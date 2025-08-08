 Japan Today
Venezuela Anniversary
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters during an event marking the anniversary of his disputed re-election and the birthday of late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
world

Trump doubles reward to $50 million for arrest of Venezuela's president to face US drug charges

5 Comments
By JOSHUA GOODMAN
MIAMI

The Trump administration is doubling to $50 million a reward for the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of being one of the world's largest narco-traffickers and working with cartels to flood the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a video announcing the reward.

Maduro was indicted in Manhattan federal court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency, along with several close allies on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. At the time, the U.S. offered a $15 million reward for his arrest. That was later raised by the Biden administration to $25 million — the same amount the U.S. offered for the capture of Osama bin Laden following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Despite the big bounty, Maduro remains entrenched after defying the U.S., the European Union and several Latin American governments who condemned his 2024 reelection as a sham and recognized his opponent as Venezuela's duly elected president.

Last month, the Trump administration struck a deal to secure the release of 10 Americans jailed in Caracas in exchange for Venezuela getting home scores of migrants deported by the United States to El Salvador under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Shortly after, the White House reversed course and allowed U.S. oil producer Chevron to resume drilling in Venezuela after it was previously blocked by U.S. sanctions.

Bondi said the Justice Department has seized more than $700 million in assets linked to Maduro, including two private jets, and said 7 million tons of seized cocaine had been traced directly to the leftist leader.

Maduro's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

read between lines.

we want your oil.and US friendly president there.

nothing new for us as history of coup d etats in Latin America funded and organized by CIA is very rich.

this time maybe Venezuela is not place you can call "your american backyard" anymore,Donnie...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Whats the reward for arresting war criminals ?

Oh....gifting billions in aid money for weapons of war.

Starting to hate America.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Seems CIA has a new $50M tool to recruit in Venezuela!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What if someone issue a international warrant against Trump,you cannot indict a leader of a sovereign country, Trump has been arrested about 50 times,an indictment is an arrest ,he still under indictment in Georgia

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bondi will be impeached in 2026 Google Trump 2026 Impeachment

0 ( +0 / -0 )

