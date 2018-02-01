Trump, Democrats head toward immigration showdown

A showdown over U.S. immigration policy loomed Wednesday after President Donald Trump laid out a tough deal in his State of The Union address that offers citizenship to 1.8 million "Dreamers" in exchange for sharp overall cuts to immigration.
Less than two weeks after Democrats forced a three-day shutdown of the government over the issue, the Republican president said he would not give in to anything less than a harsh cutback on existing immigration and massive funding for a wall on the Mexican border.
In exchange, Trump is offering a 12-year pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people who came to the U.S. illegally as children, 700,000 of whom are set to lose their current protection from deportation on March 6.
Democrats are pushing for the fate of the Dreamers to be tackled as a priority, and are resisting Republican efforts to tie it into a broader bargain on immigration.
The stalemate led Democrats to block a one-month budget extension on Jan 19, forcing a partial shutdown of the federal government, and the same threat looms over the new deadline for a long-term budget, Feb 8.
In his annual speech before Congress late Tuesday, Trump again portrayed legal and illegal immigration as a threat to the country, highlighting murders by gang members from other countries and terror attacks by people who entered the United States legally.
"For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities. They have allowed millions of low-wage workers to compete for jobs and wages against the poorest Americans. Most tragically, they have caused the loss of many innocent lives," Trump said.
"My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans -- to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are Dreamers too."
With the immigrant population a crucial part of their voter base, Democrats sought to frame Trump's speech as demeaning and uncompromising.
Representative Joe Kennedy, chosen by the party to answer Trump's speech, began with a paean to new foreign arrivals and their contributions to the country.
"We are here in Fall River, Massachusetts -- a proud American city, built by immigrants," he said.
Speaking in Spanish, he tried to assuage the mostly Latino Dreamers.
"To all the Dreamers watching tonight, let me be clear: You are a part of our story. We will fight for you. We will not walk away."
Speaking on NPR radio, early Wednesday Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused Trump of using the Dreamers as "political pawns."
"The president doubled down on his rhetoric, demonizing immigrants and trying to make Americans afraid of people who are crossing our border to come here to seek a better life," he said.
"We didn't get any closer to a deal on immigration or on the federal budget. We got further away," he said.
Democrats have pressed since last year for separate legislation to deal with the fate of 690,000 "Dreamer" immigrants who are registered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, established by president Barack Obama in 2012 to protect their presence in the country.
Trump cancelled the program in September, but is now offering a 12 year path to citizenship that goes beyond DACA recipients, extending to all those who arrived in the country as youths and children and have grown up here.
As a counterpart, however, he wants $25 billion for a border wall, an end to the "green card lottery," and a sharp cutback to family-based, or "chain" migration.
Immigration groups say that will reduce overall immigration by as much as half, and Democrats say the chain migration cutback will hurt families.
Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer called Trump's proposal "draconian."
"His immigration proposal betrays family values and uses Dreamers as a bargaining chip to harm other families."
Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier said Wednesday that Trump's stance was a non-starter.
"I think we are nowhere," she said on CNN. Without a "clean" DACA fix, and a budget bill without his immigration demands, "I think we will be teetering on another shutdown, which is horrible."
"Nobody wants a shutdown," she said. "What we need to do is be responsible adults and realize we're not going to get everything we want, and carve a pathway forward."© 2018 AFP
Wolfpack
I think chain migration is what the Dems are going to shut down the government again over. They will cough up money for the wall but chain migration is their red line. It’s the crucial policy they depend on to import ever more poor dependent voters from socialist countries. This is how they intend to overwhelm more rural Americans to attain political power. It’s so obvious that in the last shutdown they were willing to place the needs of illegal aliens over the needs of military men and women.
Here comes another shutdown. The question is, will Shutdown Schumer blink again?
yakyak
Let the games begin!
katsu78
What a neat little buzzword the GOP keeps using. It's a magical euphemism that takes the expression it really means, "keeping families together", and by misdirection makes it sound vaguely threatening without bothering to show a shred of evidence for its threat.
katsu78
Speaking of buzzwords, what does it say to you that this nickname was first coined and spread by Twitter bots serving Russian propaganda sources?
CrazyJoe
I'm not even sure why The Wall, and its outlandish costs, is even on the negotiating table. If, as promised by Trump, Mexico is going to pay for it, why should Dems offer to pay for any of it. For that matter, why is it even part of the budget negotiations.
It's a hostage standoff, in which Trump says, "I will throw these beautiful children out of the country unless you waste billions on a useless wall that I promised in a rash moment during a rally."
Aly Rustom
exactly
Tommy Jones
Given hat immigrants, both documented and undocumented, do not harm the US in the way barely literate conservatives constantly claim; why is immigration such a big issue? Oh, that's correct! Conservatives are fear driven and lack rationality.
I'll never get tired of Trump and his ignorant supporters claiming immigrants take jobs from Americans whilst Trump constantly imports labor to work at his properties when literally thousands of Americans in those areas are looking for the exact types of jobs that Trump fills with immigrant labor. (I know that sentence was more than five words, so the vast majority of Trump aupporters won't understand it. I did try to keep to simple words.)
Tokyo-Engr
Tommy, I’m fairly liberal and disagree with you. Serious question: Since it seems you think it is ok for people to cross the US border illegally and expect to remain in the US then do you think it’s ok for me, as an American expat not to file and pay taxes? I would also like to pick and choose which laws apply to me.
Please reply in short sentences and simple words....thanks