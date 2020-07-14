Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting the respected scientist amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For several days Trump has hurled criticism at Dr Anthony Fauci, a senior member of the president's coronavirus task force who has warned, sometimes in blunt language, that US officials and citizens have not done enough to fight the pandemic.
"I have a very good relationship with Dr Fauci," Trump told reporters, adding: "I find him to be a very nice person. I don't always agree with him."
Less than four months before the presidential election, Trump has repeatedly minimized the dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., even as the country surpasses 3.3 million confirmed infections and 135,000 deaths, the world's highest toll.
"Dr Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes," said Trump last week.
At the weekend, a White House official sought to further discredit Fauci by anonymously circulating talking points to The Washington Post warning that White House officials were "concerned about the number of times Dr Fauci has been wrong on things."
The same official provided a list of Fauci's statements that he believed were incorrect.
Despite the efforts to malign Fauci, the White House appeared eager to downplay tensions, with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying Monday that Trump "certainly" still values the expert's opinion.
"Dr Fauci is one of many on the task force who provides advice," she said.
Faced with outbreak surges in the U.S. south and west, Fauci sounded the alarm last week, denouncing the hasty end to lockdowns in several states and the general carelessness of many Americans.
"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing great," he said last Thursday. "We're just not."© 2020 AFP
3 Comments
aomorisamurai
Say what you want, Mr. President. I think I'll trust the guy on the right.
Numan
The effects of the con man's terrible response is starting to bother his supporters with the 135,000 deaths, 11%+ unemployment, and poor economy. He now has to find another person to blame. Reality is setting in for the old folks and racists that once supported him! No one cares about the Redskins or confederate, and he lost against the BLM movement. His base is shrinking. The lies, stupidity and racist behavior was tolerated by conservatives when trump was riding the coat tail of Pres. Obama's stable economy. After ruining everything, he has nothing to brag about. Only thing left is failed response to COVID-19 which continues to control the news cycle.
LOL! trump now wants to attack Dr. Fauci the only person with any real credibility about virus infections because trump refused to listen to Dr. Fauci and did not follow the plan CDC recommended. He will continue to throw anyone and anybody under the bus to save his turkey neck!
Mickelicious
'Trauma bonding:' classic narcissistic behaviour.