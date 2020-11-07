Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
world

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

4 Comments
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no details on when the chief of staff came down with the virus or his current condition. His diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

It marked the latest case of the virus in the West Wing, coming not even two weeks after Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, and other aides tests positive for the virus. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and at least two dozen others tested positive for the virus in early October, after Trump held large gatherings of people not wearing face-masks, including the ceremony announcing the nomination of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump has repeatedly said that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic, which was top of mind for voters in Tuesday's election.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased more than 50% in the past two weeks. According to an AP analysis of data from John Hopkins University, the 7-day rolling average for daily new cases rose from 61,166 on Oct. 22 to 94,625 on Nov 5.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Gee, The chief apologist for the Super Spreader in Chief gets the virus at ground zero. What are the odds?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

Thank good Americans kicked out that bunch of irresponsible charlatans. The world needs to unite - not compete - against Covid.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

More than 40 WH staff have/had Covid-19. They still don't wear masks. 100,000 new cases just on Friday.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Well, he’s probably just about to get fired as trump goes into super meltdown so at least he’ll have plenty of time to recover.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I mean, what are the odds...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Well, as the old saying goes, when you lie with dogs,...

Still, I hope he recovers soon and is "reborn" to repent.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Superspreader in chief strikes again.I wonder how many of his protesting,maskless, nutter supporters got their deserved dosage?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog