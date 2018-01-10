Trump faces presidential fitness test amid raised concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump is getting his first medical checkup since taking office, a head-to-toe exam as questions swirl about the health and fitness of the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest office. In advance, the 71-year-old president has pushed back vigorously against suggestions he's mentally unfit, declaring himself "a very stable genius."
Trump raised concern last month when he slurred some words on national TV. When asked about it, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said questions about Trump's health were "frankly, pretty ridiculous" and blamed his slurred speech on a dry throat, "nothing more than that."
More questions have been raised in the weeks since, given the tone of some of his tweets and the reported comments of some of the people who deal with him day to day. Some were recently published in a new book about his first year, which Sanders denounced as "complete fantasy" for its portrayal of Trump as undisciplined, child-like and in over his head.
Trump was 70 when he was inaugurated a year ago to handle the 24/7 demands of being president. Ronald Reagan, who served two terms, was a year younger when he took office in 1981.
Trump took the unusual step of threatening legal action to try to suppress publication of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff. He then drew even more attention to the book and the debate about his fitness with weekend tweets stating that his two greatest assets in life "have been mental stability and being, like, really smart." Trump noted his success in business, reality TV and presidential politics, saying: "I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"
The president is to fly by helicopter Friday afternoon to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington in Bethesda, Maryland, for the exam.
There is no requirement for a president to have a physical, but modern officeholders undergo them regularly and release a doctor's report stating that they are "fit to serve."
Trump will not undergo a psychiatric exam, the White House said. Officials did not address a different type of screening, assessments of cognitive status that examine neurologic functions including memory. Cognitive assessments aren't routine in standard physicals, although they recently became covered in Medicare's annual wellness visits for seniors.
Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, a Navy rear admiral who is the president's official physician and director of the White House Medical Unit, is coordinating the exam. Jackson provided care for President Barack Obama, conducting and supervising the last of three physicals Obama had during his eight years in office.
How much of Trump's health information the public gets to see is up to him, but Sanders said she expects him to release the same kind of details as past presidents.
In September 2016, during the presidential campaign, Trump released a five-paragraph letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein, his longtime physician, in which the gastroenterologist concluded that Trump "is in excellent physical health." A year earlier, Bornstein said in a December 2015 letter: "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."
The 2016 letter put Trump's blood pressure and cholesterol measurements in the healthy range, but he does use a cholesterol-lowering statin medication. His EKG, chest X-ray, echocardiogram and blood sugar were normal. The 6-foot-3 Trump weighed 236 pounds, and his body mass index, or BMI, of 29.5 put him in the category of being overweight for his height.
Trump takes Crestor for his cholesterol, a low-dose aspirin for heart attack prevention, Propecia to treat male-pattern baldness and antibiotics for rosacea. The one-page letter stated Trump's testosterone level, 441.6, was in the normal range, as were his PSA reading for prostate abnormalities and tests of his liver and thyroid.
Trump leads a largely sedentary lifestyle compared to his most recent predecessors, who ran, rode mountain bikes, played basketball or used exercise machines and lifted weights, and were significantly younger than him when they took office. Trump has said he gets most of his exercise from playing golf, which he does most weekends, driving a cart instead of walking from hole to hole.
Federal health guidelines urge people over age 65 who have no health conditions that would limit exercise to get about 2½ hours a week of moderate activity, such as brisk walking, and to do some muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.
As for his diet, Trump enjoys fast food, steaks well-done and with ketchup, chocolate cake and double scoops of vanilla ice cream, and reportedly downs 12 Diet Cokes a day. In a series of interviews last year, Trump showed journalists how he summons a butler to bring him a soda by pressing a red button on his Oval Office desk. In a recent book, "Let Trump Be Trump," former top campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie described the four major food groups on Trump's campaign plane as "McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland introduced a bill in April to create a commission that would study whether the president was mentally or physically unable to perform his duties. Democrat Zoe Lofgren of California followed in August with a resolution urging the vice president and Cabinet to have Trump undergo exams to assess his competence. Neither measure has advanced in Congress.
White House officials pushed back Monday against a report by the Axios news website that Trump has been starting his official days later and holding fewer meetings than earlier in his presidency. Spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump "exhibits yeoman-like work every day in this job, whether it be up before dawn and up into the wee hours of the morning every day."
On Tuesday, the White House made a point of opening Trump's lengthy immigration meeting with lawmakers to reporters and TV cameras, a rare public look lasting nearly an hour at the president conducting a policy gathering.
Trump friend Chris Ruddy, head of the conservative news site NewsMax, says he does not know the details of Trump's schedule but "the idea that he's some sort of absentee president is ludicrous."
Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, said, "There's a long history in the presidency of presidents hiding their medical infirmities, both as candidates and as presidents."
Grover Cleveland secretly had part of a cancerous jaw removed aboard a yacht in 1893 when he was said to be on a fishing trip. During the 1960 election, John F. Kennedy concealed that he suffered from a variety of conditions, including Addison's disease, which he controlled with steroids and other drugs. Woodrow Wilson had a secret stroke.
Perry said, "In the nuclear age, our lives are in the hands of our presidents. I think the American people should know everything there is to know about a president's mental and physical health."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Laguna
Steak with ketchup?! Didn't think my opinion of Trump could fall lower, but he never fails to surprise.
Word has it his workday is from 11:00 to 6:00.
Tokyo-Engr
@Laguna - I feel the same as you that Trump is not fit for duty however I could care less what he eats. There are enough legitimate things to bring up about Trump rather then how he likes steak.
Also is there a source somewhere which indicates what his workday is? If so I would like to see it.
Gorramcowboy
How about a presidential psych evaluation?
Aly Rustom
a head-to-toe exam? Does that include a cavity search?
PTownsend
And no doubt had the taxpayers pick up the tab for their games, meals, beverages and all other costs incurred.
In this picture the golfer-in-chief is shown doing what he does best: playing golf and marketing one of his global properties.
kurisupisu
Rather a biased article which fails to mention that President Trump neither smokes nor drinks.
The results of the test will show his health to be fine!
Tommy Jones
That's a low bar for bias.
That the same doctor coordinated Obama's physicals will be used by conservatives to decry Trump's results if they show any infirmities, if we even get to see them.
Vernon Watts
This is why Congress has the “Barry Goldwater Rule” so some half-wit Yale Professor cannot make a diagnosis without ever interviewing the patient. Look it up, uninformed , opinionated JT readers...
CrazyJoe
I may not be qualified to offer a medical diagnosis of Trump, but it has long been inescapable that the man is mentally abnormal, and not in a positive way.
His inherited wealth has immunized him to the consequences of his mental disabilities.
I would dearly love to know what it was young Trump did that resulted in his father suddenly shipping him off to the military school.
extanker
He's showing a bunch of low ranking military personnel a good time that they would normally never have the opportunity to do. Get a grip.
Tokyo-Engr
@Vernon - Not exactly. The "Barry Goldwater Rule" is a name given to something published by the American Psychiatric Association known as the Principals of Ethical Conduct. What you are referring to is in Section 7 (stated below with link).
Your point, however, is well taken as there are currently practicing psychiatrists in the U.S. who are in violation of ethical practice. In this case I would agree with you (in spite of erroneous citation of what the "Rule" is) that is is not ethical for people who have not examined someone to make a diagnosis.
I feel Trump is unfit for office based on his actions (specifically use of Twitter and what he is "tweeting" which I think is a very big deal).
Anyway, the verbiage of of sub paragraph of Section 7 is below and also a link to an interesting article.
https://www.psychiatry.org/news-room/apa-blogs/apa-blog/2016/08/the-goldwater-rule
"On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement."
extanker
I wasn't thinking much of his diet until they mentioned 12 Diet Cokes a day!? Damn, that's gonna kill him right there.
dcog9065
He looks fairly out of shape but that diet of his is brutal. Am not sure how much longer he will have eating that much junk
Cricky
He should double the junk food intake, more Diet Pepsi and do an Elvis expire gracefully in a pooping incident.
Strangerland
He's clearly in the throes of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. I want to see his long-form psychological evaluation.
How do you know? Are you privy to some information that the rest of us are not?
Alfie Noakes
Anyone who has ever spent time with elderly people would immediately recognize the habit they have of repeating the same stories over and over again. Trump repeating the same stories in a very short time frame, just a few hours, a is a clear indicator of early-onset Alzheimers or some other problem.
Tokyo-Engr
@Clamenza - although your post is not popular, I agree with you. I do not think anyone posting here is qualified to make a diagnosis of Trump without meeting him.
@Alfie - as someone who lost a parent to Alzheimer's I would have to say Trump does not exhibit traits of someone with the disease.
Tokyo-Engr
I think we should wait for the results of the evaluation. Also to further explain my previous post, because I lost a parent to Alzheimer's does not make me qualified to say Trump does not have the disease, however from what I have seen (as I have never seen him in person) it does not appear to me (not formally educated in the science of psychology) he has the condition.
As far as his diet, it is commendable he refrains from alcohol and tobacco but 12 diet cokes a day....ouch! His diet is contrary to what I eat but so much is dependent on genetics.
I do not like Trump and I do not think he should be our President, but objectively speaking, he is the most analyzed President in my lifetime (I am moving toward 60) and I have never seen a President so vilified by the press, not even close. He may have brought this on himself but still the coverage is far from fair and objective.
He is such a polarizing figure (which is not a good thing) that it seems people cannot speak of him (even about his health) in a rational manner. Even Reagan (who was divisive in a different way) had a way to bring people together when it counts.
For the sake of him and his family I hope he is healthy but I would rather not see him in office.
extanker
I need to make more Liberal friends. I could save a ton on medical bills.
bass4funk
I liked your comment, you brought out a reasonable point of view and I can totally respect that, sadly, there are so many people on the left that can’t be honest and have to invoke raw emotion and express vile and rude comments just for the sake of being mad and unleashing hate and anger and that’s never a good thing. Over 63% of the coverage has been negative towards the President, the media is so partisan, there is no way they would ever be objective towards the President. It doesn’t matter what Trump does, it just has to be negative no matter what. If the doctors give him a clean bill, I’m sure the press will spin it like, there’s some coverup, just watch. They can’t help themselves.
Alfie Noakes
I'm very sorry to hear that. It's a terrible and cruel disease. Maybe Trump doesn't have Alzheimers but he clearly has something, the stories we've been hearing about his behaviour for the past couple of years indicate there is obviously a problem.
theeastisred
And this person would know, having examined every individual ever elected to the presidency.
Tragically though, Trump's physical fitness, however feeble, is nothing to be worried about compared to his obvious mental failings.
Wolfpack
The American media pushes the mentally unfit narrative for every Republican President. The Left cannot just disagree they must demean. Says more about their mental condition than anyone else’s. If someone has a different food preference than the editors of The NY Times it doesn’t mean anything and certainly isn’t worth multiple stories implying something nefarious.