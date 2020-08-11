Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump considers Gettysburg backdrop for presidential nomination speech

0 Comments
By Trevor Hunnicutt
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is weighing delivering his speech accepting the Republican nomination later this month either at the White House or at the site of the Civil War battleground in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

"We will announce the decision soon!" he wrote on Twitter of the location for his speech to close out the Republican National Convention on Aug 27.

Plans for this year's party conventions have been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the United States particularly hard and become a key campaign issue ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Aug 24-27 Republican convention was initially supposed to take place entirely in Charlotte, North Carolina, a state both parties expect to be competitive in the fall. Now only one day of official convention business will take place there with a far smaller number of attendees.

Last week, Democrats scrapped plans to have former Vice President Joe Biden accept his party's nomination in person in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, another closely contested election state. Party officials, citing coronavirus concerns, said Biden will instead speak to the nation from his home state of Delaware as part of the mostly virtual convention being held Aug 17-20.

Either of Trump's new possible venues would be a departure from a typical convention hall filled with patriotic colors and cheering party faithful.

Pennsylvania is another election swing state, and Gettysburg was the location of a decisive 1863 battle lost by the pro-slavery Confederate States of America. Republican President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address delivered at the dedication of a national cemetery there is one of the best-known speeches in U.S. history. The sprawling battlefield is part of Gettysburg National Military Park.

Trump has defended the use of Confederate symbols as a source of pride and history for Americans. He has also rejected the suggestion of some lawmakers and nonpartisan groups that it is inappropriate and possibly illegal to use a nonpartisan public site, such as the White House, for a political address.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog