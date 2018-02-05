Trump indirectly warns players over kneeling at Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump indirectly warned players in Sunday's Super Bowl football championship not to kneel in protest, during a message ahead of the big game.

He expressed appreciation "for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces," a statement issued by The White House said.

"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," Trump said.

The National Football League season was plunged into acrimony in September, when Trump disparaged as "sons of bitches" the mostly African-American players kneeling during the anthem in a protest at social injustice.

"We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday," Trump said in his message ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

"May God bless and protect our troops," he continued.

© 2018 AFP