transparency has strained ties, adding to bad feelings triggered by a conspiracy theory in China that the U.S. military was to blame for the virus.

Republicans in Congress, pointing to a report by Bloomberg citing U.S. intelligence, expressed outrage that Beijing apparently misled the international community on China's infections and deaths that began in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

China's reporting has been intentionally incomplete, with some intelligence officials describing Beijing's numbers as fake, reported Bloomberg, which highlighted the classified intelligence document sent to the White House last week.

China has publicly reported 82,361 confirmed cases and 3,316 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a rolling tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

That compares to 206,207 cases and 4,542 deaths in the United States, the country with the world's largest reported outbreak.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse attacked Beijing's numbers as "garbage propaganda."

"The claim that the United States has more coronavirus deaths than China is false," Sasse said in a statement.

"Without commenting on any classified information, this much is painfully obvious: The Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying, and will continue to lie about coronavirus to protect the regime."

In a statement responding to the report, Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said China is "not a trustworthy partner" in the fight against COVID-19.

"They lied to the world about the human-to-human transmission of the virus, silenced doctors and journalists who tried to report the truth, and are now apparently hiding the accurate number of people impacted by this disease," McCaul said.

He and other lawmakers have called on the State Department to launch an investigation into what he called China's "cover up" of the pandemic.

On Tuesday a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, doctor Deborah Birx, said the medical community saw China's outbreak as "serious but smaller than anyone expected because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Can we trust the US intelligence agencies? What say you, Donny Fans? (You are the ones that have told us to igfnore the president and you’ve cast aspersions on the intelligence community in the past, so you must be able to tell us if we can trust the intelligence community now.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Yukata Workshop With Kaiseki Lunch At The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog