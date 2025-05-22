Trump confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa with false claims of white genocide

U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday with explosive false claims of white "genocide" and unfair land seizures during a tense White House meeting that was reminiscent of his February ambush of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Murder rates are high in South Africa, but the overwhelming majority of victims are Black.
Ramaphosa arrived prepared for an aggressive reception, bringing popular white South African golfers as part of his delegation and saying he wanted to discuss trade.
But in a carefully choreographed Oval Office onslaught, Trump pounced, moving quickly to a list of concerns about the treatment of whites, which he punctuated by playing a video and leafing through a stack of printed news articles that he said proved his allegations.
"We have many people that feel they're being persecuted, and they're coming to the United States. So we take from many ... locations, if we feel there's persecution or genocide going on," Trump said, referring specifically to white farmers.
"People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety. Their land is being confiscated, and in many cases, they're being killed."
South Africa, which endured centuries of draconian discrimination against Black people during colonialism and apartheid before becoming a multi-party democracy in 1994 under Nelson Mandela, rejects Trump's allegations.
A new land reform law, aimed at redressing the injustices of apartheid, allows for expropriations without compensation when in the public interest, for example if land is lying fallow. No such expropriation has taken place, and any order can be challenged in court.
Ramaphosa, sitting in a chair next to Trump and remaining poised, pushed back against his claims.
"If there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you, these three gentleman would not be here," Ramaphosa said, referring to golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen and billionaire Johann Rupert, who were present in the room.
That did not satisfy Trump.
"We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries, we have news stories," Trump said before directing that the video be played. "It has to be responded to."
He then asked that the lights in the Oval Office be turned down. The video, played on a television that is not normally set up in the Oval Office, showed white crosses, which Trump said were the graves of white people, and opposition leaders making incendiary speeches. Trump suggested that one of them, Julius Malema, should be arrested.
LAND REFORM AND ISRAEL
Ramaphosa mostly sat expressionless during the presentation, occasionally craning his neck to look at the screen. He said he had not seen the material before and that he would like to find out the location.
Trump then displayed printed copies of articles that he said showed white South Africans who had been killed, saying "death, death" as he flipped through them, eventually handing them to his counterpart.
Ramaphosa said there was crime in South Africa, and the majority of victims were Black. Trump cut him off and said: "The farmers are not Black."
Ramaphosa responded: "These are concerns we are willing to talk to you about."
The South African president cited Mandela's example as a peacemaker, but that did not move the U.S. president, whose political base includes white nationalists, either. The myth of white genocide in South Africa has become a rallying point for the far right in the United States and elsewhere.
"I will say: apartheid, terrible," Trump noted. "This is sort of the opposite of apartheid."
Unlike Zelenskiy, who sparred with Trump and Vice President JD Vance during their White House meeting and ended up leaving early, the South African leader kept his calm, praising Trump's decor - the president has outfitted the Oval Office with gold accessories - and saying he looked forward to handing over the presidency of the Group of 20 next year.
Trump declined to say whether he would attend the G20 meeting in South Africa in November.
In recent months, Trump has criticized the land reform law and South Africa's genocide court case against Israel.
He has canceled aid, expelled South Africa's ambassador and offered refuge to white minority Afrikaners based on racial discrimination claims Pretoria says are baseless.
The United States is South Africa's second-biggest bilateral trading partner after China. But the country is facing a 30% tariff under Trump's currently suspended "Liberation Day" regime, and Ramaphosa was keen to discuss a trade deal and business opportunities.
Later in the meeting, South African business tycoon Johann Rupert, who was part of Ramaphosa's delegation, stepped in to back up Ramaphosa, saying that crime was a problem across the board and many Black people were dying too.
He nodded to Elon Musk, Trump's South Africa-born billionaire ally who was also present in the Oval Office, by saying that his Starlink telecoms systems were needed in every South African police station to combat crime.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, let's confront Ramaphosa but Putin gets a pat on the back and "well done".
Jay
The knee-jerk dismissal of violence against white farmers - often brutal, targeted, and unchecked - raises SERIOUS questions about the biases shaping this conversation. If ANY OTHER demographic were being attacked in rural areas with this level of savagery and frequency, it would dominate global headlines. But when it’s WHITE South Africans, the response is silence, denial, or deflection.
deanzaZZR
American soft power in Africa will now be even more limp.
Jay
Also, "false" according to who? The South African GOVERNMENT. The same government that can't maintain a reliable electricity grid, presides over record-breaking unemployment, and has been neck-deep in corruption scandals from Zuma to the present? The same state that can’t provide even BASIC policing, yet claims confidently there’s “nothing to see” when it comes to farm attacks?
EVERYONE in South Africa (and I'm close to people who are both still there and who have had to move) knows the reality: rural communities - especially white farmers - are being targeted. These are NOT random crimes. They are brutal, often torturous, and carried out with impunity, enabled and encouraged by the government. To pretend there’s no racial is willful blindness. The government’s rhetoric around land reform and historical grievance hasn’t just failed to calm tensions - it’s thrown gasoline on them.
Dismissing all of this as “explosive false claims” is just ridiculous propaganda. Whether you like Trump or not is irrelevant. What’s happening on the ground in South Africa deserves serious attention, not this sort of smug editorial spin designed to shut down uncomfortable truths.
bass4funk
Good for the President to bring the issue up, glad that we are talking about it.
Ah_so
Typical racism from Trump. White people own most of the wealth and power in the country. Yes you are definitely at risk of you walk around, but despite the black African elite, whites still run the country economically, nearly 30 years following apartheid (speaking as someone who does business with the country).
bass4funk
Huh?
So you are essentially saying that the murders of white farmers are justified?
itsonlyrocknroll
The white "genocide" claims are false,.
“Unfair land seizures” are a correct, a crime.
Underworld
Jay
The problem is it just isn't true. Police statistics do not show that white people are any more vulnerable to violent crime than other people. And white South Africans are far better off than Black people on virtually every marker of the economic scale.
kurisupisu
As the majority of the population are black, it’s not surprising.
Also, could it be that black people are those people murdering black people?
.
It’s not a myth when political rallies in South Africa have thousands of people chanting “kill the boer”
Also, if SA were such a great place then why are white South Africans leaving?
Where in the article is the view of the white farmer in Africa?
The article is very light on context…
Jay
Just so there's no confusion: because white South Africans still hold some economic influence, are you saying you think violence against them is somehow expected or justifiable?
stormcrow
The last thing the U.S. needs are a bunch of neo-Nazis from South Africa becoming its citizens and running about waving Nazi salutes. Thank goodness there aren't that many of them.
Ah_so
An issue you had no idea about until today.
kurisupisu
I’ve met more than a few South Africans and have heard the realities of the crime out there.
Underworld
Jay
White people own most of the wealth and power in the country. Yes you are definitely at risk of you walk around, but despite the black African elite, whites still run the country economically
Nope. South Africa has violence, for sure, but white people aren't any more vulnerable to violent crime than anyone else.
Ah_so
Murders are never justified, whether the farmers are black or white.
White farmers have been murdered in South Africa. But those murders account for less than 1% of more than 27,000 annual murders nationwide. South Africa is a dangerous country - I would never live there, but it has some great spots too.
bass4funk
Yeah, you wouldn't know since you don't know anything about me.
bass4funk
Thank you
Doesn't matter the percentage; what matters is that this is even happening.
Same
Absolutely! I have quite a few SA friends and they are just great people, very beautiful country.
TokyoLiving
He claims a fake genocide in South Africa but doesn't speak out against the Zionist regime's genocide against the Palestinians..
He gives fake asylum to white South African fake Protestants while ordering Afghan asylum seekers in the US that it's time for them to return to their country..
How much racism and hypocrisy from this orange-faced Nazi buffoon disguised as a president..
Bob Fosse
"I will say: apartheid, terrible," Trump noted. "This is sort of the opposite of apartheid."
So, the opposite of ‘terrible’.
bass4funk
What do the Palestinians have to do with SA?
What is the problem? If these people don't meet the guidelines or are not eligible for asylum then they should go back.
You, a supporter of China can't point the finger at anyone and call them racists, China is soaked with racism.
KnightsOfCydonia
trump seems very "selective" with his outrage while cozying up to the likes of bibi and putin.
Jay
The problem is that IS true, and the difference lies in the fact that the murder of white South African farmers is about targeting, about the nature of the crimes, and the deliberate environment of hostility that enables them.
When “Kill the Boer” is shouted from political stages, when that kind of rhetoric gets defended as some sick form of cultural expression instead of what it clearly is - INCITEMENT - sorry, you don’t get to act surprised when people are tortured to death in their homes.
Unlike other crime stats, these aren’t muggings gone wrong. They’re brutal, methodical attacks that often involve unspeakable cruelty, and they happen in areas where law enforcement is barely present, and political will to act is even weaker.
So no UW, this isn’t just “crime like any other.” You have no connection to SA, and when you're merely relying on heavily biased articles from the BBC, CNN or ABC, you have no idea and are just defending a fantasy that protects the narrative, not the victims.
GuruMick
White supremacists driving this thread bare lying narrative.
Some people havent accepted the apartheid era is over .
Given the availability of "refugee status " positions for "white farmers ", who,mainly are not actually farmers , I ask ...HOW MANY HAVE TAKEN UP THE OFFER OF RELOCATION TO USA ?
Under 50 people , according to the Guardian, commenting on the same story.
Bob Fosse
Is anyone claiming this is true able to provide the actual crime stats to back it up or just anecdotes about South Africans they have met and doctored Facebook videos showing photos from unrelated crimes?
I expect it’s one of those ‘it’s a cover up’ ‘do your own research’ type situations.