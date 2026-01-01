 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump attends the awards ceremony with First Lady Melania Trump. Image: AFP/File
world

Trump-hosted Kennedy Center awards gala ratings plummet

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump joked about quitting as U.S. president if his hosting of the annual Kennedy Center awards went well.

But viewership ratings for this year's annual ceremony plummeted to a record low amid controversy over his takeover of the premier Washington arts complex, to which Trump's name was added this month.

The 2025 awards broadcast on CBS averaged 3.01 million viewers, according to a report from Nielsen Live + Same Day Panel + Big Data, cited by industry journals Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The figure was down 25 percent from 2024's figure of 4.1 million viewers, which was itself a record low and down from 2023's 4.5 million.

Former reality TV star Trump was the first U.S. president to host the awards gala, which honored "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, "Phantom of the Opera" star Michael Crawford, disco legend Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS and country legend George Strait.

Since returning to office in January 2025, the 79-year-old Republican has launched a forceful takeover of the center, branding it too "woke" and installing himself as chairman of a hand-picked board.

Shortly before the December 23 broadcast of the awards ceremony, which was taped on December 7, Trump took to his Truth Social network to say he was hosting it at the request of "just about everybody."

"Tell me what you think of my 'Master of Ceremony' abilities. If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make 'hosting' a full time job?" he posted.

The center was renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center earlier this month in a vote by the board that sparked outrage from family members of the late John F. Kennedy.

A number of artists including a prominent jazz group and a dance company have since canceled shows at the center to protest the new name.

Richard Grenell, the Trump-appointed president of the arts center, denounced the performers canceling shows and said they "were booked by the previous far left leadership."

"Boycotting the Arts to show you support the Arts is a form of derangement syndrome," he wrote on X late Monday.

According to U.S. media reports, ticket sales have declined since the new board of directors took over.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Who would have thought having a reprehensible host that renamed a dead president's memorial after himself would be unpopular?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel