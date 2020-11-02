Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump opposes FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus

6 Comments
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there.

The president’s tweet came hours after the FBI confirmed that it was “aware of the incident and investigating.”

On Sunday night, Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI statement, adding: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau had no comment about the president’s tweet.

Trump’s tweet come as tensions remained high between the president and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and as Trump has pressed the Justice Department and FBI to act against his rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden himself. The president has also told people around him that he is frustrated with Wray over the FBI director’s public statements on issues like voting fraud, Russian election interference and antifa, and has discussed the possibility of removing Wray if he wins reelection.

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

Neither Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was aboard the bus. The campaign canceled an event later in the day.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a video of his supporters following the Biden campaign bus, adding, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The Texas Democratic Party chairperson did not directly address the incident but said people should “ignore the noise and go vote.”

“Voting is the only thing that matters right now,” the chair, Gilberto Hinojosa, said in a statement.

This weekend, caravans of Trump supporters also blocked the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York, which spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown and Nyack, and snarled traffic on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey. Videos posted online showed some of the supporters hopping out of their cars on the bridge as rain fell on the roadway, waving Trump flags and cheering.

“We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden said during a campaign event in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Trump’s tweet on Sunday underscored the larger effort by the Trump administration to spotlight and crack down on protest-related violence, especially in cities run by Democratic mayors in an effort to showcase what Trump says is his law-and-order prowess. Trump has derided protesters and played up the violence around protests, though the majority of them have been peaceful.

The Justice Department has brought over 300 cases against defendants in unrest cases nationwide since May. An Associated Press review of thousands of pages of court documents found that very few of those charged appear to be affiliated with highly organized extremist groups, as the president has suggested.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

 Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA

The FBI investigates any serious security threat and criminal activity it deems worthy of investigation and under its jurisdiction. That includes leftist groups. Unfortunately for Trump, the vast majority of domestic threats is coming from far-right groups. Complaining on Twitter and firing Wray isn't going to change that fact.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Well...?

Bass, Blacklabel, Serrano et all, we still overreacting?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

seriously, you guys cool with this?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

To our less ideological more libertarian Trump supporters, is this crap ok?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Does a line exist that he can cross that will cause any of you to say, “this is just too much?”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

yes you are still overreacting. Two stories on this site in one day. it must be desperation time in the election.

This story will change absolutely zero votes.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

President loser.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

no, a white car can (the Biden supporter) can be seen moving from its center lane into the lane of a black pickup truck, striking it.

At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

Waiting to see any evidence at all of wrongdoing. Surely someone, somewhere, has video evidence of it.

"one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV" is a traffic incident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This story will change absolutely zero votes.

Which is why Donald XIV tweeted approval of the harassment, and his son Le Dauphin Don Junior encouraged more of it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the white car was in the lane of the other vehicle, video is there.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/01/politics/fbi-investigating-biden-bus-trump/index.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog