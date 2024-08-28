 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Glendale, Arizona
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., August 23, 2024. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo Image: Reuters/Go Nakamura
world

Trump, Harris agree to mute mics for Sept 10 debate, Trump says

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday an agreement has been reached to have closed microphones at the Sept 10 U.S. presidential debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for confirmation about the ABC-hosted debate.

The candidates campaigns clashed on Monday over the previously agreed-upon debate, with the vice president's team seeking a return to open microphones while Trump threatened to pull out entirely after suggesting the network was biased.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said the rules for next month's debate will be the same as they were for the June CNN debate he had with President Joe Biden, whose poor performance led him to drop out of the 2024 race.

"The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance," Trump wrote.

The CNN debate did not have a live audience. Trump's post did not mention that.

Harris' campaign had said it wanted the broadcaster to keep the candidates' microphones on throughout the event, not muted when their opponent was speaking as in the last presidential debate. So-called "hot mics" can help or hurt political candidates, catching offhand comments that sometimes were not meant for the public.

While Trump's team said it had already agreed to have closed microphones, Trump later told reporters that he preferred to have his microphone kept on.

Trump's campaign has floated an additional debate on Sept 4 on Fox News network but the Harris team rejected that.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

So much for his insistence on changing the venue.

The Harris troll of him deflecting while overdubbing chickens clucking was the chef’s kiss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

LOL! VP Harris is playing Trump like a fiddle.

So much for his insistence on changing the venue.

The Harris troll of him deflecting while overdubbing chickens clucking was the chef’s kiss.

Trump is projecting again like when he announced that he agreed with FOXNEWS to have a debate on Sept. 4 to pressure VP Harris into a disadvantaged situations. A convicted felon is less likely to outsmart a competent trial prosecutor!

Trump is OLD and WEIRD!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel