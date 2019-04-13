Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ivanka Trump and her father, the US president, at the White House Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump considered daughter Ivanka for head of World Bank

2 Comments
By Brendan Smialowski
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump considered nominating his daughter to head the World Bank, and she also would have been "great" as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, he said in an interview published Friday.

"She's a natural diplomat," Trump told The Atlantic. "She would've been great at the United Nations, as an example."

But if he had nominated his daughter -- who is a senior adviser to the president -- "they'd say nepotism, when it would've had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would've been incredible."

"I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank," Trump said. "She would've been great at that because she's very good with numbers."

"She's got a great calmness... I've seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well -- that's usually a genetic thing, but it's one of those things, nevertheless," Trump said.

Trump ultimately nominated Kelly Knight Craft, his envoy to Canada, to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while David Malpass, a senior U.S. Treasury official, became the new head of the World Bank.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Some of Trump's kids can speak Czech, and even maintain Czech citizenship, a very international family that's well suited for diplomacy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"She's a natural diplomat," Trump told The Atlantic. "She would've been great at the United Nations, as an example."

Sad like a father, not the president of the United States! And she is probably just as much of a "natural" diplomat as you are as President....NOT!

But if he had nominated his daughter -- who is a senior adviser to the president -- "they'd say nepotism, when it would've had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would've been incredible."

Once again, Trump needs to be educated on what words mean!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank," Trump said. "She would've been great at that because she's very good with numbers."

It's taken out of context and it was a joke right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog