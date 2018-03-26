Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering the expulsion of some Russian diplomats in the United States in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

The move may be contingent on how European capitals respond to the nerve agent attack, the source said.

An announcement of the U.S. decision could be made as early as Monday, the source said.

European Union member states agreed on Friday to take additional punitive measures against Russia for the nerve-agent attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who have been critical in hospital since they were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench in the city of Salisbury.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the United States is considering how to respond but would not provide details.

"The United States stands firmly with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia’s outrageous action. The President is always considering options to hold Russia accountable in response to its malign activities. We have no announcements at this time," he said.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack and has retaliated against Britain’s move to expel 23 Russians by ordering out the same number of Britons.

The United States joined with Britain in blaming Russia for the attack.

Trump has sought to improve ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and last week in a phone call with Putin congratulated him his disputed re-election victory.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

What about better relations with Russia?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

First, Putin has to give him a list of which Russians are due out on rotation.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Temples

Chogosonshi-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel