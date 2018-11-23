Trump hints he could make first visit to troops in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Thursday he might soon visit American troops in Afghanistan for the first time.
Addressing service members in a Thanksgiving telephone conference, the president told one colonel deployed to the country: "I'll see you back when you're in the United States or maybe I'll see you over there."
Questioned later by journalists on whether he would make the trip, the president simply said: "At the appropriate time, we'll be doing some very interesting thing."
While 14,000 U.S. military personnel remain deployed in Afghanistan 17 years after the war began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Republican president has yet to make a visit after nearly two years in office.
Presidential trips to conflict zones are usually kept secret until the last minute.
Trump also said the U.S. is currently in "very, very strong negotiations" regarding Afghanistan.
"We are talking about peace," he said, without explicitly confirming if those talks were directly with the Taliban.
"If something happens, that would be a great thing. I would be very happy about that," he added.
The Taliban say they have had at least three meetings with U.S. officials in Qatar in recent months, but the U.S. has neither confirmed nor denied these direct talks.
The U.S. special adviser to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said recently he was cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a peace agreement ahead of the country's election on April 20.© 2018 AFP
3 Comments
lincolnman
In the words of this Presidential Impostor - it's a disgrace - two years in office and yet to visit the troops in this war zone.
Trump shows more disrespect towards our military than any other President in history; insulting war heroes, criticizing Gold Star families, blowing-off ceremonies to honor the fallen just because of a few showers, sending troops away from their families over a holiday just for a political stunt.
Disgraceful...
CrazyJoe
Stephen King wrote a book called 'The Dead Zone'. In it, a president survives an assassination attempt by holding up a young child and using it as a human shield. If it came to it, Trump would do this without a seconds thought. Guaranteed
Trump is just a cowardly man. He is fine as long as he can hide behind his twitter machine, watching Fox Spews in the White House. Too 'busy' to go to Arlington on Veterans Day and too chicken to visit troops anytime.
bass4funk
Guranteed? So then the previous President that sent troops didn’t care at all about them. So sad.
How so? For being blunt. Lol
Funny, when the President is out in public, he seems even more vocal, outspoken, direct, in your face, the man has done more for our troops than his predecessor and good on him for doing that,