Trump focuses on first responders after Florida shooting

President Donald Trump has made a grim trip to a Florida community reeling from a deadly school shooting, meeting privately with victims and cheering the heroics of first responders.
But he extended few public words of consolation to those in deep mourning, nor did Trump address the debate over gun violence that has raged since a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 and injured 14 others.
Two days after the shooting, Trump visited Broward Health North Hospital Friday, where he saw two victims and praised the doctors and nurses for their "incredible" job. With his wife Melania, he also paid his respects to law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale, telling officers he hoped they were "getting the credit" they deserved.
"I was at the hospital with a lot of parents and they are really thankful for the job you've done," Trump said at the Broward County Sheriff's Office, where he was joined by Gov Rick Scott, Sen Marco Rubio and other Florida officials. He added that the young victims were in "really great shape" considering what they have been through.
Never a natural at consolation, the president seemed more at ease extending hearty thanks to first responders, marveling at the speed with which they rushed the wounded to the hospital and quipping that they deserved a raise. He had less to say to the grief and sorrow gripping a shocked community and nation after the deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
Asked if he'd talked with victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Trump added: "I did indeed, and it's very sad something like that could happen."
Trump spoke privately with two victims, a boy and a girl, at the hospital. At the Sheriff's Office, he also met Detective Richard Olson and his son, Will Olson, who was shot during the attack. Trump spoke about the girl he met with, saying she had been shot four times, and that first responders had helped save her life by getting her quickly to the hospital.
Late Friday, he tweeted about the school shooting: "Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL. To teachers, law enforcement, first responders & medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage!" He included pictures of the injured young girl and her family that he and the first lady visited.
Speaking directly to the raw emotions was Rubio, who told Trump, "This is a community and a state that's in deep pain and they want action to make sure this never happens again."
Trump replied: "You can count on it."
Still, the president made no policy statements. An avid supporter of the National Rifle Association, he did not mention the renewed debate over gun violence, ignoring a shouted question about gun laws. Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he was "working with Congress on many fronts," though he offered no details.
Trump's visit followed a similar script to his visit to Las Vegas in the fall after the worst mass slaying in modern history. On that trip, he also made a visit to a hospital, meeting with victims behind closed doors and then congratulating first responders.
It's an approach that stands in contrast to his predecessor's handling of mass shootings. After the Sandy Hook slayings, five years ago, President Barack Obama attended an emotional vigil in Newtown, where he read aloud the names of each victim and promised to use "whatever power" he had to prevent future shootings.
Trump said he originally planned to visit the Parkland area on Sunday or Monday, but decided he didn't want to wait. But as Trump arrived in Florida, some of the parents, survivors and others affected by the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said they were more interested in firm action to prevent future assaults than a presidential visit.
"I don't want Trump to come, but we want more gun safety," said 18-year-old Kevin Trejos, a senior at the school. "It's a dream. It hasn't hit me yet. When I see empty desks, I'll feel it. I'm numb now."
More than 1,000 people had attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night near the school, and at one point some began chanting, "No more guns! No more guns!"
The president made the trip to meet with first responders soon after Air Force One arrived in West Palm Beach for the president to spend the weekend at his Palm Beach estate, which is about 40 miles from Parkland.
In a departure from the Trumps' original schedule, Mrs Trump arrived at Air Force One separately from her husband for the flight to Florida and boarded the plane while reporters were kept away. A spokeswoman said the change was due to scheduling.
As he departed the White House, Trump ignored shouted questions from journalists about a report in The New Yorker magazine that he had an affair in 2006 with a Playboy model.
Mrs Trump spoke at the Sheriff's Office. She thanked law enforcement officials "for taking care of our children" and added: "They were put through a lot in what they were experiencing two days ago and we need to take care of them."
Ah_so
Glad he has a fixed routine in how to respond to mass shootings. There will be several more during his term in office do he will be really good at doing it by the end.
Sadly he won't do anything about gun control to stop the massacres.
Myhumbletake
The conman’s show.
Madverts
Melania dressed as a white suffragette again...
Laguna
Aside from cancelling Obama-era regulations aimed at keeping arms away from mentally ill and cutting multiple avenues of funding for their treatment, he's doing a great job! All he has to do now is the exact opposite of what he's done heretofore. (Hint: ain't gonna happen.)
bass4funk
And looks hot!!!!
Thank heavens!
So why didn’t the Dems decide to reopen mental care facilities, they are the party of the entitlements are they not? It’s right up their ally
I’ll be fair here, the 2nd amendment isn’t going anywhere and the left aren’t interested in opening up mental institutions. That ain’t gonna happen.
Tommy Jones
Yes, thank heavens that Trump
Have a slight modicum of honesty, or perhaps you want to play the "take words out of context" game.
Oh, so now state funded programs are acceptable? There are currently private mental health facilities. Are you saying the private sector cannot do as effective of a job as the public sector?
Agreed, but the right It grant can and should be regulated.
Where did this idea that the left isn't for mental health care facilities come from? Cites please. It's wasn't the left that cut funding for mental health care, so you have it bass ackwards.
bass4funk
So why didn’t the Dems decide to reopen mental care facilities, they are the party of the entitlements are they not? It’s right up their ally
Don't hate the messenger or the message.
Well, you guys won’t get the 2nd amendment abolished, so that’s the next best thing we should do and if that could lower the chances of some loon shooting up the place, go for it.
For example?
I don’t see them pushing to bring legislation to build them. Oh and you meant, backwards, but don’t worry, I fixed it for you
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Missing the point, what's new?
Is the GOP? Links please.
Good on you for correcting typos, Mr. Road's scholar. I could care less, so normally I just bite my time and wait for someone to correct you.
Interesting. So, on the one hand entitlements are bad, and so is the Democrat party, because they are for entitlements, but now you are criticizing the Democrat party for not trying to open mental care facilities(entitlements)? Huh?
Oh, and I think you meant "alley," not "ally." Gen-i-us! ;)
RiskyMosaic
Ugh.
At least he’s being open and honest about his intentions to do absolutely nothing about America’s gun problem. Not like all his predecessors who were all talk and no trousers.
lucabrasi
@Risky
It’s “all mouth and trousers.”
Inserting a “no” changes the image : )
Madverts
Que de la gueule et rien dans l'entrejambe ....
Sums up most gun owners without their guns Luca...
RiskyMosaic
luca,
Thanks, but I said what I wanted to say.
lucabrasi
@Madverts & Risky
Special cases clearly require special treatment....
bass4funk
Not at all, just stating a very obvious fact.
The GOP aren’t the ones trying to take away and undo the 2nd amendment.
We all get corrected in life, we all need to help each other.
For the lazy, yes. Not for the people that really have a legitimate need for them.
So which is it? They won’t get rid of the 2nd amendment, so what else can they do, what is their part as far as prevention of a crazy shooter that is on a mission of unleashing domestic terrorism on our streets, willing to hurt or kill people? They should be for opening up mental asylums, that’s the least they can do, because the GOP will fight to keep the 2nd amendment intact.
No worries, it happens. Thanks, homie.
zichi
Sounds more like tatemae than honne. What Americans can count on will be more mass shooting with deadly assault weapons.
"I don't want Trump to come, but we want more gun safety," said 18-year-old Kevin Trejos, a senior at the school. "It's a dream. It hasn't hit me yet. When I see empty desks, I'll feel it. I'm numb now."
SuperLib
We aren't the ones blaming the shootings on some fuzzy "mental health issue." We just find it odd that gun supporting politicians claim that as the cause, then do nothing when they have the power to act.
Its almost like they aren't really serious about their belief in mental health care being the solution, more like a temporary talking point until it drops out of the headlines at which point they do nothing.
Cricky
Left, right...who cares. 18 school shootings in two months. Mentally ill denied their 2nd amendment rights??.. So I'm guessing there is a lot more to come providing the second amendment needs a third amendment or the second amendment relating to weapons that are not black powder powered are defined. Do you really need 30 rounds to protect or hunt WHAT high school kids.
nishikat
And who is going to pay for that? And it won't make a difference. If someone is mentally ill it's confidential only to the doctor and they mentally ill can still buy automatic weapons.
Why dems? Trump is the one who reversed Obama's ruling on that.
the left aren’t interested in opening up mental institutions.
The right is in control. It's on them. And who is going to pay for all this? Just like the Trump wall. Mexico?
No she's not. She's middle aged.
Northernlife
Gun reform needs to happen semi autos need to go unfortunatly with Trump and many politicains in the NRAs pocket nothing will get done.
1glenn
In the USA the courts have a role to play in societal changes, the way they have had in the civil rights struggle, and in reining in the tobacco companies. The rifle manufacturers know this, so they got their friends, the Republicans, to pass a bill making it just about impossible to sue any gun manufacturer or seller. The Republican President at that time, Bush, signed the bill into law. Now, after that fact, they try to act like they care what happens to people who are needlessly killed by assault weapons.
One of the first pieces of legislation to pass during the Trump Administration was a law to make it easier for mentally handicapped people to buy guns. It was a signature issue with Obama that mentally disturbed people should find it difficult to buy weapons. but the Republicans in Congress, and Trump, changed all that less than one month after the trump inauguration.
In the latest GOP budget, 1,600 personnel will be dismissed from the FBI. So, while Republicans rant and rave about what a poor job the FBI is doing, they make sure that the FBI will not be able to do its job. That is SOP (standard operating procedure) for Republicans. They cut the budgets of organizations they do not like, then when the performance of those organizations falters due to their budget cuts, they institute further budget cuts because of the poor performance.
The American system of government is under attack.
peterl
Since this act of domestic terrorism was committed by a white supremacist yet again, will he finally call for the ban of white supremacists in America? I know it's a pipe dream, but it would make much sense, since more acts of violence from white supremacists have been committed over the past year on American soil, than from Muslims.
Unfortunately, the reality is that Trump won't even address the cause of this mass shooting, since it was done by a white man. All he cares about is his photo op with first responders, looking good in front of the American people, and then off to play a few rounds of golf at his resort in Florida.
Laguna
Of the Florida school shooting's 17 victims, seven were just 14 years old. But the First Lady looks hot!!!! Thanks, Bass: You've just encapsulated your genre. There is no way you can unspeak that unspeakable comment.