Trump faces long odds in challenging vote counts; McConnell says it is OK for Trump to fight

Republican surrogates for President Donald Trump resumed their legal fight Monday to try to stop the vote count in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, but faced long odds given the Electoral College tally and recent court rulings that found no evidence of widespread vote fraud.
While some Republican state officials invoked the Trump mantra that only “legal votes” should be counted, others emerged to counter the campaign narrative and urge voters, and perhaps the president, to support the results.
“The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year,” said Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who won her reelection bid and has congratulated Biden on his victory.
Still, Trump lawyers soldiered on six days after the election, just as personal counsel Rudy Giuliani had promised they would during a surreal weekend press conference outside a landscaping storefront in northeast Philadelphia.
Giuliani denounced the city’s vote count — which fell about 4-1 for former Vice President Joe Biden, giving the Democrat the win Saturday in both Pennsylvania and the U.S. election — as “extremely troubling.”
Across the country, Republicans have complained about problems with the signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on ballots, the inability of their poll watchers to scrutinize them and the extensions granted for mail-in ballots to arrive.
However, judges across the country largely rejected the Republican challenges over the past week as the campaign sought to interrupt the vote count as it leaned toward Biden. Trump has yet to concede the election, even as Biden claimed victory and got to work on his transition plans.
At the U.S. Supreme Court, 10 Republican state attorney generals filed an amicus brief Monday to support a challenge to Pennsylvania's decision to count mail-in ballots that arrived through Friday. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the three-day extension set by Democratic state officials concerned about Postal Service delays and the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorneys general say the court usurped a power reserved for state lawmakers.
The U.S. Supreme Court had declined to fast-track the challenge, but the vote was 4-4, and three justices expressed reservations. Republicans now hope to try again with new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the court.
“The decision provided a window of time after Election Day, when the preliminary results were announced, in which unscrupulous actors could attempt to influence a close Presidential election,” the Republican Attorneys General Association said in the brief.
Earlier Monday, an anti-abortion law center in Michigan filed suit to complain about vote counting procedures in Wayne County. An appeals court in Michigan, meanwhile, asked the Trump campaign to refile a case submitted last week, saying the appeal was incomplete.
And in Arizona, the Trump campaign asked in a lawsuit filed Saturday for the right to inspect thousands of in-person ballots filled out on Election Day in the Phoenix area, alleging that poll workers had mishandled them.
In Georgia, where Biden has a small lead over Trump but the race remains too early to call, a state election official pledged Monday to investigate any ballot problems they find.
“When the margins are this tight, every little thing matters,” said Gabriel Sterling, who led the state’s implementation of a new voting system for the secretary of state’s office.
Still, he expressed frustration over efforts to shake the public’s faith in the electoral system.
“The facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes,” Sterling said.
McConnell says it is OK for Trump to fight election results
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.
The Republican leader's remarks were his first public comments since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.
McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion.”
“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republicans' refusal to stand by the election results is “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy.”
Schumer said election lawsuits can be valid but they must be based in evidence and facts.
"Joe Biden won the election fair and square," Schumer said.
P. Smith
The archetypal swamp creature McConnell backing Trump’s attempt to remain in the swamp is not surprising. Old people clinging to power like Ruth Bader Ginsburg did does a lot of harm to our country.
If republicans are allowed to inspect the ballots, they need to be monitored. If they aren’t, the potential for them to commit fraud increases greatly.
Simon Foston
Also happening in Georgia...
That's from a Republican Lieutenant Governor. I remember at the end of 2000 there was a time when Al Gore looked like he had a fair chance of winning Florida, but with stuff like this coming out Trump's efforts just look more and more pathetic by the day.
PTownsend
But Trump doesn't care. His personal mission now is to continue dividing the country.
Who in the US benefits when Americans are fighting each other. While having to deal with a pandemic out of control because of Trump's bungling. While having to deal with Trump's failed economy that's smacked millions of Americans.
McConnell knows his wife will lose the cushy job she's had thanks to Trump and before him Bush 43.
McConnell and wife have got filthy rich from government 'service'. Their loyalty is to their bank accounts. They care zip about the general population. Republicans, after all.
Yrral
Trump is mostly likely to be indicted, than be President again, he cannot go into NY, without the fear of being arrested, when he step down as President
ulysses
A wannabe tinpot dictator trying to create a new banana republic, pathetic.
The spineless McConnell is the most disgraceful senate majority leader ever.
Years later we’ll have their pictures in museums as the people who tried to overthrow democracy in the US.
P. Smith
If he’s indicted, he’s subject to arrest and extradition in all 50 states, all territories, and a vast number of countries.