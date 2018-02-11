Trump says lives being shattered by allegations that may be false

President Donald Trump said Saturday that lives were being "shattered" by allegations that may be false after two of his White House aides quit over domestic abuse accusations.
Trump's White House has been heavily criticized for its handling of the allegations, which come amid a national debate over sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement that has seen an avalanche of claims fell towering figures across various industries.
Critics say the president's chief of staff, John Kelly, has badly mishandled the matter and that his future at the White House hangs by a thread.
"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," Trump tweeted.
"Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"
The remark by the president -- himself the target of numerous harassment claims -- came after White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned on Friday, even while denying his former wife's claims of abuse.
And staff secretary Rob Porter stepped down Wednesday after abuse allegations from two ex-wives became public that he too denied.
Trump not only accepted Porter's claim of innocence but praised him for doing "a very good job" and offered his wishes for "a wonderful career" ahead.
The president has stood by other men -- including Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate -- when they faced allegations of abuse or harassment, while rarely expressing sympathy for the women who accused them.
He supported former Fox News executive Roger Ailes, who since has died, as he faced harassment allegations. And after Fox fired popular talk show host Bill O'Reilly amid reports of payouts over harassment claims, Trump called him "a good person."
The president, meanwhile, has vociferously denied charges from more than a dozen women that he is guilty of sexual harassment or abuse.
Trump made no mention of the women or the abuse allegations when he spoke about Porter at the White House on Friday.
"The President has shown through words and actions that he doesn't value women. It's not surprising that he doesn't believe survivors or understand the national conversation that is happening," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter.
"The lives of survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse are being shattered every day. If he wants due process for the over dozen sexual assault allegations against him, let's have Congressional hearings tomorrow. I would support that and my colleagues should too."
Trump's latest tweet comes at a time when many Republicans would prefer to see Trump keep the spotlight on a generally healthy economy and December's big tax cuts.
With key midterm elections approaching in November, they would also like to move away from the narrative of a White House in disarray.
But the president's latest comments suggest that this week's resignations -- particularly Porter's -- were jolting at the highest levels.
Porter worked directly with Kelly, the chief of staff, and was considered a skilled insider. Kelly's uneven response to the matter has raised questions about his own future.
An FBI background check last year had uncovered the allegations of abuse by Porter, and the agency refused to grant him a permanent security clearance, but he was allowed to remain in his job.
When those accusations became public on Tuesday -- the British Daily Mail newspaper published a photo of one of Porter's ex-wives with a black eye -- Kelly at first strongly defended his aide.
He later issued a statement condemning domestic violence and saying he was "shocked" by the new allegations.
He insisted to White House officials that he had quickly pushed Porter out once the allegations proved credible, The Washington Post reported.
Others in the White House told the newspaper that Kelly -- who was installed in his current post in July to help bring order and stability to the White House -- had known of the complaints since October.
Sexual misconduct claims have brought down a growing list of influential men in politics, the media, the entertainment industry and other sectors since the scandal over decades of alleged abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein erupted in October.© 2018 AFP
serendipitous1
Sleazy Don just continues to amaze. There is a serious lack of intelligence in his comments on so many different but important issues. November can't come soon enough (assuming he's still in office by then).
bones
We are truly living in a modern day twilight zone.
wtfjapan
the old groper in chief certainly has a knack for hiring the crude and vulgar, the white house conference table has become a type of musical chairs. LOL
Strangerland
He’s shattered more than one life through his allegations. I literally feel no sympathy for him.
bass4funk
Nowadays, the left doesn’t need proof, an allegation for them equals facts and that’s all they need to ruin your life. I heard you supposedly did this, you are guilty! I heard you did supposedly this 40 years ago, guilty! And yet, you accuse the left of an alleged crime, stop the press, step back, bite your tongue. We really need to look into these allegations first, can’t be too hasty.
The left, the downfall of humanity.
Pukey2
I believe Trump as much as I believe that child-molester politician who lost in Alabama. Till their dying days, they'll still deny their dirty secrets, despite the fact so many people have come forward. And no, these people are not all Democrats.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Not just the left now, let's be honest. Devin Nunes lied about the FBI not informing the judge about where the dossier came from.
Hell, Donny promoted the birther trash, and claimed Cruz's dad killed Kennedy.
And now, are you actually accusing the women of lying? I guess two ex-wives, and a former lover all lied to the police to take Donny, or at least his staffers down? Good grief. . Don't give me this garbage about how terrible the left is.
We're all screwed if a fat orange toad with 10 year old's vocabulary is the solution. Hilarious.
Also, kinda curious:
Are we talking about Russia or Porter? What exactly did Trump know? He either admitted he knew about Porter's history or some parts of the Russia story are very, very true.
Nadège
Freedom for women
Men sexual misconduct is a world diplomatic problem. If they were able to be better men with women and not treat them as sexual slave, half of the world problems would be solved. First, Because they would not treat other man that are below them as women. They would learn and show a better kind of respect. Second, because many diplomatic solutions lies with women freedom.
Women have yet to realize their moral slavering condition. Because of religion, there is a picture of the perfect woman above them that is not the woman nature, but the man dream of the perfect slave that will not require anything from them or ever impeach their male freedom or say "no" to anything.
In many aspect women are the black people of today that is free but not free of the past bad tuition. It will take time.
Why do we believe those women ? According to my empiric knowledge about sex slave trials : "because there is others testimonies that can't be put in front of a judge without being more problematic for US diplomacy".
Wifes : they are good witness and they have money and friends to protect themselves. You don't go after giant in politic even in america without real protection. You can't take his whores in front of america without risking a sexe punitive religious revolution.
Be sure on sex, powerfull men are all guilty, but some more than other so they take the fall for the good of all -including women for once.
Laguna
Of course he would lament the downfall of another woman abuser, wouldn't he? I do understand that times have abrubtly changed and that what was once considered permissible behavior in the past no long is - and, as such, some past transgressions may be excused - but a blackened eye does not fall into this category.
Jimizo
He attempted to undermine the the legitimacy of the previous president with unfounded, sub-tabloid trash allegations.
Now he’s interested in the veracity of allegations.
clamenza
He's absolutely right. The metoo movement has quickly morphed into a battlecry for every woman who has deep resentments about everything in her life.
See a man on a train with his legs a little to far apart? Destroy his life.
See a man explaining something to a woman? Destroy his life.
Some guy didn't ask you out, but went for the 24 year old intern down the hall? Destroy his life.
43 years old, and 23 lbs overweight? Destroy.
zichi
Trump bruiser abuser accuser loser
Jimizo
I agree with his point that we have to be very careful about people making false allegations to destroy others. This would encompass any allegations, not just those alleging sexual matters.
The dishonest, vindictive and downright atrocious people who do this must be shunned by all people with any decency. I’m sure you’d agree.
CrazyJoe
Shouting out on the campaign trail "Lock her up" was a fine example of due process.
The FBI conducted a thorough background check, Porter did not pass. That is called due process.
Laguna
Anyway, this places the Trump cabinet as a clear a shambles over precisely over a reason that is of great discourse now. Who will be staffing the White House next week? Who knows - and, more importantly, does it rally matter?
Tommy Jones
You know for a fact that all the accusers have been lefties?
Tommy Jones
Neither of these scenarios have ever happened.
Tommy Jones
Whoever it is, the WH and this administration will still be a flaming train wreck catching things on fire.
I'm excited for the Trump Presidential Library. It will definitely be in the Guinness Book for world's smallest library with the fewest books on the shelves.
smithinjapan
The dead border guard’s imaginary family must be devastated after Trump’s made up garbage that he was killed.
plasticmonkey
Trump has the lowest level of self awareness I've ever witnessed in a human being.
plasticmonkey
The man is pure id.
smithinjapan
clamenza: “The metoo movement has quickly morphed into a battlecry for every woman who has deep resentments about everything in her life.”
why am am I not surprised to see a Trump supporter blaming women for bringing the victims of sexual abuse. “Grab ‘me by the p¥&@y”, eh, clamenza? Then if they cry foul it’s all their fault.
Yuko Maeda
Don't care about anything this man has to say, but he has a spot on point here. Here we are in 2018, and people actually believe that Twitter or Facebook is the place to file a complaint against someone who they accuse of committing a crime against them. Now we try everyone in the court of public opinion. All we need is one woman to say "this man did this to me." And the world now instantly demands his resignation of employment, immediate apology and confession.
zichi
General Kelly knew about their backgrounds but turned his blind eye to the reality.
bones
@ bass
I get that you’re a die hard trump loyalist and will never admit the obvious in regards to trump but, as far a proof and evidence goes trump and co blatantly put their misdeeds on display and then attempt to deny or ignore the truth when confronted.
SuperLib
Birtherism, sex tapes, Kennedy assassination.
If there's one thing Trump hates, it's unfounded accusations.
nishikat
About what? A black eye by Rob Porter is OK as long as he never killed his ex-wife? Disgusting.
clamenza
That quote is not in proper context. He said, "If you're a celebrity, women will let you grab them by the p:;@y."
He was saying what we all know; if a man is rich and famous, women throw themselves at you. Theres no sexual assault in that scenario. And feeling guilt the next day is not sexual assault.
nishikat
gave his ex-wife a black eye as there is proof then what is he doing in the WH? Rob Porter is a wife beater. Trump hired a wife beater. Forget metoo for a moment. This is real evidence of a very violent man who beats women. He beat the hell out if his ex-wives with picture evidence. Also, what is he doing at such a high level job with no security clearance?
That would be Brad Pitt and George Clooney, not some rich old fat orange 70-something with fake hair that is so obviously blowing off in the wind while climbing up to Air Force 1.
Tommy Jones
A fair criticism. Let's add context:
Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Bush: Whatever you want.
Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
Now that we have context, we can clearly see that Smoth's criticism was accurate.
See how the substance really doesn't change?
bass4funk
He didn’t lie, the FBI lied to the judge, big difference.
No, it started with the Hillary campaign and it was her buddy Sid Blumenthal, if you want to pass blame, start from the head.
I never said that.
It’s possible.
I know the left never want to hear about their internal flaws. Too bad.
As corrupt as they are, how would you know?
smithinjapan
clamenza: "He was saying what we all know; if a man is rich and famous, women throw themselves at you. Theres no sexual assault in that scenario."
Wow... you went above and beyond in digging your own grave in your response. Well done! Thanks for proving you not only support sexual assault and the people who do it, but stomp on the women when they come forward. No wonder you want to blame the victims here.
clamenza
Tommy. wrong.
"They let you do it"
A bit crass? Maybe. An admission of wrongdoing? Absolutely zero.
nishikat
If someone was not arrested for perjury then no one lied to the judge.
No, it started with the Trump campaign. That is a lie just like Trump's joke of a wall and how he's going to grant millions immigration amnesty like Reagan did.