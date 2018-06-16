Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters. An attorney for Cohen filed court papers Thursday night, June 14, 2018, alleging Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti is tainting the case. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
world

Trump distances himself from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump is distancing himself from attorney Michael Cohen, who is facing an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

"I've always liked Michael. I haven't spoken to Michael in a long time," Trump said to reporters at the White House on Friday. Asked if Cohen, long among Trump's most trusted fixers, was still his attorney, the president said no.

"No he's not my lawyer anymore. But I've always liked Michael. And I think he's a good person," he said.

Prosecutors in New York said in a court filing later Friday that they are still processing material seized from Cohen in an April raid.

Investigators haven't charged Cohen with any crime, but have said publicly that they are looking into allegations involving fraud and Cohen's personal business dealings.

Agents seized paper files, computerized documents and phones from Cohen's home, safety deposit box and office in April.

In their court filing Friday, prosecutors said they had reconstructed about 16 pages of shredded documents that had been found inside a shredder during the raid.

They also said that they had recovered the equivalent of more than 700 pages of encrypted messages sent by secure applications on Cohen's devices.

A judge had set Friday as a deadline for Cohen's lawyers to identify documents they believe are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors agreed to extend that deadline by 10 days, if the judge approves.

