Trump eyes big reveal as veepstakes hits final stretch

With the pomp and pageantry of his official nomination just days away, Donald Trump's search for a running mate on the Republican presidential ticket is in the home stretch, with a trio of frontrunners jockeying to be first across the finish line.
The former US president is seeking a number two who can walk the delicate line between helping mobilize Trump's right-wing base and staying in lane as a sidekick who won't hog the limelight or, worse, prove more popular than the boss.
Trump is expected to make his choice public during next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with an announcement anticipated as early as the opening day on Monday.
The billionaire appears to have zeroed in on two US senators, J.D. Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida, as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who initially ran against Trump for the nomination before falling in line.
The calculus might yet change, as Trump told Fox News on Monday that he was weighing a "great bench" of prospects and had not made a decision.
"It's going to be a great vice president, meaning a person that can do a fantastic job as president, because you always have to think of that first," he said.
"And then, second, somebody that helps you get elected. And there's nothing wrong with that."
Ever the consummate showman, Trump has been ramping up the intrigue, sending out a "long list" of contenders early on and offering conflicting accounts of how far along he was in the selection process.
There was speculation that he might use his first public appearance in 11 days to announce Rubio as he addressed supporters at his Doral golf club, on the outskirts of Miami.
He namechecked the senator, who was in the front row, several times but was silent on his thinking for the veepstakes.
- Casting call -
Trump could have dropped his big reveal at any point in the days before Milwaukee, except that the news would have interrupted arguably one of the worst weeks in the career of his 81-year-old rival Joe Biden.
The veteran Democrat is facing calls to drop out of the race after a widely-panned debate performance against Trump raised questions about the mental capacity of America's oldest-ever president.
"The big danger right now is because all the attention is focused on Biden, that if you announce anything, it will get lost," Republican strategist Rob Burgess, who worked on the Trump 2016 and 2020 campaigns, told AFP.
One of the biggest factors for Trump will be his running mate's fund-raising prowess, and the contenders have all been under pressure to showcase their connections with wealthy mega-donors.
Meanwhile, the campaign has ensured that they are booked regularly for cable news interviews -- a kind of casting call that allows Trump to assess how they look in front of the cameras, a priority for the former reality TV star.
Trump said before the June 27 debate that he already knew who his running mate would be, noting that his pick would likely be attending that night.
The three frontrunners were all bused to the CNN studio in Atlanta along with some less-favored hopefuls to watch from a volleyball court before being sent in to pitch for Trump on the press line.
- Big role? -
Political analyst Donald Nieman said he expected Vance to get the nod as an articulate messenger for Trumpism who is seen as a draw for working class white men in the crucial swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
But he added that a less "thin-skinned" Trump might have been persuaded to go with Nikki Haley, a one-time UN ambassador who was his last-standing rival in the nominating contest.
"She would bring Republican defectors and suburban women to Trump -- something he needs," Nieman, a history professor at Binghamton University in New York state, told AFP.
"But he won't because she hasn't signaled abject loyalty and a willingness to submerge her own identity."
Haley, who says she is supporting Trump, has not been invited to the convention, according to Politico.
It remains to be seen in any case whether the successful candidate has what it takes to succeed where Mike Pence failed, and use the job as a springboard to the presidency.
"I'm not at all convinced that whoever Trump's vice president is, that he or she will have as significant a role as many of their predecessors," said constitutional expert Joel Goldstein, of Saint Louis University in Missouri.
"Although the vice president's role has grown, ultimately it depends upon the president's personality and his or her leadership style."© 2024 AFP
dagon
Vance is someone who came from humble beginnings and rose up a level by the power of his pen but betrayed his Appalachian roots and working class people there to ascend to the much higher levels by becoming a mouthpiece for authoritarian conservatism and private equity acquisitiveness.
Similar to Bannon he is articulate, shameless, motivated and dangerous and would be quite the piece in a Trump agenda like a Goebbels.
dagon
Trump doesn't need to secure the evangelical base this time, its locked up, so it may be he tacks back to his fake promises to the working class like in 2016 as a strategy.
https://cardinalnews.org/2022/09/12/st-paul-lawyer-authors-book-that-says-j-d-vance-is-a-fake-hillbilly/
EvilBuddha
JD Vance for VP.
Anyone who has read his autobiography 'Hillbilly Elegy' would appreciate that he has a clear understanding of what has gone wrong with the working class Middle America.
Also the liberals who deride Trump for being a billionaire or out of touch would be forced to zip it up.
bass4funk
He absolutely did not betray his community or disavow his humble beginnings. Not sure where libs get that nonsense from.
Unlike Goebbels who killed people, why is it the left has to use the most extreme people who have no relation or bearing to the topic. But Bannon is formidable and that is what so many of us like about the guy, he is pushing for his American first agenda and I can't fault the guy for that. Any person that is passionate about putting American front and center has got my ear, respect and attention.
Nothing fake, but I do think so, this time he won't have Pelosi, Schumer or even Mitch to throw a monkey wrench into his plans to fix this country.
dagon
Low info there.
Vance is canny but his calculated MAGA turn may not convince that many. But in this day and age?
https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2022/04/19/americas-hitler-old-j-d-vance-message-turns-up-in-heated-senate-primary/
EvilBuddha
Bet the debate between Kamala and JD Vance would be another embarrassment for the Democrats.
dagon
Vance himself compared Trump to Hitler.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jd-vance-once-thought-trump-could-become-americas-hitler-2022-4
bass4funk
Pretty much.
Got my vote.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4609730-vance-versus-mcconnell-defines-gop-ukraine-fight/
EvilBuddha
Vance himself compared Trump to Hitler.
And he accepted he was wrong. In the words of Trump Jr, 'guess who else was wrong about Trump in 2015. Everyone else.'
Now let's hear something about fervent Biden-Kamala supporters of 2020 who want them off the ticket now, but are having to tear their hair out in frustration. Seems like the elite Democrats have stopped listening to their own support base and they accuse Trump of being an authoritarian.