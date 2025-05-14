Saudis invest big in U.S. weapons, AI as Trump basks in welcome

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday promised billions of dollars in deals with the United States from defense to artificial intelligence as it threw a lavish welcome for President Donald Trump on the first state visit of his second term.
Trump returned the favor by lavishing praise on the kingdom's crown prince and moving on a key Saudi policy request by announcing a lifting of sanctions on Syria.
The Saudis escorted Air Force One into the kingdom with fighter jets before bringing out long-stretching guards of honor and sending flag-waving cavalry to accompany Trump's motorcade to the palace.
Under imposing chandeliers, Trump welcomed a promise by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who effectively rules the kingdom due to King Salman's frail health, for $600 billion in investment and quipped that it should be $1 trillion.
"We have the biggest business leaders in the world here today and they're going to walk away with a lot of checks," Trump told the prince.
For "the United States, it's probably two million jobs that we're talking about," Trump said.
The White House said that Saudi Arabia would buy nearly $142 billion in weapons in what it described as the largest-ever weapons deal, although Trump in his first term trumpeted a larger, longer-term figure.
The White House said that Saudi company DataVolt will invest $20 billion in artificial intelligence-related sites in the United States, while tech firms including Google will invest in both countries -- welcome news for Saudi Arabia which has faced restrictions on U.S. advanced technology.
The U.S. leader will also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, fellow oil-rich Arab monarchies with long-standing ties to the United States -- and to Trump.
In choosing Saudi Arabia for his first state visit, as he did in his previous term, the 78-year-old billionaire was again bypassing traditional presidential stops among Western allies, some of which have been unnerved by his norms-shattering diplomacy.
Trump's embrace of the Saudis contrasts with a more hesitant initial approach by former President Joe Biden, who had vowed to punish the crown prince after U.S. intelligence found that he ordered the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
Since Khashoggi's gruesome killing, the crown prince has worked aggressively to change Saudi Arabia's image, from easing restrictions on women to diversifying from oil to new areas such as artificial intelligence.
"Saudi Arabia has proved the critics totally wrong," Trump said at an investment forum as the crown prince, at his constant side throughout the day, beamed.
Complimenting the gleaming skyscrapers in the desert capital, Trump said: "The transformation that has occurred under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed has been truly extraordinary.
"I've never seen anything at that scale happen before," he said.
Trump announced, in response to appeals from the crown prince and Turkey but breaking with ally Israel, that he would ease U.S. sanctions on Syria, ruled by Islamists since the toppling of the iron-fisted Bashar al-Assad in December.
An ultimate prize, pushed both by Trump and Biden, has been to persuade Saudi Arabia, home of Islam's holiest sites, to take the landmark step of recognizing Israel.
Trump called normalization with Israel "my fervent hope and wish, and even my dream".
"You'll do it in your own time, and that's what I want, that's what you want," he said.
Saudi Arabia has said it cannot follow the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which all normalized relations with Israel during Trump's first term, without the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Trump heads on Wednesday to Qatar, which has offered a luxury Boeing aircraft for Trump to refurbish as Air Force One and then keep after he leaves the White House.
Trump's Democratic rivals have called the gift blatant corruption. Trump has hit back that the deal was "very public and transparent".
Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that for Trump, the Gulf "is his happy place".
The leaders will "flatter him and not criticize him. And they'll treat his family members as past and future business partners," he said.© 2025 AFP
26 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm all for weapons sales, but it seems we need to restock the US and arm Ukraine first.
Peter Neil
Two million jobs?
He’s full of it, as usual.
Blacklabel
Another 600 billion in investment, winning!
how many trillions is that in total now?
Peter Neil
Caved to the Houthis, caving on tariffs, bribed by Qatar who finance Hamas. But, but… what about 9/11??
HappySmiles
I wonder if Trump is courageous enough to share his thoughts on the murder of this journalist.
Dragon
All business and nothing on Saudi human rights. There would be fewer wars if the US stopped exporting weapons. Good to end sanctions against Syria.
bass4funk
So excited, another win again love this President more and more with each passing day
bass4funk
Maybe they talked privately about that.
There would be fewer wars if certain leaders globally didn’t come up with the idea to take over certain countries or territories or wanting to annihilate nations.
I agree.
Blacklabel
We have the lowest inflation since February 2021, market rocketing back up, food and gas prices down, trade deals with UK and China, trillions in investments in our country, a secure border.
now multiple deals with Saudi on day 1 of a 4 day trip.
whats not to love?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Starting with Putin, no?
deanzaZZR
$600 billion promised. Surely you remember Masayoshi Son promising $100 billion back in December. How much investment has been realized 5 months later?
Expat
Canada, Greenland, Gaza, and Panama Canal.
Blacklabel
probably the Saudi deal isn’t all at once, similar to this.
Please note these things have something called a “duration”.
“Here's a more detailed breakdown:
Investment Amount: $100 billion.
Company: SoftBank Group.
Location: United States.
Duration: Over four years.
Job Creation: Estimated 100,000 new jobs.
Industry: Focus on fields like artificial intelligence, particularly in building AI infrastructure.”
Blacklabel
isn’t he our ally and strategic partner?
deanzaZZR
@Blacklabel So $0 invested so far. Got it.
Blacklabel
The deal happened literally today.
nobody was talking about Son and SoftBank, so who cares, that has 4 years to complete.
Dragon
Trump can't resolve the Saudi problem of normalized relations with Israel until there is a Palestinian state.
WoodyLee
The Art of The Deal in progress.
More work, More cash, More investments is good news for everyone.
Next Finish these savage wars in both Ukraine And Gaza Sir, then Send Bibi on a one way ticket to South Pole.
bass4funk
There will never be a Palestinian state, definitely not as long as Hamas exists
Dragon
Saudi Arabia used American weapons to attack, bomb, and kill civilians in Yemen. Saudi Arabia should be told that the American weapons are only for defense purposes.
bass4funk
Yes
Maybe that was uttered privately
marc laden
look how the ELON Musk is helping China... Leftiies and CCP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6kvZnXSuDI
Dragon
It wasn't when Trump sold Saudi Arabia American weapons during his first term. The same weapons were used against Yemen.
joe fronckowiak
Disgusting. Didn't know money could buy a clear conscious. All of this makes Trump reek of gold plated quilt by association. If I could take back my vote... I would. For free.
Blacklabel
2022:
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/u-s-approves-massive-arms-sale-to-saudi-arabia-united-arab-emirates-to-counter-iran
Blacklabel
It’s so much fun that for every “buuuut Trump” outrage there is an equally equivalent “and someone else from the left too”