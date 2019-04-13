Trump considered daughter Ivanka for head of World Bank

President Donald Trump considered nominating his daughter to head the World Bank, and she also would have been "great" as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, he said in an interview published Friday.
"She's a natural diplomat," Trump told The Atlantic. "She would've been great at the United Nations, as an example."
But if he had nominated his daughter -- who is a senior adviser to the president -- "they'd say nepotism, when it would've had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would've been incredible."
"I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank," Trump said. "She would've been great at that because she's very good with numbers."
"She's got a great calmness... I've seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well -- that's usually a genetic thing, but it's one of those things, nevertheless," Trump said.
Trump ultimately nominated Kelly Knight Craft, his envoy to Canada, to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while David Malpass, a senior U.S. Treasury official, became the new head of the World Bank.© 2019 AFP
2 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Some of Trump's kids can speak Czech, and even maintain Czech citizenship, a very international family that's well suited for diplomacy.
Yubaru
Sad like a father, not the president of the United States! And she is probably just as much of a "natural" diplomat as you are as President....NOT!
Once again, Trump needs to be educated on what words mean!
Eppee
It's taken out of context and it was a joke right?