A man displays posters in support of US rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, outside the Kronoberg custody in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky, with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month, in a case that's drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as U.S. President Donald Trump. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)
world

Trump lashes out at Sweden after rapper A$AP Rocky charged

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is "Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven," whom he personally lobbied, "for being unable to act."

Trump is calling on Sweden to "Treat Americans fairly!" and "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM," adding, "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around."

He's also using the popular hashtag "#FreeRocky."

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

Trump needs to shift out of the gear he uses when addressing uneducated people at rallies. These people are not whooping idiots.

Try a different gear if you have one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

