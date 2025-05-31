 Japan Today
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Image: AP/Evan Vucci
world

Trump gives Elon Musk an Oval Office sendoff, crediting him with 'colossal change'

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday, providing a cordial conclusion to a tumultuous tenure for the billionaire entrepreneur.

Musk is leaving his position spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, and he'll be rededicating himself to running his businesses, including electric automaker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX and social media platform X.

Trump credited Musk with “a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington" and said some of his staff would remain in the administration. Musk, who wore all black, including a T-shirt that said “The Dogefather,” nodded along as the president listed contracts that had been cut under his watch.

“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job," Musk said after accepting a ceremonial key from the president. "They're going to continue to be doing an incredible job.”

He left a searing mark on the federal bureaucracy, including thousands of employees who were fired or pushed out. Some government functions were eviscerated, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, which had provided a lifeline for impoverished people around the world. Boston University researchers estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have already died as a result of the cuts.

The State Department responded by saying most of USAID's programs on HIV, known as PEPFAR, remained operational. However, the statement did not address any of the other cuts while calling on “other nations to dramatically increase their humanitarian efforts.”

Despite the upheaval, Musk also fell far short of his goals. After promising to cut $1 trillion or even $2 trillion in federal spending, he lowered expectations to only $150 billion in the current fiscal year.

It's unclear whether that target has been hit. The DOGE website tallies $175 billion in savings, but its information has been riddled with errors and embellishments.

Musk had a bruise next to his right eye in the Oval Office, which he explained by saying he had been “horsing around” with his young son.

“I said, go ahead punch me in the face,” he said. “And he did.”

Trump said Musk had led the “most sweeping and consequential government reform effort in generations." He suggested that Musk is “really not leaving” and “he's going to be back and forth” to keep tabs on what's happening in the administration.

There were signs, however, that attention was already shifting away from Musk, who once appeared omnipresent in Washington. He often stood quietly next to Trump as reporters peppered him with questions about the French president (he's great), Joe Biden's autopen (it's bad) and the potential for pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs (he'll look at the facts).

When Musk was asked about the impact of tariffs on Tesla — something Musk has expressed concerns about in the past — Trump jumped in to answer.

Musk, the world's richest person, recently said he would reduce his political donations. He was Trump's top donor in last year's presidential campaign.

Trump appeared eager to end Musk's service on a high note.

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way," Trump wrote on social media on Thursday evening. "Elon is terrific!"

As a special government employee, Musk's position was designed to be temporary. However, he had speculated about staying “indefinitely,” working part time for the administration, if Trump still wanted his help.

Musk has brushed off questions about how DOGE would continue without him, even suggesting it could “gain momentum” in the future.

“DOGE is a way of life,” he told reporters recently. “Like Buddhism.”

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.

“DOGE has found zero fraud, waste or abuse! Where are the arrests!?”

oh? right here:

https://www.tampafp.com/federal-bureaucrat-among-six-charged-in-alleged-66-million-food-stamp-fraud-scheme/

remember this?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/01/29/usda-inspector-general-escorted-office-trump-white-house/78024513007/

Winning! (And now, arresting!)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

only $150 billion in the current fiscal year.

“Only” 150 billion? lol

Boston University researchers estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have already died as a result of the cuts.

You don’t have to estimate why people have “already died”.

You can find out why (and prove it) as they are supposedly already dead by a reason.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And the good thing is, the cutting and DOGE will still continue, so more good things to come in the future.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

120-130 days as a Special Government Employee.

Cutting down on waste, fraud and abuse to the tune of 200 billion. Not bad.

Probably the most dedicated public servant the Republic has seen in modern times.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

