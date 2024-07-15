Trump headed to Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump Tower in New York on Sunday.

By Nathan Layne, Soren Larson and Gabriella Borter

Donald Trump said he was headed on Sunday to Milwaukee where Republicans will formally nominate him for president later this week after he survived an assassination attempt that further inflamed an already bitter U.S. political divide.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he had ordered a review of how a 20-year-old man carrying an AR-15-style rifle managed on Saturday to get close enough to shoot from a rooftop at Trump, who as a former president has lifetime protection by the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump, 78, was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania - one of the states expected to be most competitive in the Nov. 5 election - when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and streaking his face with blood. His campaign said he was doing well and appeared to have suffered no major injury besides a wound on his upper right ear.

Trump is due to receive his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said on Fox News on Sunday that authorities are working together to safeguard the venue, where officials have spent months making security preparations.

"I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site on Sunday.

He said he would be leaving in the afternoon.

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in what it called an attempted assassination. He was a registered Republican, according to state voter records and had made a $15 donation to a Democratic political action committee at the age of 17.

FBI officials said on Sunday that the shooter acted alone. The agency said it had yet to identify an ideology linked to the suspect or any indications of mental health issues or found any threatening language on the suspect's social media accounts.

Both Republicans and Democrats will be looking for evidence of Crooks' political affiliation as they seek to cast the rival party as representing extremism.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence," Biden said at the White House. "I urge everyone, everyone please don't make assumptions about his motive or affiliations."

Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, according to most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos.

The shooting whipsawed the discussion around the presidential campaign, which had recently focused on whether Biden, 81, should drop out following a disastrous June debate performance.

The Biden campaign had been seeking to reset its message, depicting Trump as a danger to democracy for his continued false claims about election fraud but said on Saturday it was suspending its political advertising for now.

Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect, the agency said, after he opened fire from the roof of a building about 150 yards (140 meters) from the stage where Trump was speaking.

The gun - an AR-style 556 rifle - had been legally bought, the FBI officials said, adding that the FBI believed it had been purchased by the suspect's father. The officials said "a suspicious device" was found in the suspect's vehicle, which was inspected by bomb technicians and rendered safe.

VICTIM WAS SHELTERING FAMILY

Authorities identified a rally attendee who was shot and killed as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, who Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told reporters was killed when he dove on top of his family to protect them from the hail of bullets.

"Corey was an avid supporter of the former president, and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro said, adding, "Political disagreements can never, ever be addressed through violence."

Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday identified the two people wounded in the shooting, both of whom were listed in stable condition. They are 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service in a statement denied accusations by some Trump supporters that it had rejected campaign requests for additional security.

"The assertion that a member of the former President’s security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "In fact, recently the U.S. Secret Service added protective resources and capabilities to the former President’s security detail."

Residents of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, where the alleged shooter lived, expressed shock at the news on Sunday.

"It's a little crazy to think that somebody that did an assassination attempt is that close, but it just kind of shows the political dynamic that we're in right now with the craziness on each side," said Wes Morgan, 42, who added that he rides bikes with his children on the street where the alleged shooter lived. "Bethel Park is a pretty blue-collar type of area. And to think that somebody was that close is a little insane.”

While mass shootings at schools, nightclubs and other public places are a regular feature of American life, the attack was the first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

In 2011, Democratic then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded in an attack on a gathering of constituents in Arizona. Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise was also badly wounded in a politically motivated 2017 attack on a group of Republican representatives practicing for a charity baseball game.

Giffords later founded a leading gun control organization, Scalise has remained a stalwart defender of gun rights.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Americans fear rising political violence, recent Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, with two out of three respondents to a May survey saying they worried violence could follow the election.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn his election defeat, fueled by his false claims that his loss was the result of widespread fraud. About 140 police officers were injured in the violence, four riot participants died that day, one police officer who responded died the following day and four responding officers later died by suicide.

The shots appeared to come from outside the area secured by the Secret Service, the agency said.

Hours after the attack, the Oversight Committee in the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives summoned Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing scheduled for July 22.

Some of Trump's Republican allies said they believed the attack was politically motivated.

"It's one side that is going after Donald Trump in a way to demonize him personally," said Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican. "The left seems to have targeted Donald Trump as a person."

Trump began the year facing multiple legal worries, including four separate criminal prosecutions.

He was found guilty in late May of trying to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. But the other three prosecutions he faces — including two for his attempts to overturn his defeat — have been ground to a halt by various factors, including a Supreme Court decision this month that found him to be partly immune to prosecution.

Trump contends, without evidence, that all four prosecutions have been orchestrated by Biden to try to prevent him from returning to power.

