Trump takes victory lap in speech to Congress; Democrats protest

U.S. President Donald Trump took a victory lap in an address to Congress on Tuesday, drawing catcalls and interruptions from some Democratic lawmakers who held up signs and walked out mid-speech in protest.
The partisan rancor was reflective of the tumult that has accompanied Trump's first six weeks in office upending U.S. foreign policy, igniting a trade war with close allies and slashing the federal workforce.
The prime time speech, his first to Congress since taking office on January 20, capped a second day of market turmoil after he imposed sweeping new tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China.
Trump's address was reminiscent of his campaign rallies, though he largely avoided his habit of straying from prepared remarks to deliver asides. The president assailed his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, attacked illegal immigrants he said were savage and what he called "transgender ideology."
He vowed to balance the federal budget, even as he urged lawmakers to enact a sweeping tax cut agenda that nonpartisan analysts say could add more than $5 trillion to the federal government's $36 trillion debt load. Congress will need to act to raise the nation's debt ceiling later this year or risk a devastating default.
"To my fellow citizens, America is back," Trump began to a standing ovation from fellow Republicans. "Our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."
Democrats held up signs with messages like "No King" and "This Is NOT Normal," and dozens walked out mid-speech.
One Texas congressman, Al Green, was ordered removed after he refused to sit down.
"The chair now directs the sergeant at arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said after warning Democrats to maintain decorum.
Green, shaking his walking cane at Trump, appeared to be shouting that Trump did not win a mandate in November's election after the president bragged about the Republicans' victories. As Green was led from the chamber, some Republicans sang, "Nah, nah, nah, nah, hey, hey, goodbye."
Trump, a political brawler by nature, appeared to revel in the disagreements.
"I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud," he said after Green's ejection.
Trump spoke in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers huddled in fear for their lives a little over four years ago while a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory over the then-incumbent Trump.
He vowed to balance the federal budget, even as he urged lawmakers to enact a sweeping tax cut agenda that nonpartisan analysts say could add more than $5 trillion to the federal government's $36 trillion debt load. Congress will need to act to raise the nation's debt ceiling later this year or risk a devastating default.
The president praised billionaire businessman Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has downsized more than 100,000 federal workers, cut billions of dollars in foreign aid and shuttered entire agencies.
Trump credited Musk with identifying "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud," a claim that far exceeds even what the administration has claimed so far. Musk, seated in the gallery, received ovations from Republicans.
MORE TARIFFS COMING
Trump reiterated his intention to impose additional reciprocal tariffs on April 2, a move that would likely roil financial markets even more.
"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries," he said.
On this point, many Republicans remained seated, a signal of how Trump's tariffs have divided his party.
Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, two of the country's closest allies, and an additional 10% on Chinese imports deepened investor concerns about the economy. The Nasdaq Composite is down more than 9% from its record closing high on December 16, near the 10% decline commonly called a market correction.
Trump, who has often taken credit for market increases, did not mention this week's downturn in his speech. He also barely mentioned stubbornly high prices, blaming Biden and saying he was "fighting every day" to lower costs.
Just one in three Americans approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, a potential danger sign amid worries his tariffs could increase inflation.
World leaders were watching Trump's speech closely, a day after he paused all military aid to Ukraine. The suspension followed an Oval Office blowup in which Trump angrily upbraided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of TV cameras.
The pause in aid threatened Kyiv's efforts to defend against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion three years ago, and further rattled European leaders worried that Trump is moving the U.S. too far toward Moscow.
While Trump has appeared to fault Ukraine for starting the war, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found 70% of Americans - including two-thirds of Republicans - say Russia was more to blame.
During his speech, Trump read from a letter from Zelenskyy he had received earlier in the day.
“The letter reads Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer,” Trump said. “Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians ... My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”
TAX CUTS
Trump urged Congress to extend his 2017 tax cuts. Congressional Republicans have advanced a sweeping $4.5 trillion plan that would extend the tax cuts, tighten border security and fund a huge increase in deportations.
The proposal calls for $2 trillion in spending reductions over a decade, with possible cuts to education, healthcare and other social services.
The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that Trump's full tax agenda, including elimination of taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits, could cost between $5 trillion and $11.2 trillion over a decade.
Democrats invited civil servants hit by DOGE firings or funding freezes to Tuesday's speech to underscore the damage they say DOGE is doing to Americans.
Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA agent, will deliver the Democratic Party's rebuttal.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Bob Fosse
“Just one in three Americans approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll”
Not much to applaud is it?
Peter14
The destruction of America is in full swing as this evil tyrant rips apart the stable rules based order that made America great.
Trump has made Russia great again. Given Putin everything he needed and wanted. A puppet in the white house that does everything he is told. Trump can not say no to Putin, can not stand up to Putin.
The destruction of the US government, placing his own puppets in positions of power to ensure the normal checks and balances do not interfere in Trumps despotic vision of himself as King of America. But only for as long as Putin allows it. If Trump goes off script at all Putin will end Trump in a heartbeat.
Bob Fosse
“One Texas congressman, Al Green, was ordered removed after he refused to sit down.”
Stand up, sit down, be a good little puppy. At least Al Green had some nuts.
Blacklabel
What was the ridiculous Al Green actually standing for?
none of the things that mattered. As he was righteously kicked out.
bye bye.
Bob Fosse
His integrity. Look it up.
bass4funk
Just the absolute best. The Dems tried to throw Trump off and disrupt his speech, but the shouting of USA reverberated with his load voice muffling the Dems jeers, mission accomplished.
iraira
Nice distraction in trotting out a few common folks to serve as emotional anecdotes of "our successes". Meanwhile, the preponderance of Americans are going to be in for some severe sticker shock in the coming weeks and months once the tariff sprees kick in.
NOMINATION
Not much solutions to be had from Democrats just Trump this and Trump that. That playbook is what LOST you the election.
wallace
What has Trump achieved in his first 44 days. Nothing for Gaza. Nothing for Ukraine. Nothing for inflation and eggflation.
Trump will take the National Debt over the $40 trillion mark. Where are the debt reductions?
More tax cuts for the rich.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump stated he will deliver on his campaign promises, "promises made, promises kept"
Secure the border, deport illegals (especially criminals), modernize Govt. IT Systems via DOGE and reduce massive fraud, waste and abuse, downsize Federal Govt. Agencies, and end wars in Mid-East and in Ukraine
Economic plan includes lower taxes, regulations, incentives to build and invest in US (or pay reciprocal tariffs) and unleash US energy dominance, acting to reduce Biden inflation, shift economy to Private vs. Govt. Centric
Americans approve, want dangerous deadly $costly open-end wars ended, inefficient Govt. downsized and lower taxes and safe secure borders.
Seth Majer
That the democrats completely disrespected. The party of the people eh?
deanzaZZR
Calm down. TrumpLand is happy to sell you those overpriced, nuclear powered boats.
Blacklabel
After Americans saw that pathetic display of anti Americanism from Democrats, I have confidence they will remain out of power for at least a decade.
they really have learned absolutely nothing.
thinkbefore
Trump is fixing the mess Biden left.
bass4funk
Border encounters drop 85% in Trump's first 11 days
- January: lowest crossings in 3 years (61,465)
- 93% drop at ports of entry after Jan 20
- Judge blocks enforcement at some religious sites
Not yet
Coming soon
He will lower it especially with the repatriation of businesses that choose to come back and Europe paying their fair share towards helping their own neighbors
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump even read aloud a letter that just arrived from Zelenskyy, who has now agreed to pursue Trump's PEACE Plans in Good Faith = Great News!!!
Trump's 4step Ukraine Peace Plan calls for rapid ceasefire, codification of Peace terms, deployment of Peacekeepers and US Ukraine joint economic long-term development & reconstruction partnership.
lincolnman
Didn't watch it....didn't need to....
When I want to hear Putin speak I'll listen to him directly rather than through the voice of his Lapdog and Puppet...
Seth Majer
Didn't want to see the Democrats embarrass themselves eh?
wallace
"Congress will need to act to raise the nation's debt ceiling later this year or risk a devastating default."