Trump draws criticism over fiery Easter message on Iran

US President Donald Trump did not take a break from his polarizing rhetoric on Easter Sunday, delivering an expletive-laden attack on Iran that sparked criticism on Capitol Hill and beyond.
"Open the F....' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" the president wrote just after 8 a.m., renewing his threat to unleash heavy bombing on Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran refused to unblock the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"Praise be to Allah," he added, apparently sardonically, after ending another threatening message a day earlier with "Glory be to GOD!"
While the Republican president is well known for his straight talk, the post on his Truth Social network raised eyebrows, especially on a Christian holiday.
"Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on X.
"He's threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better."
For Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who opposes the war in Iran, Trump's attitude was "completely, utterly unhinged."
Murphy added: "If I were in Trump's cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment," referring to the clause that provides for a transfer of power if the president is unable to serve.
Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, also a Democrat, noted it was not the first time that the 79-year-old Trump had used stark language since the U.S. and Israel launched their assault on the Islamic republic in late February.
"Bombing them back to the Stone Age, cursing them," Kaine said on NBC's "Meet the Press" news program.
"This is all embarrassing and juvenile, and it's people trying to act like they're puffed up and tough, when what we really see from the administration in this war is the absence of a plan, the absence of a clear rationale."
Criticism was not limited to Trump's Democratic opponents.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former congresswoman who was once a staunch Trump backer but now a fervent critic, slammed his message, especially on Easter Sunday.
"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness," Greene said in a post on X.
"Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians," said Greene, who opposes U.S. military interventions abroad.
Some however praised Trump's fiery rhetoric.
Conservative firebrand commentator Laura Loomer, who speaks regularly with Trump and has described herself as an Islamophobe, had nothing but praise.
"This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives," Loomer wrote on X. "Trump said he's going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah'. On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."© 2026 AFP
29 Comments
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TaiwanIsNotChina
The madman theory only works if the person doing it isn't actually a madman.
sakurasuki
Is this part of The art of the "deal" book?
buchailldana
For most Christians, as the pope pointed out,Trumps message is a vile perversion of Christian values..
Did you ever think that in your life a sitting president would lower himself to this behaviour?
He's a disgrace.
A disgrace to the world , a disgrace to religion and a disgrace to the country he leads.
Laguna
25th Amendment - Presidential Disability and Succession
Bob Fosse
No different from the language we are used to from unhinged extreme jihadists or the North Korean press agency. He’s out of his mind. Article 25.
syniksan
Dictator Donald is completely unhinged, mentally deranged at neither fit nor worthy of the office of president.
bass4funk
Well, it definitely keeps our adversaries on their toes; that is a good thing.
wallace
Islamicphobia comment.
Blacklabel
lol
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump is busy using his media talent to try and pressure the Iranian Govt. to a Peaceful offramp, so further devasting US military escalation is not needed
WoodyLee
"Open the F....' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
"Praise be to Allah," he added, apparently sardonically, after ending another threatening message a day earlier with "Glory be to GOD!"
Uncle Trump is Losing it, at his age it is time to let go and retire. He just can't control or even handle this crises.
This is the Commander and Chief we are watching lose control with Nukes available as an option.
patkim
No, it only angers adversaries more and guarantees that they will retaliate in more violent and destructive ways. Violence begets violence, and hatred begets hatred.
GuruMick
Has Trump tried voodoo yet ?
Probably better than his current methods of SHOUTING AT EVERYTHING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HopeSpringsEternal
Let's hope and pray US and Iranian Govt. quickly achieve an acceptable diplomatic path, where Iran agrees to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and US agrees to lift all economic sanctions and help Iran rebuild its economy to its former top 20 global status
WoodyLee
We are watching A Trump meltdown in real time, never thought I will live to see a sitting U.S. get this LOW.
wallace
Iran does not have a single nuclear weapon.
Just like Hussain did not have WMD.
J101
Loudly crying isn't talent. Any newborn is capable of that.
J101
Greenland and NATO members are Donald's adversaries?
okinawarides
YeahRightToday 09:24 am JST
So are we looking forward to a President JD Vance?
That would be a pretty good outcome at this point.
TokyoLiving
Just wait people..
In November the country start the process to impeach that pathetic clown..
patkim
I know. It's terrible to think that Trump once threatened to invade a NATO ally and then to now criticize them for not helping in his illegal war.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
They had that option before Trump decided to start a war. And he'll have to pay dearly to stop it. Which explains the man-baby outbursts.
patkim
Any devout Christian would and should not be a supporter of Trump because doing so would be against the teachings of Jesus Christ himself. Jesus Christ died and sacrificed for his beliefs of treating all people humanely. "Love thy neighbor" should be practiced; not just preached or used as a political tool.
A true "Peace President" would not threaten to wipe out innocent civilians by threatening to destroy their necessary facilities like energy centers and water desalination plants.
wallace
Trump is creating thousands of future terrorists and jihadists. Careful what you sow.
stormcrow
Trump shouldn’t talk like this because any future Americans who have the misfortune of becoming POWs in Iran are going to suffer more.
Not very smart and obviously a man who doesn’t care about others, even those he commands.
Sanjinosebleed
Bring on November if we are still around by then! Better to put this spoilt man child in a straight jacket now though and lock him up for ever in the funny farm where he belongs!
patkim
Good point, and quite terrifying. Trump thinks his evil post would scare Iranians. However, he doesn't understand that Iranians aren't afraid to die for their beliefs. This kind of aggression will only make them angrier and become possible suicide bombers. For to die in the name of Allah and become a martyr is an honor to them all.
starpunk
A totally blasphemous antichrist. Talking this trash on an Easter Sunday at that. And that 'bombing them back to the Stone Age' crap was used during that TV gladiator contest 35 years called 'Desert Storm'. And it's VERY childish, even worse since it's coming from a juvenile pottymouth who never served in the military himself.
And as for Laura Looney, she's been banned from many networks due to her hateful rhetoric and associations with fascistic turds. She has some serious growing up to do as well, especially since she's a cheerleader for hatemongers.
The sooner America comes to its senses and takes out the trump trash the better.
Sh1mon M4sada
I guess you didn't watch the convoy of Iranians stopping their cars in the middle of the road to slow the IRGC and their thugs from getting to the missing F15 crew. Yes they thank Allah for USA/Trump, freedom is near.