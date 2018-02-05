Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump indirectly warns players over kneeling at Super Bowl

8 Comments
MINNEAPOLIS

U.S. President Donald Trump indirectly warned players in Sunday's Super Bowl football championship not to kneel in protest, during a message ahead of the big game.

He expressed appreciation "for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces," a statement issued by The White House said.

"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," Trump said.

The National Football League season was plunged into acrimony in September, when Trump disparaged as "sons of bitches" the mostly African-American players kneeling during the anthem in a protest at social injustice.

"We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday," Trump said in his message ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

"May God bless and protect our troops," he continued.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

8 Comments
Login to comment

Trump indirectly warns players over kneeling at Super Bowl

That's a way to ensure kneeling is a certainty, Bonespur Donnie.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Trump thinks POWs are losers for being captured. He's the perfect man to stand up for our armed forces.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces,"

who are doing a job rich, privileged class people like Trump were unwilling to do because his rich daddy's doctor sold his family an out (bone spurs?) from military service and because Trump was too busy 'avoiding STD's'. On a rich note, it is rich hearing him say something positive about the military after saying so many negative things about gold star parents, POWs, KIAs, etc.

not to kneel in protest

Land of the freedoms rapidly disappearing under the Trump regime. His respect for the military is limited to their roles in protecting corporation's, many of which he has shares in, global resource control efforts.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Silent protest makes thunderous noise; you don't have to shout a single word. Taking the knee was never against the flag, the anthem, or America; it was against social injustice. Our President speaks loudly favoring just the opposite.

I applaud these NFL players in their quiet determination to make their point. They have every right to do so.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

As he should, he is making America great again!

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Well, I hope his support for the brave women and men of the military extends to better support for veterans.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's a football game.

What has kneeling, standing, anthems, the military, got to do with it anyways?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I miss the Obama years, when the POTUS didn't routinely demand Americans not practice their 1st Amendment rights like this one does.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa