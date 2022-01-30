Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Texas Republicans Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday night. Photo: Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan 6 defendants if he becomes president again

By JILL COLVIN
CONROE, Texas

Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly Jan 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returns to the White House.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly," Trump said Saturday night during a rally in Conroe, Texas. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The offer represents an attempt by Trump to further minimize the most significant attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812. Participants smashed through windows, assaulted police officers and sent lawmakers and congressional staff fleeing for their lives while trying to halt the peaceful transition of power and the certification of rival Joe Biden’s victory.

More than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection with the riot, marking the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history. The tally includes more than 150 people charged with assaulting police officers, more than 50 charged with conspiracy, and charges of seditious conspiracy against the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates.

More than 100 police officers were injured, some critically, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following a “Stop the Steal” rally by Trump near the White House in which he falsely claimed Biden had won election through massive voter fraud.

As president, Trump used his pardon power to pardon or commute the sentences of numerous political allies, friends and associates, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon; his former campaign chair, Paul Manafort; his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and a longtime friend and political ally, Roger Stone.

Trump has criticized the Democrat-led House for its ongoing investigation of the riot.

While his supporters overran the Capitol on Jan 6, Trump ignored desperate pleas from allies to forcefully disavow the attack and has repeatedly praised those who participated in the protest.

“It was a lot of love there,” he said recently of those who attended the rally in an interview on Fox News. “Believe me, there was a lot of love and a lot of friendship and people that love our country.”

Trump, who was impeached by the House for his role in inciting the insurrection but acquitted by the Senate, has been teasing a third run for the White House in 2024.

deadly Jan 6 storming

Yeah, deadly. Unfortunately the only person who died was an unarmed female protester.

Funny how the article mentions the "deadly" aspect, but then only talks about the injured police (not dead). So what makes it "deadly"?

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Oh, c'mon Donald ... didn't your hear "the pipes" some time ago.

You lost, you're out and those folks won't be pardoned!

Accept the facts and don't come up with that fake stuff all the time!

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Dangleberries?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Unfortunately the only person who died was an unarmed female protester.

Unfortunately? Should more people have died? Who? How many?

7 ( +9 / -2 )

This guy would give Timothy McVeigh the reach around.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

RiskyMosaic

Unfortunately? Should more people have died? Who? How many?

Unfortunately for the "deadly riot" narrative, obviously. When 3000 armed police are not able prevent gaggle of unarmed protesters to enter a building, and the only person who get shot is one of the unarmed protesters, you know (or should know) that there is something fishy with your corporate media narrative.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Worse than a Mafia Don. Trump needs to spend the rest of his life behind bars with no golden toilet and a big cellmate that is democrat.

The more I hear about him the more disgusted I get. He truly is scum of the earth. Anyone that vote's for him as President in 2024, after his many crimes and four useless years already behind him as a failed President, should lose their citizenship and be extradited. Cut out the disease.

I like America but many of it's people are nuts. I worry for it's future and not due to outside concerns but due to internal sickness. Trump needs to retire and keep out of politics completely. The damage he has done, is doing and will do is immeasurable. God help America. it sure needs it.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Anyone that vote's for him as President in 2024

I will. Please extradited me. But to where?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

The report sounds like something coming from out of China.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

LOL offering pardons for votes? So Trump.

Trump could have helped the rioters if he wanted to but doesn't see a need for them beyond lip service. Seems about right and I support this as more of his people will end up in jail because of it. And the best part is that Trunp won't miss a wink of sleep.

Love it. Let them pay.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

WilliB,

Fair enough. I guess I missed the context. But it was hardly a 'gaggle.' Crowd estimates were 2000 to 2500. And 'armed' doesn't just mean firearms. 130 police officers weren't injured by magic.

And what should the 3000 (if there were that many-you tend to exaggerate) armed police should have done? Opened fire?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

For it to be safe enough politically for Trump to be able to publicly say this should concern Democrats. a lot.

only 1 in 6 Republicans say they will vote for a Republican who states Biden won the election fair and square. In fact, the "no excuse" mail in votes that allowed Biden to win in Pennsylvania, were judged as "unconstitutional" this week.

69% in a Monmouth poll said voter fraud is a problem, with 41% saying its a major problem.

Now Jan 6th narrative is falling apart on top of that?

Liberals have their "walls are closing in". I can replace that with "the tide is turning"

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

3000 armed police

Closer to 500 on duty initially. One fourth of the total available.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Biden should offer the same. Screw with their heads a bit. Their support for Trump shows their easily screwed with.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

