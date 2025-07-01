Trump imposes tougher U.S. policy toward Cuba

FILE PHOTO: Cars pass by Cuban and U.S. flags beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

By Steve Holland

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a memorandum imposing a hard-line U.S. policy toward communist-run Cuba and reversing measures put in place by former President Joe Biden, the White House said.

The directive will enforce a statutory ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba while supporting an economic embargo of the country, the White House said in a fact sheet.

While Americans cannot visit Cuba for leisure, travel has been allowed for activities including educational or humanitarian trips.

As one of his first acts after taking office in January, Trump, a harsh Cuba critic, revoked the Biden administration's last-minute decision to remove the country from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. He has also partially restricted the entry of people from Cuba.

Under Monday's memorandum, Trump renewed a ban on direct or indirect financial transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military, such as Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), and its affiliates, with exceptions for transactions that advance U.S. policy goals or support the Cuban people.

Biden had revoked a 2017 Trump order that restricted financial transactions with some military- and government-linked Cuban entities.

The new memorandum "enforces the statutory ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba and ensures compliance through regular audits and mandatory record-keeping of all travel-related transactions for at least five years," the White House fact sheet said.

It also supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination, the fact sheet said.

