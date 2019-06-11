Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, pictured in November 2017 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump threatens huge new tariffs on China if Xi doesn't meet with him

1 Comment
By Sebastian Smith
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday he will slap huge new tariffs on China if his counterpart Xi Jinping doesn't show up for a planned face-to-face meeting later this month and insisted the Chinese economy will never overtake the United States.

Trump delivered his hardline message ahead of the G20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, which could mark a turning point in the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Asked if a failure by Xi to come to the summit would lead to tariffs kicking in on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports, Trump told CNBC television: "Yes it would."

Trump said the meeting was "scheduled" and that he expects Xi to attend.

"I would be surprised if he didn't go," Trump said. "I think he's going, I haven't heard that he's not."

However, as U.S.-Chinese tensions mount, a spokesman for Xi's government said last month that he had "no information at present" on Trump-Xi talks.

Trump has been trying to strongarm China into fundamental change on trade policies that the president argues have for decades put the United States at an unfair disadvantage.

The two sides seemed to be close to striking a bargain until talks stalled last month. Washington says that Beijing walked away at the last minute, while the Chinese side has signaled it is prepared for a long fight against unreasonable demands.

Trump has already imposed 25 percent duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports. China has responded with punitive tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods.

Last month he threatened to slap tariffs on a further $300 billion of goods -- virtually everything American companies import from China -- if no breakthrough is achieved.

The U.S. Trade Representative office has launched the process to impose the huge new duties, with a hearing scheduled for June 17 -- but Trump has said he has yet to decide whether he will ultimately impose the levies.

Trump has made tariffs a pillar of his foreign policy, arguing that U.S. economic power puts him in a win-win situation when he threatens rivals like China and even close allies, such as Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

The United States says that China cheats in bilateral trade by forcing US importers to give up intellectual property, subsidizing its own companies, and running a huge trade surplus with Washington.

Trump told CNBC that by ratcheting up tariffs, he can ultimately force manufacturers to leave China.

"Those companies are going to move into other locations and there won't be a tariff," he said.

In a game of tit-for-tat, Trump added, China will lose simply because they have far fewer U.S. imports they can target. "We have the big, big advantage," he said.

"China's going to make a deal because they're going to have to make a deal."

Trump's tariff rattling has spooked global markets and also run into pushback from many in Congress.

But in his lengthy CNBC interview, Trump said he is doing what previous presidents avoided because they "either didn't understand it or they were bored by it or they weren't smart enough."

His overall aim, the Republican said, is to ensure that China never overtakes the United States as the world's top economy.

"Had a Democrat gotten in..., China would have caught us," he said. Now "they'll never catch us."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Trump threatens huge new tariffs on China if Xi doesn't meet with him

Trump is a fool. He issues an ultimatum and expects Xi to comply? That would be unacceptable loss of face for Xi and a huge insult to the Chinese nation. If he did so it would seriously damage Xi's ability to continue as head of state. Expect nothing but defiance, China will not allow itself to be seen as a minor power responding to the whims of an idiot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Tweet of the Week #34: The Truth About Paternity Leave in Japan

GaijinPot Blog