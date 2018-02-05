Trump indirectly warns players over kneeling at Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump indirectly warned players in Sunday's Super Bowl football championship not to kneel in protest, during a message ahead of the big game.
He expressed appreciation "for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces," a statement issued by The White House said.
"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," Trump said.
The National Football League season was plunged into acrimony in September, when Trump disparaged as "sons of bitches" the mostly African-American players kneeling during the anthem in a protest at social injustice.
"We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday," Trump said in his message ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
"May God bless and protect our troops," he continued.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Laguna
That's a way to ensure kneeling is a certainty, Bonespur Donnie.
SuperLib
Trump thinks POWs are losers for being captured. He's the perfect man to stand up for our armed forces.
PTownsend
who are doing a job rich, privileged class people like Trump were unwilling to do because his rich daddy's doctor sold his family an out (bone spurs?) from military service and because Trump was too busy 'avoiding STD's'. On a rich note, it is rich hearing him say something positive about the military after saying so many negative things about gold star parents, POWs, KIAs, etc.
Land of the freedoms rapidly disappearing under the Trump regime. His respect for the military is limited to their roles in protecting corporation's, many of which he has shares in, global resource control efforts.
CrazyJoe
Silent protest makes thunderous noise; you don't have to shout a single word. Taking the knee was never against the flag, the anthem, or America; it was against social injustice. Our President speaks loudly favoring just the opposite.
I applaud these NFL players in their quiet determination to make their point. They have every right to do so.
otherworldly
As he should, he is making America great again!
Maria
Well, I hope his support for the brave women and men of the military extends to better support for veterans.
cleo
It's a football game.
What has kneeling, standing, anthems, the military, got to do with it anyways?
katsu78
I miss the Obama years, when the POTUS didn't routinely demand Americans not practice their 1st Amendment rights like this one does.