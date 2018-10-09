Trump-friendly Fox hires president's ex-aide Hope Hicks

US President Donald Trump and his former communications director Hope Hicks at the White House on March 29, 2018. Hicks is joining New Fox, the umbrella company for Trump-friendly Fox News



Hope Hicks, who was one of President Donald Trump's closest aides until she left the White House in February, was named Monday as chief communications officer of the news and sports unit of the Fox media group.

Hicks is joining New Fox, the unit being created as 21st Century Fox reorganizes with the sale of assets to Disney, to be completed next year.

New Fox will include the Fox broadcast network, FS1, its sports unit, and Fox News, the leading US cable news network that is strongly supportive of the president.

The former model, 29, worked for the Trump Organization, mainly for the president's daughter Ivanka Trump, in 2014 and then moved to be a personal aide and communications advisor to Donald Trump beginning in 2016, during his presidential campaign.

As White House director of strategic communications in 2017-2018, she was seen as one of the people closest to Trump.

She rarely appeared and never spoke in public, but behind the scenes she helped Trump craft his message, and he was sometimes seen consulting her handwritten notes when he talked.

Hicks came under pressure last year from the Russia collusion investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

She is seen as a potential witness to one episode that has drawn Mueller's attention: Trump's crafting of a statement in June 2017 about a previously secret meeting a year earlier in Trump Tower between top campaign staff and a Russian lawyer touting damaging information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The initial denial that the meeting had anything to do with the campaign has raised possible issues of obstruction of the Mueller probe.

Hicks was also sucked into controversy in early February 2018 when the man she was dating, White House staff secretary Rob Porter, was forced to resign over domestic abuse accusations from his two former wives.

Hicks resigned on February 28, one day after testifying for some eight hours before the House Intelligence Committee over alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

According to media reports, she admitted to the panel that she told "white lies" for Trump, but never lied about weighty issues.

She was replaced as the White House director of communications by Bill Shine, who previously had been co-president of Fox News.

