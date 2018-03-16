Trump has decided to remove his national security adviser: Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, but the move is not expected to be made immediately, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Citing five people with knowledge of the plans, the Post said Trump was considering several possible replacements, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
On Tuesday, Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the president has signaled in recent days that a shake-up at the top levels of his administration was not over.
"I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want," Trump told reporters after Tillerson was fired.
McMaster is not expected to be ousted immediately, the Post reported. Trump is willing to take his time making the change to avoid humiliating McMaster and carefully choose a strong replacement, the Post said.
Trump never personally gelled with McMaster and the president recently told White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that he wanted McMaster replaced, according to the Post.
Trump has complained that McMaster, a three-star Army general, is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long and seem irrelevant, the Post reported.
McMaster is Trump's second national security adviser, succeeding Michael Flynn who was dismissed a year ago for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
viking68
Of course he was fired, there were too many words, not enough pictures, and Trump was not mentioned enough.
stormcrow
Do you get the feeling that all of the smart ones are leaving the room with only the dumb ones left hanging around?
dcog9065
This isn't good, McMaster was basically the only sensible choice in the inner circle
theeastisred
That point should have arrived on 20th Jan 2017, given that the president decides all these things. What a manager!
zichi
Well that didn't take Trumpy long after the firing of Rex Tillerson. Guess he really misses The Apprentice "You're fired!"
Watching H.R. McMaster on the TV news this morning talking about bad boy Russia.
General Kelly will be the next one.
inkjet
Soon the only people left will be his family.
viking68
I wouldn't be surprised.
Kelly already said God was punishing him for something, a dig at Trump's WH. Yea, punishing him for aligning himself with Trump.
Blacklabel
Yep McMaster getting fired, McCabe getting fired per FBI request and IG report coming out soon enough. Good things coming
Laguna
Please dear God don't let his replacement be John Bolton.
CrazyJoe
As soon as McMaster admitted that Russia interfered in the election, we all knew he was a goner.
The adults are all leaving, gonna be Lord of the Flies soon...
Bintaro
One thing to take out of it : it's confirmed that "his" generals can get out too. So, Kelly, Mattis... It was nice knowing you !
Blacklabel
Whoever is picking will be immediately attacked and mocked, just like the first female CIA Director.
So Trump just needs to pick who can do a good job not who is less likely to be attacked by liberals.
gokai_wo_maneku
John Bolton??? Get ready for WWIII !!
Aly Rustom
Chin up guys. Another 2 and a half years or so and this madness will be done.
PTownsend
Given that Trump supporters have said all along they want US democratic systems (those remaining) brought down, also want closer relations with Russia, also want to sever relationships with 'old' allies, what good things do you see coming?
Abolition of a free, for-profit press, particularly CNN and other outlets that don't fawn all over Trump?
Abolition of intelligence agencies looking into Trump and his family's dealings with international crime?
More powers to the gun industries?
Blacklabel
None of all of that stuff. Simply people who actually did wrong and committed actual crimes with actual evidence of it being held responsible and punished. That’s a good thing.