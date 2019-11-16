Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Trump National Doral resort Photo: AP file
Trump drops plan to host G7 summit at his golf resort

By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.

Accused of using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family, Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night.

"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G7 in 2020," Trump tweeted. He said his administration "will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately."

The president's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulavey, held a press conference Thursday announcing the choice of Doral for the summit. He insisted his staff had concluded it was "far and away the best physical facility." Mulvaney said the White House reached that determination after visiting 10 sites across the country.

Trump had been the first administration official to publicly float the selection of his property to host the summit when in August he mentioned it was on the short-list and praised its facilities and proximity to Miami's international airport. His comments, more than a month before the official announcement, drew instant criticism from good governance groups and Democrats, who said it raised concerns that Trump was using the White House to boost his personal finances

The vociferous criticism did not die down, even as Trump insisted he would host the summit at cost, though he refused to disclose financial details. The annual heads-of-state gathering would at minimum have provided good-will value to his property.

An hour before Trump's announcement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the selection of Doral for the summit. "Hosting the G7 at Trump's hotel? A president should never be able to use the office for personal gain," the former vice president.

On Thursday, Mulvaney had discounted Camp David, the government-owned presidential retreat, as the site for the summit, claiming, "I understand the folks who participated in it hated it and thought it was a miserable place to have the G7." He added that it was too small and remote for the international summit.

Mulvaney said then that unspecified sites in Hawaii and Utah had also been on the short list. It was unclear if they were still under consideration.

Login to comment

Yeah. If there's one thing about Trump, it's thathe abhores revealing financial info.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Should've known from the start that the optics would be bad, no matter how ya cut it

It's not about cost - it's about advertisement

Can't make it look you're enriching yourself

Gotta help others, before helping yourself to the meal

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Donny, who never backs down, backs down, again!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hahaha! Doesn’t change the fact he tried, and initially rewarded himself the contract, which goes against the Constitution.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The man doesn't take a paycheck but is "using the presidency to enrich himself" by hosting an international summit at his resort. Give me a break.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hahaha! Doesn’t change the fact he tried, and initially rewarded himself the contract, which goes against the Constitution.

Yeah, but it didn’t happen, so no crime, no foul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bass on Trump: No crime no foul.

Bass on Obama: No crime all foul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The man doesn't take a paycheck but is "using the presidency to enrich himself" by hosting an international summit at his resort.

Advertisement is worth more than any government paycheck he'd receive

0 ( +0 / -0 )

