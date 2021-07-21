Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates and commit crimes striking at what prosecutors described as “the very heart of our democracy.”
Tom Barrack, 74, of Santa Monica, California, was among three men charged in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, with conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent as they tried to influence foreign policy while Trump was running in 2016 and later while he was president.
Besides conspiracy, Barrack was charged with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal agents. Also charged in a seven-count indictment were Matthew Grimes, 27, of Aspen, Colorado, and Rashid al Malik, 43, of the United Arab Emirates.
“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances," Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko said in a release.
Prosecutors said Barrack not only agreed to promote UAE foreign policy interests through his unique access and influence, but also provided UAE government officials with sensitive information about developments within the Trump administration — including how senior U.S. officials felt about the Qatari blockade conducted by the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.
“Worse, in his communications with Al Malik, the defendant framed his efforts to obtain an official position within the Administration as one that would enable him to further advance the interests of the UAE, rather than the interests of the United States,” prosecutors wrote in a letter seeking his detention.
Authorities said Barrack served as an informal adviser to Trump’s campaign from April 2016 to November 2016 and chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee from November 2016 to January 2017. Beginning in January 2017, he informally advised senior U.S. government officials on Middle East foreign policy, they added.
Authorities cited several specific instances when Barrack or others allegedly sought to influence U.S. policies, noting that, in May 2016, Barrack inserted language praising the UAE into a campaign speech Trump delivered about U.S. energy policy and emailed an advance draft of the speech to be delivered to senior UAE officials.
“Similarly, throughout 2016 and 2017, the defendants sought and received direction and feedback, including talking points, from senior UAE officials in connection with national press appearances Barrack used to promote the interests of the UAE,” authorities said in a statement.
They said that after one appearance in which Barrack repeatedly praised the United Arab Emirates, Barrack emailed al Malik, saying: “I nailed it. . . for the home team,” referring to the UAE.
Phone and email messages sent to the UAE Embassy in Washington were not immediately returned.
Barrack will plead not guilty, according to a spokesperson.
“Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset," the spokesperson said.
Grimes also was arrested Tuesday in Southern California. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney.
Bill Coffield, an attorney for al Malik — who was not in custody Tuesday — said his client had cooperated extensively with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller and that there was “nothing new here.” He said that al Malik had simply tried to foster a good relationship between the country where he was born “and the country in which he lives and works, both of which he loves.”
Barrack appeared at an initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles, where prosecutors were to ask a U.S. magistrate judge to bring him to New York.
Noting that Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion in March 2013 and his access to a private plane, prosecutors called him “an extremely wealthy and powerful individual with substantial ties to Lebanon, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” who poses a serious flight risk in a letter filed prior to his appearance.
They said the evidence against him was “overwhelming” and his risk of fleeing was higher because he’d traveled extensively, taking more than 75 international trips in the last five years.
Prosecutors also asked that Grimes be held without bail, citing the seriousness of the crimes, overwhelming evidence of guilt, his access to Barrack's fortune and significant ties to countries without extradition treaties with the United States.
In his statement, Lesko characterized the alleged conduct as “nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President.”
Barrack is the latest in a long line of Trump associates to face criminal charges, including his former campaign chair, his former deputy campaign chair, his former chief strategist, his former national security adviser, his former personal lawyer and his company’s longtime chief financial officer.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Another crook in Trump's orbit? I'm shocked. Working for another country, no less. Whatever happened to "MAGA?"
Madverts
Yup another one close to the Orange maniac accused of treason. They're all going to get their comeuppance. Trump's second act was always going to be the best...
PTownsend
The above should surprise no one, the UAE is not a democracy, and Trump and his branch of the G/QOP are anti-democracy.
PTownsend
edit above; Big oil and and gas states like the UAE and especially the globe's big oil and gas corporations get richest in states controlled by authoritarian regimes. Big oil and gas have long been anti-democracy.
Jsapc
To the surprise of absolutely noone.
bass4funk
Impossible.
Big oil and and gas states like the UAE and es the globe's big oil and gas corporations get richest in states controlled by authoritarian regimes.
that doesn’t scare you that a few liberal billionaires are controlling what we can openly say or think. Oil and gas will be around for a long time unless you can make eyeglasses, dentures, computers, paint, umbrellas, shampoo, toothpaste without oil on a massive scale, it’s pretty much going nowhere.
No, because of oil and gas it gives us all a higher standard of living. Particularly in first world nations.
GdTokyo
5 Trump Cabinet members were referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution by their own departments’ IG during his single term. Easily a record in corruption. Not surprisingly the Trump DOJ declined to prosecute in all 5 cases.
Jsapc
Do you realize that any time you freely complain about censorship on the internet, you ironically prove yourself wrong?
Oh yeah, defending big oil and big gas! You go girl!
lincolnman
Starting from the top with the Russian asset in the WH, it seems almost every Trump cabinet member, lawyer, associate, contributor, or golf partner is representing a government other than the USA....
MAGA indeed...
Express sister
No, it's the truth. That's why Trump and his Qanon cultists tried to overthrow democracy. This was back in January, remember?
Commodore Perry
Anyone can try anything.
Libs would criticize Trump if he had failed at bringing the UAE and Israel together to the table.
Trump deserves the Nobel Peace prize for the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement which normalizes relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Israel. MAGA!
bass4funk
No, if so then Biden’s DOJ would have stated that and charged them justifiably and accordingly, insurrection didn’t meet that charge, so much for that.
Bingo!
lincolnman
Caught red-handed, representing a foreign government illegally....same as Rudy and Manafort...
And when he's brought in and questioned under oath, he openly lies about it...
Sure fits the pattern...
He can get Trump's cell ready for him...as his indictment is next...
Strangerland
Every response to any Republican whining forever should just be: "but, Trump!", and it would be a mic drop every single time.
Express sister
Only because it is, sadly, nearly impossible to prove. Even Cliven Bundy, who invaded government land and started an armed stand-off against the US government (hey, another GOP traitor, go figure) wasn't charged with it.
But you can see your Qanon pals and fellow Trump cultists assaulting police officers. Smashing windows. Breaking into the Capitol. Invading the offices of elected officials. Searching for elected officials to kill. They explicitly invaded to have a "revolution" to overthrow US democracy and stop the rightfully elected President, Biden, from being confirmed.
Trump trash.
SuperLib
Another one?
SuperLib
Sounds like you're admitting defeat.
GdTokyo
Gosh, it's almost as if corruption in the former guy's "administration" was a feature rather than a bug!
And the investigation into the insurrectionists is not yet over, so a more accurate description would be "they haven't been charged YET."
zichi
No, he does not.
bass4funk
Ok, to sum it up, the DOJ really are in the poo end of the pool on this one.
Unlike the defund the police gang that assaulted the police for 3 months during the hot summer last year.
Destroying public property defacing our statues, destroying small businesses ransacking, looting...
Like they tried to do with Trump, check the internet, or remember when Griffen held a bloody mock Trump head? Yeah, liberals can't say anything about wanting to kill anyone.
After Trump was inaugurated the NYT wrote 35 min into his admin. "the impeachment begins." and for 4 years the left with the help of intel agencies tried to undo a duly elected President and again, the left has no walls to justify any outrage they have when they were the ones trying to dismantle democracy.
Jsapc
Still not as bad as invading the Capitol building with the clear intent of killing elected officials and reversing the results of an election, but whatever.
bass4funk
Ok, so screw small business owners who cares if they lose their lives or livelihoods...yup, not at all surprised by that response.
As the left tried with Trump, where is your outrage?
plasticmonkey
Impeachment of a president who abused his powers is not only constitutional, it is the moral duty of congress. How is that dismantling democracy?
Nah. Weak comparison.
When is the last time liberals stormed the capitol?
Jsapc
Burning a small business is bad. A violent coup d'État is worse. That's about it.
In what alternate reality did "the left" invade the White House screaming "Hang Donald Trump" and build gallows on the lawn, exactly?
bass4funk
Based on the flimsy evidence (so-called) and the Senate, they didn't think so.
When you are pushing for something without a shred of evidence to support your bogus claims.
Not weak, spot on, and funny how the violent 3 months of Antifa and BLM rioting and looting and destruction didn't and would not get any coverage on the lib networks, but what flavor ice cream Joe likes? Yeah, ok.......