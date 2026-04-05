Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline as search goes on for missing U.S. crew member

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel on Saturday stepped up pressure on Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway or face attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Iranian and U.S. forces searched for a missing U.S. crew member from one of two downed warplanes.
Trump, who has sent mixed messages since the conflict began with a joint U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran on February 28, told Tehran that his latest deadline for a deal to end the war was fast approaching.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump's messaging about the war has veered between hinting at diplomatic progress and making threats to bomb the Islamic Republic "back to the Stone Ages".
In an apparent move to heap further pressure on Tehran following Trump's latest ultimatum, a senior Israeli defense official said Israel was preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities, and was awaiting the green light from the U.S. The timeframe for such attacks would be within the next week, the official said. Trump has previously threatened to hit Iranian power plants if his demands were not met.
Washington faced heightened stakes as the conflict entered its sixth week, with the prospect of a U.S. service member alive and on the run in Iran, slim chances for peace talks and polls showing low public support for the war.
With Iran's leadership defiant since the start of the conflict, its foreign minister left the door open in principle for peace talks with the U.S. via mediation from Pakistan, but gave no sign of Tehran's willingness to bow to Trump's demands.
"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.
The war has killed thousands, sparked an energy crisis and threatened lasting damage to the world economy. Iran has virtually shut the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.
Iran has rained drones and missiles down on Israel, and also taken aim at Gulf countries allied to the U.S., which have so far held back from joining the war directly for fear of further escalation.
Iranian state TV said its military had launched drones at U.S. radar installations and a U.S.-linked aluminium plant in the United Arab Emirates and U.S. military headquarters in Kuwait in retaliation for deadly attacks on Iranian industrial centers.
Iran earlier attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the strait, setting the ship on fire, state media said, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy.
IRAN TOUTS NEW AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS
The downing of two U.S. warplanes shows the risks still facing U.S. and Israeli aircraft, despite assertions by Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that U.S. forces had total control of the skies over Iran.
Iranian fire brought down a two-seat U.S. F-15E jet, officials in both countries said on Friday, and a U.S. official said search-and-rescue efforts had recovered one of the crew.
Two Black Hawk helicopters engaged in the search for the missing crew member were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace, the two U.S. officials told Reuters.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was combing a southwestern area near where the U.S. plane came down, while the regional governor promised a commendation for anyone who captured or killed "forces of the hostile enemy."
In a separate incident, an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft was hit and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting, the U.S. officials said.
Iranians, pummeled by air power since the U.S. and Israel began their attacks, celebrated their success.
The Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said it used a new air defense system on Friday, which targeted a U.S. fighter jet, three drones and two cruise missiles.
"The enemy should know that we rely on new air defense systems built by the young, knowledgeable, and proud people of this country, unveiling them one after another in the field," a Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson said, according to Iran's state media.
The Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted various areas in Israel in a wave of missiles and drones. Israeli media reported that two warheads from an Iranian cluster missile landed near Israel’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Later on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said they had detected more missiles launched from Iran towards Israel.
PETROCHEMICAL ZONE STRUCK IN IRAN
Iranian state media reported air strikes at a petrochemical zone in southwestern Iran, with five people reported injured. They later said a fire there had been extinguished.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had struck the plant, which an Israeli military spokesperson said produced materials for explosives and missiles.
Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon after the militant group fired at Israel in support of Iran.
Early on Saturday, Israel's military said it was striking the militants' infrastructure sites in Beirut. It later said an Israeli soldier had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
63 Comments
diagonalslip
how many deadlines was it?????
Tamarama
They aren't listening to you mate. They aren't bowing to your lame threats.
Because nobody is really clear on what this war was about in the first place, least of all DT, the US looks rudderless, confused, clutching at straws. The Israelis did a fair number on them, and now they are in a conflict they don't know what to do with.
The Iranians aren't going to negotiate or 'MAKE A DEAL', because the 2 times they sat down previously with the US to do so, they attacked them in the process.
The US looks like an international joke right now.
Will_Rendle
Trump really seems a bit aimless and confused, doesn't he. Wasn't he just saying something like:
JJE
The disgusting aggressors want to control the 'waterway' so they can monopolize the trade of energy, thus strong arm every country in the world with energy blackmail.
Maybe it is better if the original custodians of that Gulf, and region, maintain a firm hold.
plasticmonkey
Bombing civilian energy infrastructure is a war crime and against the U.S. military’s rules of engagement. Any order given or followed to do so would be in violation of such.
He’s channeling Cosplay Holy Warrior Pete Hegseth there.
Sick.
Wick's pencil
Yes, Iran is not only defending itself, it is fighting for all of humanity. Most people (not their leaders) support Iran.
Nah, they're not waiting for a green light, they're just saying that to shift the blame to the US.
bass4funk
Sorry, but not all attacks on energy infrastructure are inherently war crimes; it depends on the specific facts, military necessity, and adherence to the laws of armed conflict (LOAC). Emotionally driven claims oversimplify complex rules and ignore historical practice and legal standards, something that liberals fail to factor in, energy infrastructure (power plants, grids, fuel facilities) is frequently dual-use: it powers civilian life, but also military command, communications, air defenses, weapons production, logistics, and troop movements. US DOD guidance and historical analyses recognize electrical power stations as often qualifying as military objectives due to their importance to wartime industry, transport, and operations, saying that it’s a war crime is just an absolute benign and ignorant statement.
Bob Fosse
He has no cards. He’ll back down.
GuruMick
I saw an interview with a woman US fighter pilot , retired, and now sitting as a Democrat.
Plus a retired General.
General said Hegsworth,s words like "give no quarter "and other crazy war cries, were the type of language to bring someone to the Hague for war crimes
The woman said Trumps minimalizing of the war with silly tweets made her sad and angry, especially at a time when the US was looking for a downed pilot .
Good people....the types Trump and MAGA shuns.
Probably hope for US with a new Admin.
chanto
guidance of a sick mind.
geronimo2006
2 days, then 5 days, and now 10 days. Time is running out he says. What's going to be next? Didn't Trump just say they were desperate to make a ceasefire deal. Sounds a bit like Trump is the desperate one looking for an offramp and to claim victory. Or is all this is just a preclude to an invasion with the aim of grabbing control of Iranian oil resources. Meanwhile I'm sure Israel will be hoping this goes on for a long, long time so it can get the US to help pummel its enemies.
falseflagsteve
Evidence has emerged of children as young as 12 being enrolled into the army.
WoodyLee
""Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!""
That is Trump's GOD and not the rest, may be Mr. Trump should have remembered "GOD"
when he was with Epstein and all these young women.
Will_Rendle
Does anyone actually expect the Iranian regime to cave in to this kind of stuff?
Thus further wrecking a nation that it would be in everyone's best interests to see strong, prosperous and peaceful, wreaking further havoc with the global economy and fueling worldwide extremism and hatred towards the US and Israel. Inspired.
Actually I seriously doubt they can keep up the airstrikes for very much longer. US public opinion is turning more and more against a war that clearly isn't achieving anything and the supply of missiles isn't going to last forever.
ThePunisher
Trump always setting endless deadlines, then ALWAYS chickening out. Too gutless to put troops on the ground.
As for the pilot, he is likely dead. But if the Iranians catch up with him, he is going to have to be put on trial for his war crimes. He's made some pretty poor life choices.
Will_Rendle
falseflagsteveToday 08:02 am JST
What evidence? Where has it emerged from? Aren't you going to produce it?
bass4funk
Not this President
Will_Rendle
ThePunisherToday 08:07 am JST
If they start something like this they really have to go all in, but they won't. The American public won't stand for it, the possibility of seriously heavy casualties is very real and there won't be any "coalition of the willing" to help out this time.
falseflagsteve
Will
Nope, it’s from the Iranian side of course.
WoodyLee
Iran did not start this mess, Iran was negotiating when blood thirsty Bibi decided to attack and kill it's 86 years leader.
"" On February 28, 2026, the first day of the U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his Tehran compound along with family members, including Daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law. "" Source Google search
Trump must have forgotten when attacked first you go on the defense till you put your act together then you go on the offense.
Iran is just beginning by the look of it.
bass4funk
Those are not the majority opinions of the military
Wouldn't change much. I don't think the military wants anything to do with how they were treated and portrayed as they were in the previous administration.
So now let's take a look at the opposing point of view from top military leaders who take the opposite viewpoint in all of this. As in every conflict you have supporters and dissenters, this is nothing new, we can cherry-pick all day the people who are against this operation and the people who support it
wallace
Iran: Military Stepping Up Child Recruitment
Campaign Lowers Minimum Age to 12
https://www.hrw.org/news/2026/03/30/iran-military-stepping-up-child-recruitment
Bob Fosse
He has backed down from the exact same threat several times already. Always over the weekend when the markets are closed.
Monday he’ll claim progress has been made and a major deal but won’t have any details or evidence.
Tamarama
The US think they are invincible, that they can do whatever they want wherever they want. Their hubris and ego are unrivalled.
But right now they are in a mess they aren't sure how to get out of, in a part of the world they have absolutely no business conducting military adventurism in, and the locals aren't submitting to them. They are up for it, and frankly, most people I know, including my son, are cheering for them.
Because you think of some of the most popular narratives in contemporary culture - think of Star Wars for example, or others. The Empire/First Order Vs the Rebels/Resistance. Oppression and Power Vs Freedom and Liberty.
The US are the First Order, the Iranians are the Resistance.
Bob Fosse
How many have resigned or been fired over the past weeks? Are you aware?
WoodyLee
""Evidence has emerged of children as young as 12 being enrolled into the army.""
In times of war the whole nation will stand up and help regardless of age. During WW1 and 2 children transported Ammu. food and medicines to the soldiers.
falseflagsteve
WoodyLee
Defending the indefensible I see, no surprise there.
Only little boys of course, you know how it is over there.
BertieWooster
The Strait of Hormuz IS open. It's just not open to the U.S.A. and Israel.
Bob Fosse
Except in this case Darth Vader is busy tweeting about Bruce Springsteen.
TokyoLiving
Keep dreaming losers..
Hour of humiliation is coming..
Will_Rendle
wallaceToday 08:22 am JST
It's the kind of thing one would expect the Iranian regime to do. Reprehensible without any doubt but the ongoing US-Israeli campaign of wholesale destruction and indiscriminate killing is no more justifiable.
TokyoLiving
LOL Trump is backing down from two weeks ago..
Stop idolizing that loser..
TokyoLiving
Meanwhile the brave Iranian Army keeps taking down more invader US military planes..
wallace
Will_Rendle
I do not justify any war, unless it is an act of defense from invasion or attack, jus ad bellum.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's not joking, next phase entails taking control of Iran's Karg Island and hence Iranian Govt. economic lifeline. Pretty simple, abandon WMD/nukes, ballistic missiles, allow robust inspections and if so, Iran's oil production to easily double, US sanctions dropped, so they'll have a global market to sell, not just China at a discount
WoodyLee
""In July 2015, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized Senator John McCain’s war record, stating, "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured". Trump made these remarks at a Family Leadership Summit in Iowa following a feud with McCain, a former Navy pilot who was a Prisoner of War (POW) in North Vietnam for over five years.""
Source: NPR
I am wondering what would Trump say now about the missing U.S. pilot who is on the run now in Iran !!???
Will_Rendle
wallaceToday 09:04 am JST
Will_Rendle
I never got the impression that you did, or that you're trying to justify this one. I just think that it's the people who are outraged by what the Iranians are doing whilst championing the Americans and Israelis and the 'righteousness' of their cause that need a bit of a reality check.
WoodyLee
Can anyone imagine the feeling of the Family of that missing pilot now, knowing that the "" Commander and Chief "" made such comments in the past???
Will_Rendle
HopeSpringsEternalToday 09:07 am JST
No, he probably does believe all this rubbish until he changes his mind and says something totally different.
Bob Fosse
I don’t understand why you would think denying reality like this is a good idea. Do you want dates and times?
Cochise
Evidence has emerged of children as young as 12 being enrolled into the army.
During the Iran-Iraq war the Iranian regime had masses of elementary school children walk through minefields to explode the mines.
bass4funk
I don't
Sure
Mickelicious
Moron at work, nothing of substance to see here.
An Easter sales push for Trump bibles, no doubt.
Jimizo
Seriously disturbed mind.
Cochise
The Strait of Hormuz IS open. It's just not open to the U.S.A. and Israel.
Excellent. Neither the US nor Israel need it.
u_s__reamer
In another signature presidential tweet for the "Trump Library" (48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!") the "Anointed Orange" sounds more like a demented unlettered mullah while the massive concern for the life of 1 American pilot (guilty of obeying illegal orders in carrying out possible multiple war crimes in Trump's war of aggression, the supreme "crime of crimes (Nuremberg) contrasts bigly with the massive unconcern for the lives of thousands of non-American innocent civilians killed from the skies over Iran. The injustice and inherent racism of this kind of calculus is an affront to humanity.
Alfie Noakes
Human Rights Watch is primarily funded by private donations from individuals such as Bill Ackman and various foundations worldwide. Key supporters include the Open Society Foundations, the Ford Foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation and the Sandler Foundation.
It’s a CIA/Zionist propaganda front and not to be trusted.
funkymofo
Another deadline! That was unexpected.
Will_Rendle
CochiseToday 10:15 am JST
No? So why's Trump threatening to obliterate Iran's infrastructure if they don't open it?
plasticmonkey
Do you know what benign means?
Trump is not threatening a targeted destruction of energy infrastructure used by Iran's military. He's threatening total obliteration of all of it, including desalination plants, threatening to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age". That will hurt the Iranian people far more than the regime or military. It will cause a humanitarian crisis.
I thought Trump and his MAGA followers (including you) cared about the Iranian people? It was even presented as one of the rationales for this stupid war.
bass4funk
Not yet.
I doubt it will come to that, but the main objective is first and foremost no nukes, that was a promise the man made back in the 80s, thinking at the time he was President, and he intends to keep that promise.
I care a lot for everyone, including the Iranian people deeply, but I care more about my country.
Garthgoyle
Yup. Iran is recruiting children as soldiers and they're doing the recruiting at mosques.
Just because you're mad with the wanna-be-king and his irrational fanatic cult members, doesn't mean you have to look away from the messed up stuff the evil Iranian regime have done and keeps on doing.
Iran's regime are not the saints nor the martyrs dream they sell to those kids to get them joining the fight.
plasticmonkey
According to Trump, that objective has already been accomplished. Twice.
plasticmonkey
He's threatening to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age because they haven't opened the Strait of Hormuz. This threat has nothing to do with the nuclear program.
I know it's confusing following Trump's rationales, objectives, threats, and claims of total victory.
Will_Rendle
GarthgoyleToday 10:49 am JST
Who's looking away?
bass4funkToday 10:48 am JST
Does that mean you don't mind if your country devastates another country in order to safeguard its own interests.
bass4funk
I already gave you an answer.
Five Families
Why are we not talking about the thousands of Iranian civilians being killed by their own government?
Reports have shown that thousands—possibly even tens of thousands—of Iranians have died during crackdowns on protests, with many more arrested, disappeared, or silenced. This isn’t speculation—it’s been documented by human rights groups and even acknowledged in part by the regime itself.
Where is the global outrage for them?
At the same time, I am deeply concerned about the missing U.S. service member in Iran.
Two things can be true at once:
• Innocent civilians in Iran are suffering under their own government. This war is just for them!
• And an American service member is out there right now, missing, in hostile territory.
Both deserve attention. Both deserve concern.
Pray for the innocent. Pray for the missing.
I support our heroes and our troops!
Five Families
On March 19, 2026, 19-year-old national freestyle wrestler Saleh Mohammadi was executed by public hanging in Iran.
A young athlete—someone who should have had a future on the world stage—gone.
Reports of forced confessions and rushed justice make this even more disturbing.
If this is how the Iranian government treats its own people, especially its youth and athletes, the world should be paying attention. This isn’t just about one life—it’s about a pattern that cannot be ignored in Iran for decades.
We should be standing up for human rights, for fairness, and for those who no longer have a voice.
The war is just on the human right violations alone. For Saleh!
Blacklabel
I am just hearing that the crew member has been recovered from hostile territory inside Iran. I sure hope this is accurate.
Five Families
I am just hearing that the crew member has been recovered from hostile territory inside Iran. I sure hope this is accurate.
If this is confirmed.
This is the best news! I have been praying for his safe return.
Prayers in any religion do work.
Blacklabel
I hope it is true! I saw it on one of the official USAF Instagram pages. Hear we also took out the Iranians who were actively tracking and trying to kill him. If so, win win!
Five Families
Let’s be honest—many here openly dislike America, and many feel the same about American forces stationed in places like Japan or elsewhere. There’s also a lot of anger toward the current President of the United States.
Some people make valid points. Others push pure propaganda.
But none of that should divide us where it truly matters.
No matter if you’re Democrat or Republican—if you’re an American, take a moment to pray for those who put on the uniform for this country. Every branch. Every rank.
Support them.
Even if you don’t agree with the decisions of any administration, the men and women serving still deserve the respect of every American.
As for me—I will support those who serve with everything I have, to my very last breath.
bass4funk
@Five Families
I absolutely agree.