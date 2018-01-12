Trump cryptic about contacts with N Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but refused to say if the two had spoken.
"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. "I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised."
The paper reported that Trump would not be drawn on whether contacts had already been initiated between the two foes.
Washington and Pyongyang are in a standoff over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, which could be used to target the United States and her allies.
Trump has repeatedly insulted the North Korean leader, describing him as mad and a "rocket man."
Asked if he had spoken to Kim, Trump said "I don't want to comment on it. I'm not saying I have or haven't. I just don't want to comment."© 2018 AFP
3 Comments
PTownsend
Can one word the golfer-in-chief speaks be believed by anyone other than his devotees?
Toasted Heretic
Not surprised; just don't believe a word you say. You will say something contradictory about the same thing in a few days.
theeastisred
Trump can't remember if he has spoken to Kim or not. So many Kims in Korea, north and south...