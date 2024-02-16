Trump judge sets March 25 date for historic criminal trial

A New York judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's attempts to dismiss charges of covering up hush money payments to a porn star, setting the stage for the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president to begin on March 25.
At the same time, Trump's representatives attended a separate hearing in Atlanta, pushing to have the prosecutors bringing charges of election fraud and racketeering against Trump disqualified from the case.
They are just two of four criminal cases facing the Republican frontrunner as he campaigns to retake the White House, with his legal teams thus far failing to push the actual trials until after the November 5 vote.
Trump, who has seized on his legal woes to fire up his supporters and denounce Democratic opponent Joe Biden, reiterated his claim that the charges were "just a way of hurting me in the election."
"How can you run for election if you are sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long," he said as he arrived.
In the courtroom, his legal team argued he would not receive a fair trial in New York because another Manhattan jury awarded $83 million to E Jean Carroll, a writer whom Trump was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed.
Judge Juan Merchan rejected that, as well as arguments by Trump's lawyers that there was too much media coverage for a jury to be unbiased.
"Given all the information I have before me, we are moving ahead to jury selection on March 25," Merchan said.
Trump, who wore a trademark red tie and dark suit, fidgeted in his seat as his lawyer argued with the judge and prosecutors over jury screening.
"We can't ignore the elephant in the room -- Mr Trump is running for president... a juror's political affiliation is something we need to know and understand," said attorney Todd Blanche.
The former president faces 34 counts of accounting fraud linked to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Prosecutors say that Trump illegally covered up remittances to longtime aide Michael Cohen to reimburse him for payments to bury stories about Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with Daniels and a Playboy model.
Trump for years rejoiced in his reputation as a playboy but he denied the affair with Daniels, which she says began in 2006, or just after former first lady Melania gave birth to their son.
A New York grand jury indicted Trump in March 2023 over the payments made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Leaving the courthouse, Trump described the proceedings as a "disgrace."
"It's a rigged state. It's a rigged city. It's a shame," he said.
Trump's lawyers were also representing him in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is accused of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.
That hearing seeks to have District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecutorial team dismissed from the case over an alleged relationship she had with a top deputy, Nathan Wade.
Forced to take the stand Thursday, Wade testified his relationship began "around March" of 2022.
But an earlier witness, a friend of Willis's, testified via videoconference that the "personal and romantic" relationship between Willis and Wade began in late 2019.
"Our relationship wasn't a secret, it was just private," Wade said.
Trump's legal rollercoaster could continue on Friday if, as U.S. media have reported, a ruling is issued in his civil fraud trial, in which he is accused of grossly inflating his property's values.
In that case he risks having to pay up to $370 million and faces a ban from conducting business in New York state.
And he also faces another possible trial alleging conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Washington.© 2024 AFP
Thuban
There are very powerful people who do not want Trump to win the 2024 election.
Cards fan
Lol No, there are a lot of people that believe he should be held accountable for the crimes he committed. The same crimes that his former attorney, Michael Cohen, went to jail for.
I too am glad to see Trump finally facing justice.
UChosePoorly
Lot of normal people too. Maybe the problem is Trump?
John
No delaying this one.
And it’s not a “hush-money” case. It’s an election fraud case. He paid a porn-star to keep her quiet so that voters wouldn’t know before they voted. And then he didn’t declare it as required by law.
And as it’s a documents case, signed checks, falsified campaign statements, it’s essentially open and shut.
Is it as “important” as say stealing nuclear secrets and obstructing their recovery or trying to overthrow the government? No, of course not.
Is it a crime and is he going to face justice?
Yes it is and yes he is.
Bob Fosse
The media magazines will give 45 a paddling. Hopefully the evidence will leave the jury with not mush room for doubt.
dagon
MAGA
MAGA
But Trump is leading in the polls etc etc.
If the Democrats could just field a candidate with an actually competent and comprehensive platform that benefits the American people, as some in the left wimg of the Dems have, and have some dynamic hand gestures like in all these Trump pics, maybe the Dems could poll better.
The American voter has become very superficial by design.
John
Future Felon Citizen Trump had better get used to many many days in court.
And of course he’s going to whine like a 3 year old in need of a nap.
Fortunately the administration of Justice doesn’t care about his political agenda.
2020hindsights
Time to heat up the popcorn!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Judges (outside of the Supreme Court) are keeping the system moving. This is to be applauded against one of the biggest threats to democracy we've ever had.
TaiwanIsNotChina
My only regret, and it is a big one, is that the federal cases won't be televised. Hopefully Georgia can be unblocked so we can see Trump's smiling face at the defendents table.
bass4funk
The swamp.
He’ll just re-adjust as he continues to climb in the polls
As he should, given the policital witch-hunt this has been.
Why would they, look who their boss is and who they voted for. I mean….come on now…
bass4funk
Yes
That rant sounded like an episode out of “Never Ending Story” fantasy hypotheticals
Well, in every blue state that is true.