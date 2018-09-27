Trump: Heads of state 'were laughing with me,' not at me

No one laughs at Donald Trump.
The president on Wednesday dismissed as "fake news" reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the U.N. General Assembly.
"They weren't laughing at me. They were laughing with me," he declared at a news conference Wednesday, the day after counterparts from around the globe audibly laughed as he began the highly anticipated address by reciting U.S. economic gains under his watch.
"We had fun. That was not laughing at me," he said. "So the fake news said people laughed at President Trump. They didn't laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I've done."
Trump opened Tuesday's speech by describing the American economy as "booming like never before."
He also claimed his administration had accomplished more in less than two years than any predecessor had by this same point in their terms.
Just sentences into Trump's remarks, the audience — which included many leaders from other countries who were listening to a translation through headphones — began to chuckle. Some broke into outright laughter.
Trump appeared briefly flustered. He then smiled and said, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."
ClippetyClop
Sure Donny, Sure. Keeping pretending that everyone likes you, whatever it takes to preserve those last slivers of sanity.
Bintaro
So, when he said :
It was a joke ?
(FYI, yes, USA, the world is laughing at you)
David Varnes
Sorry Cadet Bonespurs, but you were being laughed AT.
You can try to spin it every way you want, but the video isn't lying. You were up there, trying to be Mr. Big And Bad, and the rest of the people of the world laughed AT you. You were so stunned that it actually shut you up for half a second, and now you're trying to spin it.
Sorry Cadet Bonespurs, but you're just a pathetic little man, with an insecure ego, that is now lying your keister off in order to try and make yourself seem to be more than you are, the clown in the room that got laughed at.
cracaphat
Someone's in denial... again.
lincolnman
This would be laughable if it wasn't so worrying - how far divorced from reality is this guy - and is he really mentally competent to serve in office. By his recent actions and comments, the answer would seem to be no...
bass4funk
Maybe they were laughing at him, maybe they realize it and we’re laughing how also made things changed for the better since he took office compared to what they were under Obama. We don’t know what or how these people talk to each other behind closed doors, we shouldn’t just speculate as outsiders.
Silvafan
LOL! Nikki Haley trying to defend Dump by saying laughter is a sign of respect. She also said the media is to blame for people laughing at Dump. She can't decide if laughter at Dum is good or bad!
The truth is not the truth!
Nikki Haley: United Nations Laughter Not A Diss But A Sign Of Respect For Trump
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/nikki-haley-donald-trump-united-nations_us_5bab7019e4b0f143d10ee8f4
HA! Yes, we do!
Bolivia's Morales Slams Trump to His Face at UN Security Council
https://www.yahoo.com/news/m/511850a1-2606-39be-9623-7302e53a82e1/bolivia%27s-morales-slams-trump.html
OssanAmerica
It's not "fake news" and they were laughing at him. not with him. He didn't say anything that would cause others to laugh with him. How long do we have to put up with this man....
Jimizo
So what was the joke?
Wakarimasen
His latest conference was pretty out there. Maybe they were laughing with him. He is a funny guy. Probably the funniest ever. And the US is stronger than ever. and the economy is just fantastic. and all the US ' "enemies" are scared witless because he is a tough guy.
Who knows, maybe he is right?
HonestDictator
Well, it's on video. We can watch Trump being laughed @ on the world stage as much as we want while he deludes himself otherwise.
rainyday
Their really is no plausible interpretation other than that they were laughing at him.
But I am willing to let this one slide. Trump is an emotional basket case and he clearly needs to believe that they were laughing with him, so I won’t deny him that crutch for his feelings.